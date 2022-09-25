Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo 2, Philadelphia 1
Buffalo110—2 First Period_1, Buffalo, Biro 1 (Lyubushkin, Rousek), 8:24. 2, Philadelphia, Konecny 1 (Frost, van Riemsdyk), 14:42. Penalties_None. Second Period_3, Buffalo, Biro 2 (Jokiharju, Tuch), 8:57. Penalties_Frost, PHI (Cross Checking), 13:37; Skinner, BUF (Hooking), 17:46. Third Period_None. Penalties_Roussel, PHI (High Sticking), 1:24; Cederqvist, BUF (Cross Checking), 3:16; Girgensons, BUF...
Porterville Recorder
Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Boston0111—3 First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Fox 1 (Trocheck, Vesey), 7:03. Penalties_Steen, BOS (Tripping), 16:34. Second Period_2, Boston, Greer 1 (Studnicka, McLaughlin), 5:01. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Lafreniere 1 (Vesey, Lindgren), 7:17. Penalties_Robertson, NYR (Holding), 9:33; Asselin, BOS (Hooking), 15:22; Greer, BOS (Misconduct), 20:00. Third Period_4, Boston, Steen 1 (Lindholm, Koppanen),...
Porterville Recorder
Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 2
Pittsburgh110—2 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, McGinn 1 (Pettersson), 1:42. 2, Detroit, Kubalik 1 (Hronek, Rasmussen), 15:42 (pp). Penalties_Maatta, DET (Slashing), 4:41; Viro, DET (Holding), 9:13; Berggren, DET (Holding), 13:14; Crosby, PIT (Cross Checking), 14:11. Second Period_3, Detroit, Zadina 1 (Rasmussen), 0:23. 4, Detroit, Soderblom 1 (Czarnik, Berggren), 5:01. 5, Detroit,...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1
E_McKinstry (3). DP_Philadelphia 2, Chicago 3. LOB_Philadelphia 4, Chicago 3. 2B_Harper (28), Contreras (22), Gomes (10). HR_Morel (15). Hughes pitched to 1 batter in the 9th. Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Charlie Ramos. T_2:15. A_32,069 (41,649).
Major League Baseball Leaders
BATTING_Judge, New York, .314; Arraez, Minnesota, .313; Bogaerts, Boston, .310; Giménez, Cleveland, .305; Alvarez, Houston, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; N.Lowe, Texas, .304; J.Abreu, Chicago, .303; Kwan, Cleveland, .301; Altuve, Houston, .298. RUNS_Judge, New York, 128; Altuve, Houston, 100; Semien, Texas, 97; Alvarez, Houston, 92; Bregman, Houston, 91; Bichette,...
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 1
A-grounded out for Romine in the 9th. E_India (10), Romine (1). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_O.Cruz (11), Andújar (1), Bae (2). RBIs_Andújar 3 (4). SB_Mitchell (3), Fraley (4), O.Cruz (9). CS_Siani (1), Mitchell (1), Andújar (1). Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (Steer, Aquino 4); Pittsburgh 5...
Minnesota 5, Colorado 2
Colorado110—2 First Period_1, Colorado, Newhook 1 (Kaut, Hudon), 0:19. 2, Minnesota, Jost 1 (Steel, Boldy), 6:08 (pp). 3, Minnesota, Jost 2 (Boldy, Steel), 15:48 (pp). Penalties_Englund, COL (Roughing), 5:34; Dewar, MIN (Cross Checking), 8:10; Sedlak, COL (Interference), 14:41; Kaut, COL (Boarding), 16:19; Petan, MIN (Interference), 16:34. Second Period_4, Colorado,...
Toronto 4, Ottawa 1
Toronto031—4 First Period_1, Ottawa, Stutzle 1 (Guenette, DeBrincat), 11:15. Second Period_2, Toronto, Holl 1 (Simmonds, Giordano), 5:59. 3, Toronto, Malgin 1 (Nylander), 7:55. 4, Toronto, Steeves 1 (Holl, Giordano), 8:13. Third Period_5, Toronto, Steeves 2 (Giordano, Dahlstrom), 18:41 (en). Shots on Goal_Ottawa 4-7-9_20. Toronto 11-11-9_31. Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of...
