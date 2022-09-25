ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 3

First Period--1, Winnipeg, Torgersson 1 (Connor), 13:55. 2, Ottawa, Reinhardt 1 (Hawryluk, Gambrell), 14:35. Penalties--Kastelic, OTT (Hooking), 5:29; Torgersson, WPG (Tripping), 11:33. Second Period--3, Ottawa, Motte 1 (Pinto), 7:40. 4, Winnipeg, Eyssimont 1 (Connor, Morrissey), 13:44 (pp). 5, Winnipeg, Torgersson 2 (Toninato, Limoges), 15:11. 6, Winnipeg, Heinola 1 (Perfetti, Lowry),...
NHL
ESPN

Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

First Period--1, N.Y. Rangers, Fox 1 (Trocheck, Vesey), 7:03. Penalties--Steen, BOS (Tripping), 16:34. Second Period--2, Boston, Greer 1 (Studnicka, McLaughlin), 5:01. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Lafreniere 1 (Vesey, Lindgren), 7:17. Penalties--Robertson, NYR (Holding), 9:33; Asselin, BOS (Hooking), 15:22; Greer, BOS (Misconduct), 20:00. Third Period--4, Boston, Steen 1 (Lindholm, Koppanen), 6:40 (sh)....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Buffalo 2, Philadelphia 1

First Period--1, Buffalo, Biro 1 (Lyubushkin, Rousek), 8:24. 2, Philadelphia, Konecny 1 (Frost, van Riemsdyk), 14:42. Penalties--None. Second Period--3, Buffalo, Biro 2 (Jokiharju, Tuch), 8:57. Penalties--Frost, PHI (Cross Checking), 13:37; Skinner, BUF (Hooking), 17:46. Third Period--None. Penalties--Roussel, PHI (High Sticking), 1:24; Cederqvist, BUF (Cross Checking), 3:16; Girgensons, BUF (Hooking), 3:47;...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

NHL Preseason Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m. Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Calgary, 9...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shandor Alphonso
ESPN

San Jose 5, Anaheim 4

First Period--1, San Jose, Gregor 1 (Bonino, Kunin), 0:17. 2, San Jose, Reedy 1 (Gadjovich, Robins), 1:56. 3, Anaheim, Drew 1 (Gaucher, Kirkland), 12:16. 4, San Jose, Gushchin 1 (Veronneau), 17:46. Penalties--Guryev, SJ (Holding), 8:24; Lopina, ANA (High Sticking), 19:09. Second Period--5, San Jose, Gadjovich 1 (Robins, Vlasic), 2:04. 6,...
ANAHEIM, CA
ESPN

Minnesota 5, Colorado 2

First Period--1, Colorado, Newhook 1 (Kaut, Hudon), 0:19. 2, Minnesota, Jost 1 (Steel, Boldy), 6:08 (pp). 3, Minnesota, Jost 2 (Boldy, Steel), 15:48 (pp). Penalties--Englund, COL (Roughing), 5:34; Dewar, MIN (Cross Checking), 8:10; Sedlak, COL (Interference), 14:41; Kaut, COL (Boarding), 16:19; Petan, MIN (Interference), 16:34. Second Period--4, Colorado, Kaut 1...
NHL
ESPN

Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING--Judge, New York, .314; Arraez, Minnesota, .313; Bogaerts, Boston, .310; Giménez, Cleveland, .305; Alvarez, Houston, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; N.Lowe, Texas, .304; J.Abreu, Chicago, .303; Kwan, Cleveland, .301; Altuve, Houston, .298. RUNS--Judge, New York, 128; Altuve, Houston, 100; Semien, Texas, 97; Alvarez, Houston, 92; Bregman, Houston, 91; Bichette,...
MLB
ESPN

Goalie talk: Who to draft from the Avalanche, Bruins and more

Goalies are an essential position, in both fantasy hockey and on the ice once the 2022-23 NHL season opens. You're not raising your fantasy championship or the Stanley Cup unless you make the right decisions in net. So after an offseason at looking at fantasy hockey goalie rankings and live draft results, we've asked our experts to break down some key goalie situations across the league to help you get ready for your draft.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy