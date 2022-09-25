Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Latino community sees higher rates of depression, Tehama County works to fight stigma
RED BLUFF, Calif. — September is the start of Hispanic Heritage Month and Suicide Prevention Month. Tehama County Behavioral Health Services is making sure everyone knows there is help available. According to a study by the CDC, 40% of Hispanic adults reported having depression and close to 23% reported...
krcrtv.com
Chico non-profit talks helping homeless as construction begins on transitional homes
Chico, Calif.--- — A project years in the making is finally getting boots on the ground. The Chico Housing Action Team, or CHAT, had crews out Monday to begin the construction of Everhart Village on 540 Cohasset Road. In July, Butte County Behavioral Health (BCBH) official Scott Kennelly called...
actionnewsnow.com
2 ounces of colored fentanyl powder found in Chico apartment
CHICO, Calif. - More than two ounces of colored fentanyl was found in a Chico apartment when agents served a search warrant on Tuesday, according to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). Agents served the search to an apartment complex on Nord Avenue Tuesday morning as part of an...
mynspr.org
Historic land transfer | Mass shooting threat | Dixie Fire Stories Project
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Tuesday, Sept. 27. Chico State Enterprises returns preserve to Mechoopda Indian Tribe in historic agreement. Chico State Enterprises and the Mechoopda Indian Tribe of Chico Rancheria signed a historic agreement Friday. The university is transferring ownership of the Butte Creek Ecological Preserve back to the tribe. According to the university, the agreement is the first of its kind in the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
CHAT announces that construction on Everhart Village is to begin Monday
CHICO, Calif. - In a Facebook post, the Chico Housing Action Team has announced that construction on Everhart Village will start on Monday. Everhart Village will be located at 540 Cohasset Rd., and will consist of 20 tiny homes for the homeless. “After two years of hard work, planning, research...
krcrtv.com
Construction on Chico's Everhart Village set to start on Monday
CHICO, Calif. — Construction on Everhart Village in Chico is set to start on Monday, according to the Chico Housing Action Team (CHAT). It's the city's first-ever tiny home village compromised of 20 homes, which will include a bathroom, kitchen and dining area, a bed, and a front porch area. They will also come with heating and air conditioning.
KCRA.com
'20 years of work was obliterated': Rices Fire destroys recording studio, musician plans to rebuild
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — With its picturesque views on Nevada County's San Juan Ridge, Kevin Welch finds harmony. Welch bought the 30-acre property more than two decades ago as a place to come in between gigs – he plays guitar and sings. The thought was to build something with a permanence to it where artists could come to work, to recharge and to bring musicians together to enjoy music.
krcrtv.com
PHOTOS: A beautiful day in the neighborhood during Mr. Rogers' Day on Saturday
ANDERSON, Calif. — It was a beautiful day in the neighborhood on Saturday for the fourth annual Mr. Rogers' Day at the Anderson River Park, presented by KIXE. The day began with the Anderson High School band preforming its rendition of "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood." Then, Fred...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
Caltrans to begin improvement work on 13 bridges in Shasta, Tehama counties
REDDING, Calif. - Caltrans announced work to improve 13 bridges in Shasta and Tehama counties will being next week. “Bridge maintenance projects like these are essential for keeping the structures in good shape for the movement of goods and persons throughout Northern California and beyond,” said Dave Moore, Caltrans District 2 Director.
actionnewsnow.com
2 arrested for burglary of arrestees home in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Two people were arrested after police said they were found at a home where a man was arrested on Wednesday in Chico. Officers said they responded to a home on the 2600 block of Burnap Avenue at about 2:18 p.m. on Saturday. The person who reported the...
actionnewsnow.com
DA: Chico man lived with body of dead roommate for 4 years and stole his money
CHICO, Calif. - Suspect Darren Wade Pirtle, 57, was charged with stealing from his dead roommate, says District Attorney Michael Ramsey. Pirtle, who allegedly lived with his roommate's dead body, was arraigned in court for identity and money theft of his deceased roommate, Kevin Olson, 64. Ramsey said that Pirtle was also arraigned on multiple counts of forgery of writing checks from Olson’s account.
actionnewsnow.com
Man found dead inside Chico home identified
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has released the identification of the man found dead in a home in Chico last week. The coroner’s office said 64-year-old Kevin Olson of Chico was found dead inside a home on Burnap Avenue on Wednesday. The office said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krcrtv.com
Chico man steals thousands of dollars from dead roommate for over four years
CHICO, Calif. — Last Wednesday, on Sept. 21, at 8:45 a.m., Chico police officers, along with their Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), conducted a search warrant on the home of Olson-Pirtle on the 2600 block of Burnap Avenue. Butte County’s District Attorney, Mike Ramsey, spoke with KRCR on...
Paradise Post
Northern California man found living with dead roommate for 4 years charged with identity theft, forgery
CHICO — A Chico man was charged Wednesday for allegedly stealing the identity and money from his roommate who was estimated to have been deceased for four years, according to the Butte County District Attorney’s office. David Pirtle, 57, was charged with identity theft and multiple counts of...
krcrtv.com
Bay Area family sent to hospital after crash in Glenn County
WILLOWS, Calif. — Three people from the Bay Area were sent to the hospital following a crash in Glenn County late Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says 37-year-old Jose Jimenez Prieto, from San Francisco, was driving north on Interstate 5 near County Road 60, just south of Willows, with two kids in the car. They say he was driving at about 75 miles per hour when he drove into the median.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies: Bookkeeper arrested for embezzling $100,000 from former employer
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A bookkeeper for local businesses was arrested Friday in Tehama County following a months-long embezzlement investigation, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they began investigating Jessica McCoy, 48, in May and found she was using an employer’s credit cards to make personal...
actionnewsnow.com
Construction on new casino near Chico continues
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Some may have noticed a large tent on the side of Highway 99 and Highway 149 in Butte County, on the south bank of Clear Creek, south of Chico and just off Openshaw Road. The Mechoopda Tribe owns the land. In May, Tribe Spokesman Doug Elmets...
krcrtv.com
HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Missing, at-risk 61-year-old Chico man last seen leaving care facility
CHICO, Calif. — Have you seen me?. Police in Chico are asking for the public's help in locating a missing, at-risk local man who was last seen leaving a care facility on Tuesday morning. According to the Chico Police Department (CPD), their officers were dispatched to the 1200 block...
krcrtv.com
Chico man steals from dead roommate who was found deceased in the home after 4 years
After allegedly living with his deceased roommate's body for the past 4 years, a Chico man was arraigned Monday in Butte County Superior Court for identity theft and theft of money of his deceased roommate. It was Darren Wade Pirtle, 57, of Chico who committed these offenses. Alongside his charges...
krcrtv.com
Tehama County preps for November elections; what you need to know
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Election season is quickly approaching and election offices across the Northstate are preparing. The Tehama County Clerk, Jennifer Vice, said they just finished proofing the ballots and are at the printer ready for the final print. They are also updating voter files and proofing voting booth audio.
Comments / 0