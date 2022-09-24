ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Highlights, key plays and photos from Utah’s 34-13 win over Arizona State

By Joe Coles
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CbBdv_0i9DggK600
Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. | Rick Scuteri, Associated Press

Utah 34, ASU 13

4th Quarter

2:09 — Emory Jones throws his first touchdown of the game to Messiah Swinson. Utah 34, ASU 13.

10:49 — The red zone struggles continue for Utah, as the Utes have to kick a field goal after a false start on 4th and short. Utah 34, ASU 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qJb1g_0i9DggK600
Rick Scuter, Associated Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O6qFM_0i9DggK600
Rick Scuter, Associated Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OdkND_0i9DggK600
Rick Scuter, Associated Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YZ38q_0i9DggK600
Rick Scuter, Associated Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pF2zJ_0i9DggK600
Rick Scuter, Associated Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06o0kN_0i9DggK600
Rick Scuter, Associated Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KKZIX_0i9DggK600
Rick Scuter, Associated Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TooXO_0i9DggK600
Rick Scuter, Associated Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uAMbr_0i9DggK600
Rick Scuter, Associated Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WyaDh_0i9DggK600
Rick Scuter, Associated Press

3rd Quarter

0:44 — Utah runs it three times in a row and gets stuffed in the red zone. Rising’s pass on fourth down in batted down, turnover on downs.

6:16 — Jaylen Dixon scores a rushing touchdown on a jet sweep. Tavion Thomas, who didn’t play in the first half, was on the field for the first time on that drive. Utah 31, ASU 6.

11:58 — Cam Rising is picked off on 3rd down. The first turnover of the game for the Utes.

2nd Quarter

0:00 — Carter Brown makes a 47-yard field goal as time expires. Another big kickoff return by ASU. Utah 24, ASU 6.

0:44 — Utah’s third-string quarterback, Ja’Quinden Jackson, scores a rushing touchdown. Utah 24, ASU 3.

4:49 — ASU is on the board with a 36-yard field goal. Utah allowed a 58-yard kickoff return to kickstart the Sun Devils’ drive. Utah 17, ASU 3.

7:30 — ASU stuffs Utah in the red zone and holds Utah to a field goal. Utah 17, ASU 0.

11:06 — Clark Phillips III jumps the route and intercepts Emery Jones. Utah’s defense has been phenomenal and ASU only has 11 total yards of offense.

15:00 — Utah tight end Brant Kuithe is in the medical tent with an apparent lower body injury.

1st Quarter

3:16 — Dalton Kincaid catches a pass that was tipped by ASU for the touchdown on 4th and 1. It’s his second touchdown of the day. Utah 14, ASU 0.

11:41 — Utah runs a flea-flicker and Cameron Rising finds Dalton Kincaid for a 29-yard touchdown. A creative play by Andy Ludwig was the Utes on the board first. Utah 7, ASU 0.

Pregame

Here are some stories to get you ready for the game:

Deseret News

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state's oldest continuously operating business.

