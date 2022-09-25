Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo 2, Philadelphia 1
Buffalo110—2 First Period_1, Buffalo, Biro 1 (Lyubushkin, Rousek), 8:24. 2, Philadelphia, Konecny 1 (Frost, van Riemsdyk), 14:42. Second Period_3, Buffalo, Biro 2 (Jokiharju, Tuch), 8:57. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 6-8-7_21. Buffalo 6-8-7_21. Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 3; Buffalo 0 of 3. Goalies_Philadelphia, Grosenick 0-1-0 (14 shots-12 saves), Philadelphia,...
Porterville Recorder
Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Boston0111—3 First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Fox 1 (Trocheck, Vesey), 7:03. Penalties_Steen, BOS (Tripping), 16:34. Second Period_2, Boston, Greer 1 (Studnicka, McLaughlin), 5:01. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Lafreniere 1 (Vesey, Lindgren), 7:17. Penalties_Robertson, NYR (Holding), 9:33; Asselin, BOS (Hooking), 15:22; Greer, BOS (Misconduct), 20:00. Third Period_4, Boston, Steen 1 (Lindholm, Koppanen),...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1
E_McKinstry (3). DP_Philadelphia 2, Chicago 3. LOB_Philadelphia 4, Chicago 3. 2B_Harper (28), Contreras (22), Gomes (10). HR_Morel (15). Hughes pitched to 1 batter in the 9th. Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Charlie Ramos. T_2:15. A_32,069 (41,649).
Porterville Recorder
NHL Preseason Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m. Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Wednesday's Games. Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m. Carolina at Tampa Bay, ppd. Montreal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Porterville Recorder
Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 2
Pittsburgh110—2 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, McGinn 1 (Pettersson), 1:42. 2, Detroit, Kubalik 1 (Hronek, Rasmussen), 15:42 (pp). Penalties_Maatta, DET (Slashing), 4:41; Viro, DET (Holding), 9:13; Berggren, DET (Holding), 13:14; Crosby, PIT (Cross Checking), 14:11. Second Period_3, Detroit, Zadina 1 (Rasmussen), 0:23. 4, Detroit, Soderblom 1 (Czarnik, Berggren), 5:01. 5, Detroit,...
Porterville Recorder
Toronto 4, Ottawa 1
Toronto031—4 First Period_1, Ottawa, Stutzle 1 (Guenette, DeBrincat), 11:15. Second Period_2, Toronto, Holl 1 (Simmonds, Giordano), 5:59. 3, Toronto, Malgin 1 (Nylander), 7:55. 4, Toronto, Steeves 1 (Holl, Giordano), 8:13. Third Period_5, Toronto, Steeves 2 (Giordano, Dahlstrom), 18:41 (en). Shots on Goal_Ottawa 4-7-9_20. Toronto 11-11-9_31. Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 5, Colorado 2
Colorado110—2 First Period_1, Colorado, Newhook 1 (Kaut, Hudon), 0:19. 2, Minnesota, Jost 1 (Steel, Boldy), 6:08 (pp). 3, Minnesota, Jost 2 (Boldy, Steel), 15:48 (pp). Second Period_4, Colorado, Kaut 1 (Hudon), 0:20. 5, Minnesota, Petan 1, 14:49 (pp). 6, Minnesota, Firstov 1 (Petan, Goligoski), 17:21. 7, Minnesota, Duhaime 1 (Sustr, Dewar), 19:50.
