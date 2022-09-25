Read full article on original website
myedmondsnews.com
Letter to the editor: Federation of Democratic Women supports Chase for appointment to vacant county council seat
The Salish Sea Chapter of the Federation of Democratic Women is proud to recommend the appointment of Carin Chase to the vacant District 3 seat on the Snohomish County Council. Chase’s proven leadership is what our county needs. Her education and experience have prepared her to make decisions that can...
myedmondsnews.com
Council Tuesday showcases the arts, discusses plan to update Edmonds city code
From celebrating Edmonds’ trees and public arts to outlining a work plan for updating the city’s development code, there was something for nearly everyone at Tuesday night’s Edmonds City Council meeting. The meeting began with a series of four presentations: First, members of the Edmonds Tree Board...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Diversity Film Series returns for sixth season, starting Oct. 15
The Edmonds Diversity Film Series begins its sixth season in October, with the first screening on Saturday, Oct. 15 at noon at the Edmonds Theater. Screenings will be offered free to the public and are scheduled for the third Saturdays of the month, October through April (except December). Each screening presents a film related to different topics or groups representing diverse populations and experiences. After each screening there is a brief opportunity for comment and dialogue.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Recology King County wins 10-year contract with Washington town
Recology King County has been awarded a 10-year curbside recycling, compost and garbage collection contract for the city of Tukwila, Washington. Tukwila City Council approved the contract Sept. 19, and Tukwila Mayor Allan Ekberg is expected to sign the contract shortly. Once approved, Recology King County will begin servicing the city Nov. 1, 2023.
myedmondsnews.com
Doing genealogy research? Sno-Isle Genealogical Society can help
Have you been away from researching your family history or maybe just now have time to do this? Sno-Isle Genealogical Society (SIGS) is here to help with this important and fun research. Free in- person as well as Zoom sessions are now being offered. There is a Monday morning workshop...
myedmondsnews.com
Public hearing on apartment sewer easement, development code rewrite among items on Sept. 27 council agenda
A public hearing on a proposal to replace a public sewer-storm easement with a privately owned sewer main for the planned Apollo Apartments and discussion of a work plan for a long-awaited rewrite of the city’s development code are among the items on the Edmonds City Council agenda for Tuesday, Sept. 27.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Council breaks silence on investigation of Lynnwood Councilmember Jim Smith
The Lynnwood City Council spent a large portion of its Sept. 26 business meeting discussing the findings of the external investigation that was launched into allegations of racial and sexual discrimination by Councilmember Jim Smith in May of this year. The investigation, conducted by Haggard & Ganson LLP, substantiated one...
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish County Executive presents 2023 budget, with focus on public safety
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers on Tuesday presented his proposed budget for 2023. According to a county news release, the budget is focused investments on public safety, including increasing pay for deputies, behavioral health, homelessness, housing affordability, climate resilience, and efforts to improve equity. The executive’s proposed budget includes $80...
Yakima Herald Republic
‘50% was a mistake’: Seattle City Council abandoned the idea of defunding police
‘50% was a mistake’: Seattle City Council abandoned the idea of defunding police. As Seattle City Council considers police department funding, calls for defunding by 50% two years ago begin to fade. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log...
Seattle, Washington
Free Eye Exams & Prescription Eyeglasses Offered to People in Need
Note: Links below will open new windows. Seattle/King County Clinic returns after pandemic hiatus on October 20-23 Seattle/King County Clinic returns to Seattle Center for a seventh year Oct. 20-23 with free eye exams and prescription eyeglasses for those who struggle to access or afford eye care. According to Washington...
Protesters want King County to rethink developing ‘homeless megaplex’
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Outraged over the development of what they call a “homeless megaplex”, more than 100 protesters from Seattle’s Chinatown-International District marched into a King County Council meeting. Just before noon, a group of more than 100 gathered in Hing Hay Park. Grassroots organizers...
arlnow.com
Arlington students walk out to protest proposed state guidelines on transgender students
Groups of Arlington Public Schools students walked out today (Tuesday) to protest model policies the Commonwealth says local school boards should adopt regarding the treatment of transgender children. Released last week, the draft policies from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE), among other things, direct schools only to affirm a...
valleyrecord.com
Molotov cocktails, opioid battles, and a guy drugging a minor | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode: A Renton man pleads guilty to threatening to burn down a Seattle police union building; Auburn is among cities that could receive money to fight the opioid epidemic; and a Black Diamond man pleads guilty to child molestation and assault after administering homemade chemicals to his daughter.
q13fox.com
Praying Bremerton coach claims school district dragging feet reinstating him
BREMERTON, Wash. - The praying coach who put Bremerton School District in the national spotlight after fighting for his right to pray on the football field is making waves again. This time in an op-ed on FOX News, Coach Joe Kennedy complains his old employer is dragging their feet to...
Yakima Herald Republic
Nearly 40% of U.S. adults have strong feelings about Seattle
Is Seattle considered a desirable place to live? With our beautiful natural scenery, outdoorsy lifestyle and temperate climate, I've always thought so. But these days, not everyone seems to conjure up such positive associations with the city. In fact, a new national survey suggests Seattle may have become one of...
myedmondsnews.com
School board Sept. 27 to consider student discipline policy, goals for 2022-23
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Sept. 27 meeting is set to adopt new board policies regarding workforce secondary traumatic stress, accommodating students with seizure disorder and student discipline. Approving the workforce secondary traumatic stress policy will require the creation of a districtwide Workforce Mental Health...
myedmondsnews.com
After damage, Orca sculpture fate in jeopardy
The Brackett’s Landing Orca sculpture is arguably the most identifiable, iconic and beloved piece of public art in our community. Crafted by local artist John Hurley from a piece of driftwood he found on an Edmonds beach, it has been a feature of the park since 1994. But 28 years of wind and weather have taken their toll, and no piece of wood lasts forever.
myedmondsnews.com
Construction to begin Sept. 28 on 76th Avenue West paving project in Edmonds, Lynnwood
Road resurfacing work is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Sept. 28 along 76th Avenue West in the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood. The 76th Avenue overlay project, which is a collaboration between the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood, will resurface 76th Avenue West from 196th Street Southwest to Olympic View Drive. Work will continue through the end of November.
ncwlife.com
Dow Constantine wants $1.25B property tax levy for behavioral health
(The Center Square) – King County could see another property tax levy on the ballot to beef up the behavioral health system throughout the county. The proposed nine-year property tax levy would generate an expected total of $1.25 billion and cost a median-value homeowner about $121 in 2024, according to King County.
Timothy Pauley survivor pleads against killer's release
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Prosecutors told Maggie Dowell she never had to worry about the man who killed her husband being released from prison. More than 40 years after Timothy Pauley was sentenced to three life sentences, Dowell testified against his potential release Monday. ”He is not to me releasable...
