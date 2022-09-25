Read full article on original website
Tuesday's Scores
Countryside Christian vs. Donahue Academy, ppd. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Defensive end Zach Morton starting to stand out for University of Akron defense
Signs of positivity did arise from the University of Akron non-conference football schedule – if not team related, certainly on an individual level. The Zips came into the season needing to improve defensively in a significant way. One of the deficiencies was a lack of a pass rush. Defensive end Victor Jones, a...
Carolina 5, Tampa Bay 1
Carolina023—5 First Period_None. Penalties_Goncalves, TB (Hooking), 5:23; Jarvis, CAR (Hooking), 12:54. Second Period_1, Carolina, Svechnikov 1 (Kotkaniemi, Coghlan), 11:50 (pp). 2, Carolina, Stastny 1 (Coghlan, Kotkaniemi), 15:46 (pp). Penalties_Pederson, CAR (Holding), 3:57; Namestnikov, TB (High Sticking), 9:56; Foote, TB (Cross Checking), 14:22. Third Period_3, Carolina, Aho 1, 4:57. 4,...
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 1
A-grounded out for Romine in the 9th. E_India (10), Romine (1). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_O.Cruz (11), Andújar (1), Bae (2). RBIs_Andújar 3 (4). SB_Mitchell (3), Fraley (4), O.Cruz (9). CS_Siani (1), Mitchell (1), Andújar (1). Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (Steer, Aquino 4); Pittsburgh 5...
Bears place receiver Pringle on IR because of calf injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears receiver Byron Pringle will miss at least four games because of a calf injury after the team placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday. Pringle left in the first quarter of Sunday's win over the Houston Texans, after catching one pass for 11 yards. He has two receptions for 33 yards after signing with Chicago in the offseason.
Houston 10, Arizona 2
A-singled for Alvarez in the 5th. b-pinch hit for C.Kelly in the 9th. E_Peña (18). LOB_Arizona 6, Houston 10. 2B_P.Smith (8), Altuve (35). HR_Perdomo (5), off Garcia; Varsho (27), off Maton; Altuve (27), off Davies; Altuve (28), off Kennedy; Hensley (1), off Kennedy; Bregman (22), off Kennedy; Peña (20), off Frias. RBIs_Perdomo (39), Varsho (72), Altuve 2 (57), Mancini (22), Hensley 3 (5), Gurriel (51), Bregman (91), Peña 2 (57). SB_Tucker (24). SF_Mancini.