Porterville Recorder
Houston 10, Arizona 2
A-singled for Alvarez in the 5th. b-pinch hit for C.Kelly in the 9th. E_Peña (18). LOB_Arizona 6, Houston 10. 2B_P.Smith (8), Altuve (35). HR_Perdomo (5), off Garcia; Varsho (27), off Maton; Altuve (27), off Davies; Altuve (28), off Kennedy; Hensley (1), off Kennedy; Bregman (22), off Kennedy; Peña (20), off Frias. RBIs_Perdomo (39), Varsho (72), Altuve 2 (57), Mancini (22), Hensley 3 (5), Gurriel (51), Bregman (91), Peña 2 (57). SB_Tucker (24). SF_Mancini.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 8, Washington 2
E_Abrams (8). LOB_Atlanta 6, Washington 5. 2B_Rosario (12), Voit 2 (4). 3B_Harris II (3). HR_Arcia (9), off Espino; Acuña Jr. (14), off Espino; Acuña Jr. (15), off Thompson; Robles (6), off Muller. RBIs_Harris II 2 (64), Arcia (29), Acuña Jr. 2 (49), Rosario 2 (22), Voit (17), Robles (32). SB_Abrams (5).
Porterville Recorder
Seattle 3, Calgary 0
Seattle021—3 First Period_None. Penalties_Poturalski, SEA (Tripping), 6:58; Jones, CGY (Hooking), 12:10. Second Period_1, Seattle, Sprong 1 (Dunn), 12:30. 2, Seattle, Schwartz 1 (Olofsson, McCann), 17:01 (sh). Penalties_Poturalski, SEA (Tripping), 3:33; Ruzicka, CGY (Tripping), 5:16; Kuznetsov, CGY (Tripping), 8:03; Dunn, SEA (Holding), 15:03; Gourde, SEA (Cross Checking), 18:32. Third Period_3,...
Porterville Recorder
Major League Baseball Leaders
BATTING_Freeman, Los Angeles, .327; McNeil, New York, .319; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, .318; T.Turner, Los Angeles, .302; M.Machado, San Diego, .296; Arenado, St. Louis, .293; S.Marte, New York, .292; Bohm, Philadelphia, .290; Hoerner, Chicago, .288; J.Turner, Los Angeles, .280. RUNS_Betts, Los Angeles, 112; Freeman, Los Angeles, 112; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 103;...
Porterville Recorder
Carolina 5, Tampa Bay 1
Carolina023—5 First Period_None. Penalties_Goncalves, TB (Hooking), 5:23; Jarvis, CAR (Hooking), 12:54. Second Period_1, Carolina, Svechnikov 1 (Kotkaniemi, Coghlan), 11:50 (pp). 2, Carolina, Stastny 1 (Coghlan, Kotkaniemi), 15:46 (pp). Penalties_Pederson, CAR (Holding), 3:57; Namestnikov, TB (High Sticking), 9:56; Foote, TB (Cross Checking), 14:22. Third Period_3, Carolina, Aho 1, 4:57. 4,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2
1-ran for Kirk in the 9th. E_Bichette (22). LOB_New York 10, Toronto 3. 2B_Higashioka (7), Hicks (9). HR_Springer (24), off Taillon. RBIs_Rizzo (75), Torres 3 (74), Hicks (40), Springer (72), Guerrero Jr. (92). Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Donaldson, Stanton, Cabrera); Toronto 1 (M.Chapman). RISP_New York 5 for...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0
DP_Chicago 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Chicago 2, Minnesota 7. 2B_Moncada (16), Arraez (30), Miranda (24), Sánchez (23). HR_Wallner (2). Lynn pitched to 2 batters in the 6th. Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Brennan Miller. T_2:38. A_23,647 (38,544).
Ian powers up to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Forecasters say Hurricane Ian has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s west coast. The. U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said at 5 a.m. Wednesday that Ian now has top sustained winds of 140 mph (220 kph) and is centered about 75 miles (125 kilometers) west-southwest of Naples, Florida. It said Ian is moving north at a forward speed of 10 mph (17 kph).
Judge 4 walks, still at 60 HR; Yankees win AL East, top Jays
TORONTO — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees held a lively clubhouse party to cheer another AL East title. A celebration for home run history, that’s still on deck. Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 homers, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the Yankees clinched the division by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 Tuesday night.
Comments / 0