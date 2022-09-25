Read full article on original website
Wild Card Glance
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 6:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-7) at Toronto (White 1-6), 7:07 p.m. Baltimore (Kremer 8-5) at Boston (Hill 7-7), 7:10 p.m. Texas (Pérez 12-6) at Seattle (Kirby 7-4), 9:40 p.m. Thursday’s Games. Baltimore at Boston,...
AL East Division Champions
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Cardinals try to close out 2-game series win against the Brewers
St. Louis Cardinals (90-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-72, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (6-6, 3.03 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (12-4, 3.18 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 173 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -144, Cardinals +123; over/under is 7...
Marlins aim to secure 2-game series win against the Mets
Miami Marlins (64-90, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (97-58, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-7, 3.57 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (12-5, 3.53 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -196, Marlins +163; over/under is 7...
Pirates aim to sweep series against the Reds
Cincinnati Reds (60-95, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (58-97, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Cessa (4-4, 4.78 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Pirates: Bryse Wilson (3-9, 5.95 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -119, Reds -101; over/under is 8 runs.
Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0
Los Angeles Dodgers (106-48, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (86-68, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 169 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -139, Padres +118; over/under is...
Phillies look to end 5-game road losing streak, play the Cubs
Philadelphia Phillies (83-70, third in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (68-86, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (10-12, 3.28 ERA, .99 WHIP, 218 strikeouts); Cubs: Hayden Wesneski (2-1, 2.45 ERA, .82 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -187, Cubs +158; over/under is 7 runs.
Rockies aim to stop slide in game against the Giants
Colorado Rockies (65-89, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (76-78, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jose Urena (0-0); Giants: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head into the matchup against the San Francisco Giants as losers of three straight games. San Francisco has a...
Judge 4 walks, still at 60 HR; Yankees win AL East, top Jays
TORONTO — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees held a lively clubhouse party to cheer another AL East title. A celebration for home run history, that’s still on deck. Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 homers, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the Yankees clinched the division by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 Tuesday night.