Atlanta 8, Washington 2
E_Abrams (8). LOB_Atlanta 6, Washington 5. 2B_Rosario (12), Voit 2 (4). 3B_Harris II (3). HR_Arcia (9), off Espino; Acuña Jr. (14), off Espino; Acuña Jr. (15), off Thompson; Robles (6), off Muller. RBIs_Harris II 2 (64), Arcia (29), Acuña Jr. 2 (49), Rosario 2 (22), Voit (17), Robles (32). SB_Abrams (5).
Houston 10, Arizona 2
E_Peña (18). DP_Arizona 0, Houston 1. LOB_Arizona 6, Houston 10. 2B_P.Smith (8), Altuve (35). HR_Perdomo (5), Varsho (27), Altuve 2 (28), Hensley (1), Bregman (22), Peña (20). SB_Tucker (24). SF_Mancini (2). IPHRERBBSO. Arizona. Davies L,2-541-364423. Widener2-310000. Kennedy2-344401. C.Smith11-300010. Frias132221. Houston. Garcia W,14-8641106. Brown110022. Maton211102. HBP_Widener (Tucker). Umpires_Home, Nick...
Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0
DP_Chicago 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Chicago 2, Minnesota 7. 2B_Moncada (16), Arraez (30), Miranda (24), Sánchez (23). HR_Wallner (2). Lynn pitched to 2 batters in the 6th. Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Brennan Miller. T_2:38. A_23,647 (38,544).
Seattle 3, Calgary 0
Second Period_1, Seattle, Sprong 1 (Dunn), 12:30. 2, Seattle, Schwartz 1 (Olofsson, McCann), 17:01 (sh). Third Period_3, Seattle, Poturalski 1 (Oleksiak, Soucy), 19:06. Shots on Goal_Calgary 9-8-8_25. Seattle 13-12-10_35. Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 6; Seattle 0 of 3. Goalies_Calgary, Vladar 0-1-0 (34 shots-32 saves). Seattle, Hellberg 1-0-0 (15-15), Seattle, Grubauer...
Carolina 5, Tampa Bay 1
Carolina023—5 First Period_None. Penalties_Goncalves, TB (Hooking), 5:23; Jarvis, CAR (Hooking), 12:54. Second Period_1, Carolina, Svechnikov 1 (Kotkaniemi, Coghlan), 11:50 (pp). 2, Carolina, Stastny 1 (Coghlan, Kotkaniemi), 15:46 (pp). Penalties_Pederson, CAR (Holding), 3:57; Namestnikov, TB (High Sticking), 9:56; Foote, TB (Cross Checking), 14:22. Third Period_3, Carolina, Aho 1, 4:57. 4,...
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2
1-ran for Kirk in the 9th. E_Bichette (22). LOB_New York 10, Toronto 3. 2B_Higashioka (7), Hicks (9). HR_Springer (24), off Taillon. RBIs_Rizzo (75), Torres 3 (74), Hicks (40), Springer (72), Guerrero Jr. (92). Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Donaldson, Stanton, Cabrera); Toronto 1 (M.Chapman). RISP_New York 5 for...
San Jose 5, Anaheim 4
San Jose311—5 First Period_1, San Jose, Gregor 1 (Bonino, Kunin), 0:17. 2, San Jose, Reedy 1 (Gadjovich, Robins), 1:56. 3, Anaheim, Drew 1 (Gaucher, Kirkland), 12:16. 4, San Jose, Gushchin 1 (Veronneau), 17:46. Penalties_Guryev, SJ (Holding), 8:24; Lopina, ANA (High Sticking), 19:09. Second Period_5, San Jose, Gadjovich 1 (Robins,...
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-singled for Bride in the 7th. b-grounded out for Pinder in the 8th. c-grounded out for Díaz in the 8th. d-sacrificed for Thaiss in the 8th. e-grounded out for Pache in the 9th. E_Ward (5). LOB_Oakland 6, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Allen (12), Langeliers (10), Ohtani (29), Ford...
Stroman, Gomes power Cubs past struggling Phillies 2-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched seven innings of four-hit ball, and Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, lifting the Chicago Cubs to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night. The Phillies' magic number to clinch a National League playoff berth is...
Judge 4 walks, still at 60 HR; Yankees win AL East, top Jays
TORONTO — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees held a lively clubhouse party to cheer another AL East title. A celebration for home run history, that’s still on deck. Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 homers, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the Yankees clinched the division by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 Tuesday night.
