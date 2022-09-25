Read full article on original website
Disney on Ice sets dates for Youngstown show
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown is welcoming a special mouse with icy conditions for an expedition later this year. “Disney On Ice” will come to the Covelli Centre at the beginning of December. This performance, hosted by Mickey Mouse, is called “Into the Magic” and will feature characters and adventures from Disney’s “Moana,” “Frozen,” “Coco,” “Tangled,” “Cinderella,” “Beauty and the Beast” and more.
Leetonia’s Fall Festival raises funds for village revitalization
LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) — The Village of Leetonia had its second annual Fall Festival this weekend. The downtown event included crafts, vendors, food, a bounce house, local wines and ciders and more. All the proceeds from this event will go back to the community and assist in the various...
Artist creates monster mural from local kids’ artwork
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s not the monster mash, it’s the monster mural along the side of the Quality Stamp Office Supplies and Equipment building in East Liverpool. “I had the idea of having a contest where children could submit monster drawings and I would paint...
Daughter at family farm raises funds for animal shelter
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — Gibson’s Produce and Pumpkin Patch is ready to make a difference this fall. The 150-acre farm has been a part of the Gibson family for over 150 years. It’s now run by Kristy Gibson, her husband and their two children. She said the community is like family.
Fundraiser benefits Columbiana coach’s daughter with cancer
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of Columbiana’s athletic department are coming together for one of their coaches whose daughter has been diagnosed with leukemia. Winning for Winnie is a two-day fundraiser for 2-year-old Winnie Vollnogle who was told she had the disease last month. Funds raised from raffle baskets and T-shirt sales will go toward her treatment expenses.
New life planned for historical building in East Liverpool
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool is moving forward with plans to renovate one of its most historical buildings. The J.C. Thompson Building is one of many landmarks in East Liverpool. It’s been around since the 1800s. The city council passed a resolution last week to restore...
Vienna Twp. celebrates addition of new sidewalks
VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials in Trumbull County are celebrating nearly 2,000 feet of new sidewalks in Vienna Township. Township trustees were joined by representatives from Mathews High School, the Trumbull County Engineer’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to cut the ribbon on the new sidewalks.
Local high school to hold instrument drive for band students
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Have any old instruments just lying around the house?. Austintown High School is having an instrument drive. They are for students to use in Rock Band class. Take them to the high school today from 2:30 to 5 p.m.
Mercer County woman celebrates 112th birthday
GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) — A woman in Mercer County is celebrating her 112th birthday on Sunday. Generations of nieces, nephews and grandchildren gathered at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community to celebrate Naomi Whitehead. Whitehead was born in Georgia in 1910 and is one of the oldest women living...
Garage fire spreads to neighboring Mercer County home
SPRINGFIELD, Twp., Pa. (WKBN) – Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a garage fire in Springfield Township Tuesday morning. The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on the 1400 block of Brent Road. Shortly after crews were called, the flames spread to a neighboring home. With the help of...
Local teacher named Ohio Teacher of the Year
CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A local teacher has been named this year’s “Ohio Teacher of the Year.”. Melissa Kmetz, a third-grade teacher at Lakeview Elementary School in Cortland was honored by her school Tuesday after receiving the statewide honor. Kmetz is in her 17th year as an...
Repairs still not finished on East Liverpool bridge
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — The Elizabeth Street bridge in East Liverpool is still closed. It has been under construction since 2021 after it was found to be deteriorating in 2017. When trains stop an unload at S.H. Bell, they block the crossing for 15 minutes. Those residents who...
Akron duo charged with safecracking in Jackson Twp.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (KWBN) – Two people from Akron are sitting in the Mahoning County Jail after being arrested Monday in Jackson Township. April Conner and Robert Vanpelt are accused of safe cracking. Police say the pair broke into slot machines at the Truck World Mall on State Route...
JCPenney shoplifter to be released on Christmas Day
NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- A Girard woman has to serve three months in jail for a shoplifting incident that happened in May at Eastwood Mall. According to court records, Jennifer Perrot, 50, was sentenced Monday to 90 additional days in jail. Out of original 180 day sentence, 87 of those days were suspended, while Perrot already served three days in jail.
YSU students protest possible department cuts
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A protest took place on Monday on YSU’s campus. Around 15 students gathered at the campus fountain to protest the possible department cuts. Students involved in the protest tried to get other students to sign a petition to stop the cuts. According to Provost...
New levy on ballot gives needed money back to parks
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County voters will be asked to decide on 0.6 mills levy for the MetroParks. A similar levy in November 2020 failed by less than 2%, but the district is returning to the voters asking them to approve a levy that would generate money to help maintain and improve the parks.
Police arrest suspect after 100 mph chase through Trumbull, Mahoning counties
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police used a stun gun on a suspect after a high-speed chase Tuesday morning. It started in Trumbull County but ended around 11 a.m. in Youngstown. The man with a passenger in the car was driving 100 mph, according to police. Brookfield police say the...
California Palms sells for second time in 2 weeks
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The former California Palms hotel-turned-drug-rehabilitation center has sold for the second time in two weeks. The new buyer is VDBE Youngstown LLC and VDBE Youngstown TIC LLC, according to the Mahoning County Auditor’s website. It registered with the Ohio Secretary of State Aug. 9 with Elliot Teitelbaum of Riverside Filings LLC in Cleveland listed as the statutory agent.
Student found with loaded gun on bus
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A student from a local parochial school is facing felony charges after police say they found the student with a loaded gun. Officials with the Diocese of Youngstown and city police confirmed the middle school-aged female was caught with a loaded pistol on her school bus Monday afternoon on the way home from Saint Joseph the Provider school on the city’s north side.
Family of student hazed to death speaks at YSU
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The parents and sister of Stone Foltz travel to spread the word about the dangers of hazing. Monday night, they spoke at Youngstown State University. Last year, Stone died after drinking too much alcohol during a fraternity initiation at Bowling Green. At YSU on Monday,...
