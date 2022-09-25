ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Chirpy, chippy Tucker brings missing toughness to 76ers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Joel Embiid slung a towel over his shoulder and ditched his sneakers somewhere on the McAlister Field House court as he walked toward an ice tub. He stripped his socks, sunk his size-17 feet into the frosty water and started shooting the breeze with P.J. Tucker.
NBA
WTOP

Bears place receiver Pringle on IR because of calf injury

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears receiver Byron Pringle will miss at least four games because of a calf injury after the team placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday. Pringle left in the first quarter of Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans, after catching one pass for 11 yards. He has two receptions for 33 yards after signing with Chicago in the offseason.
CHICAGO, IL
WTOP

Jets place LT George Fant on IR with knee injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets placed left tackle George Fant on injured reserve Tuesday, the latest injury to hit a reshuffled offensive line. Fant is dealing with a left knee injury and was replaced by Conor McDermott early in the second half of the Jets’ 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
State
Utah State
WTOP

Rockies aim to stop slide in game against the Giants

Colorado Rockies (65-89, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (76-78, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jose Urena (0-0); Giants: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head into the matchup against the San Francisco Giants as losers of three straight games. San Francisco has a...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy