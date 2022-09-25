ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Diversity Film Series returns for sixth season, starting Oct. 15

The Edmonds Diversity Film Series begins its sixth season in October, with the first screening on Saturday, Oct. 15 at noon at the Edmonds Theater. Screenings will be offered free to the public and are scheduled for the third Saturdays of the month, October through April (except December). Each screening presents a film related to different topics or groups representing diverse populations and experiences. After each screening there is a brief opportunity for comment and dialogue.
EDMONDS, WA
wastetodaymagazine.com

Recology King County wins 10-year contract with Washington town

Recology King County has been awarded a 10-year curbside recycling, compost and garbage collection contract for the city of Tukwila, Washington. Tukwila City Council approved the contract Sept. 19, and Tukwila Mayor Allan Ekberg is expected to sign the contract shortly. Once approved, Recology King County will begin servicing the city Nov. 1, 2023.
TUKWILA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Doing genealogy research? Sno-Isle Genealogical Society can help

Have you been away from researching your family history or maybe just now have time to do this? Sno-Isle Genealogical Society (SIGS) is here to help with this important and fun research. Free in- person as well as Zoom sessions are now being offered. There is a Monday morning workshop...
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Council breaks silence on investigation of Lynnwood Councilmember Jim Smith

The Lynnwood City Council spent a large portion of its Sept. 26 business meeting discussing the findings of the external investigation that was launched into allegations of racial and sexual discrimination by Councilmember Jim Smith in May of this year. The investigation, conducted by Haggard & Ganson LLP, substantiated one...
LYNNWOOD, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Snohomish County Executive presents 2023 budget, with focus on public safety

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers on Tuesday presented his proposed budget for 2023. According to a county news release, the budget is focused investments on public safety, including increasing pay for deputies, behavioral health, homelessness, housing affordability, climate resilience, and efforts to improve equity. The executive’s proposed budget includes $80...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Seattle, Washington

Free Eye Exams & Prescription Eyeglasses Offered to People in Need

Note: Links below will open new windows. Seattle/King County Clinic returns after pandemic hiatus on October 20-23 Seattle/King County Clinic returns to Seattle Center for a seventh year Oct. 20-23 with free eye exams and prescription eyeglasses for those who struggle to access or afford eye care. According to Washington...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Nearly 40% of U.S. adults have strong feelings about Seattle

Is Seattle considered a desirable place to live? With our beautiful natural scenery, outdoorsy lifestyle and temperate climate, I've always thought so. But these days, not everyone seems to conjure up such positive associations with the city. In fact, a new national survey suggests Seattle may have become one of...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

School board Sept. 27 to consider student discipline policy, goals for 2022-23

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Sept. 27 meeting is set to adopt new board policies regarding workforce secondary traumatic stress, accommodating students with seizure disorder and student discipline. Approving the workforce secondary traumatic stress policy will require the creation of a districtwide Workforce Mental Health...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

After damage, Orca sculpture fate in jeopardy

The Brackett’s Landing Orca sculpture is arguably the most identifiable, iconic and beloved piece of public art in our community. Crafted by local artist John Hurley from a piece of driftwood he found on an Edmonds beach, it has been a feature of the park since 1994. But 28 years of wind and weather have taken their toll, and no piece of wood lasts forever.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Construction to begin Sept. 28 on 76th Avenue West paving project in Edmonds, Lynnwood

Road resurfacing work is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Sept. 28 along 76th Avenue West in the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood. The 76th Avenue overlay project, which is a collaboration between the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood, will resurface 76th Avenue West from 196th Street Southwest to Olympic View Drive. Work will continue through the end of November.
EDMONDS, WA
ncwlife.com

Dow Constantine wants $1.25B property tax levy for behavioral health

(The Center Square) – King County could see another property tax levy on the ballot to beef up the behavioral health system throughout the county. The proposed nine-year property tax levy would generate an expected total of $1.25 billion and cost a median-value homeowner about $121 in 2024, according to King County.
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Timothy Pauley survivor pleads against killer's release

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Prosecutors told Maggie Dowell she never had to worry about the man who killed her husband being released from prison. More than 40 years after Timothy Pauley was sentenced to three life sentences, Dowell testified against his potential release Monday. ”He is not to me releasable...
KING COUNTY, WA

Community Policy