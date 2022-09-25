ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House, TN

Watchful neighbor wakes neighbors, saving them from housefire

By Micah Kennedy
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FsQqK_0i9Depwz00

Early Saturday morning, the White House Fire Department responded to a call after a homeowner's back porch caught fire.

The White House Fire Department said a vigilant neighbor saw the housefire and woke the homeowners who were inside.

When fire crews arrived, they said it was clear the fire had reached the attic and several rooms. It took almost 7 hours and over 60,000 gallons of water to put the fire out.

White House PD, White House Community VFD, Robertson EMS and Rehab 83 were all on the scene as well.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
White House, TN
Crime & Safety
City
White House, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Accident#White House Pd#White House Community Vfd#Robertson Ems
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Goodness Gracious

Congratulations to Goodness Gracious for their ribbon cutting on Monday, September 26th at 11am. Goodness Gracious is located at 1430 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1A, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 (in the Fountains at Gateway) and can be contacted at 615-603-7834.
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
White House
KFVS12

Scoping initiated to prevent spread of invasive carp in Tennessee Rivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is initiating scoping under the National Environmental Policy Act to evaluate measures and alternatives to manage and prevent the spread of invasive carp in Tennessee Rivers. It was authorized by Section 509 of the Water Resource Development Act...
TENNESSEE STATE
radio7media.com

Three Siblings Died in Train Collision in Marshall County

ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES THREE SIBILINGS DIED AFTER THEIR CAR WAS HIT BY A TRAIN IN MARSHALL COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROLS INITIAL REPORTS INDICATES THAT DUVRASKA CORONADO,22, MAGYORY CORONADO 26 AND WELENGANG CORONADO,29 ALL OF NASHVILLE WERE DRIVING A TOYOTA COROLLA WESTBOUND AND WERE HIT BY A SOUTHBOUND TRAIN WHEN THE CAR CROSSED THE RAILROAD TRACKS. A GOFUNDME HAS BEEN SET UP FOR THE VICITMS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy