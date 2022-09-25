Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2
1-ran for Kirk in the 9th. E_Bichette (22). LOB_New York 10, Toronto 3. 2B_Higashioka (7), Hicks (9). HR_Springer (24), off Taillon. RBIs_Rizzo (75), Torres 3 (74), Hicks (40), Springer (72), Guerrero Jr. (92). Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Donaldson, Stanton, Cabrera); Toronto 1 (M.Chapman). RISP_New York 5 for...
MLB・
Seattle 3, Calgary 0
Second Period_1, Seattle, Sprong 1 (Dunn), 12:30. 2, Seattle, Schwartz 1 (Olofsson, McCann), 17:01 (sh). Third Period_3, Seattle, Poturalski 1 (Oleksiak, Soucy), 19:06. Shots on Goal_Calgary 9-8-8_25. Seattle 13-12-10_35. Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 6; Seattle 0 of 3. Goalies_Calgary, Vladar 0-1-0 (34 shots-32 saves). Seattle, Hellberg 1-0-0 (15-15), Seattle, Grubauer...
NHL Preseason Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m. Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Wednesday's Games. Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m. Carolina at Tampa Bay, ppd. Montreal...
NHL・
Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Boston0111—3 First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Fox 1 (Trocheck, Vesey), 7:03. Second Period_2, Boston, Greer 1 (Studnicka, McLaughlin), 5:01. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Lafreniere 1 (Vesey, Lindgren), 7:17. Third Period_4, Boston, Steen 1 (Lindholm, Koppanen), 6:40 (sh). Overtime_5, Boston, Greer 2 (Studnicka, Reilly), 1:12. Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 12-7-7-0_26. Boston 8-12-14-2_36.
Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 2
Pittsburgh110—2 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, McGinn 1 (Pettersson), 1:42. 2, Detroit, Kubalik 1 (Hronek, Rasmussen), 15:42 (pp). Penalties_Maatta, DET (Slashing), 4:41; Viro, DET (Holding), 9:13; Berggren, DET (Holding), 13:14; Crosby, PIT (Cross Checking), 14:11. Second Period_3, Detroit, Zadina 1 (Rasmussen), 0:23. 4, Detroit, Soderblom 1 (Czarnik, Berggren), 5:01. 5, Detroit,...
Buffalo 2, Philadelphia 1
Buffalo110—2 First Period_1, Buffalo, Biro 1 (Lyubushkin, Rousek), 8:24. 2, Philadelphia, Konecny 1 (Frost, van Riemsdyk), 14:42. Second Period_3, Buffalo, Biro 2 (Jokiharju, Tuch), 8:57. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 6-8-7_21. Buffalo 6-8-7_21. Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 3; Buffalo 0 of 3. Goalies_Philadelphia, Grosenick 0-1-0 (14 shots-12 saves), Philadelphia,...
San Jose 5, Anaheim 4
San Jose311—5 First Period_1, San Jose, Gregor 1 (Bonino, Kunin), 0:17. 2, San Jose, Reedy 1 (Gadjovich, Robins), 1:56. 3, Anaheim, Drew 1 (Gaucher, Kirkland), 12:16. 4, San Jose, Gushchin 1 (Veronneau), 17:46. Penalties_Guryev, SJ (Holding), 8:24; Lopina, ANA (High Sticking), 19:09. Second Period_5, San Jose, Gadjovich 1 (Robins,...
Major League Baseball Leaders
BATTING_Judge, New York, .314; Arraez, Minnesota, .313; Bogaerts, Boston, .310; Giménez, Cleveland, .305; Alvarez, Houston, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; N.Lowe, Texas, .304; J.Abreu, Chicago, .303; Kwan, Cleveland, .301; Altuve, Houston, .298. RUNS_Judge, New York, 128; Altuve, Houston, 100; Semien, Texas, 97; Alvarez, Houston, 92; Bregman, Houston, 91; Bichette,...
MLB・
