City of Acworth hosts second Concert on the Green at Logan Farm Park

Members of Mariachi Mexico Atlanta perform onstage during the Concert on the Green: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at Logan Farm Park on Saturday. Andrew Cicco

ACWORTH — The city of Acworth played host Saturday to the second edition of its Concert on the Green: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

The spacious lawn area of Logan Farm Park saw a steady flow of foot traffic all afternoon as those attending were able to experience 25 Hispanic-based performers and vendors, according to Haley Hunter, a recreation leader with the city.

Music included original songs and covers from the Acworth-based Mariachi Mexico Atlanta band. Different performers continually appeared on stage for the duration of the 5-hour festival, which was capped off with the main event of salsa band Sierra su Saoko.

“It’s nice to see a mix of different people,” said Jake B. of Acworth, a native of the Dominican Republic. “You love to see that cultural embrace around Acworth.”

As the music filled the air, children ran up and down the lawn playing with bubbles, and a steady flow of attendees who felt like dancing moved in and out of the lawn as the day turned into night.

The festival has been serving the area for a year, setting out to celebrate the Hispanic culture within the county, Hunter said.

“We’re really proud of what we are showcasing,” Hunter added. “A lot of people called wanting to be involved.”

The city worked with an array of different sponsors that helped make Concert on the Green happen, including Energy Works ATL, Castro and Associates and The LIBRE Initiative, a group devoted to improving economic conditions for local Hispanic communities.

“Events like this help remind people that there’s this community around them,” said Jamie Alvarado, grassroots engagement director with The LIBRE Initiative.