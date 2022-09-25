ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

247Sports

Podcast: Review of ASU 34-13 loss to No. 12 Utah

On the latest episode of The Sun Devil Source Report podcast, host Ethan Ryter is joined by site publisher Chris Karpman and reporters Cole Bradley and Noah Furtado as they discuss Arizona State's fourth game of the season where it lost 34-13 at home against No. 12 Utah. Covered on...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Updated betting odds for No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford

No. 13 Oregon (3-1, 1-0) begins week five as a 16.5-point favorite over Stanford (1-2, 0-2) after an impressive come-from-behind victory over the Washington State Cougars (3-1, 0-1). On Saturday, Bo Nix and Troy Franklin connected on a 50-yard touchdown to put the Ducks ahead late in the game before...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Tuesday practice notes and observations

Here are our notes and observations from Arizona State’s Tuesday morning practice in its preparation for USC. Players were in shells (shoulder pads), with the practice held outside at the Kajikawa Practice Facility. Media members were allowed to watch warm-ups and two subsequent periods — about 20 percent of the practice — but not the installation portions that take place before warm-ups. It was about half of what reporters observed in the previous three weeks.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

PODCAST: An early look ahead towards No. 13 Oregon vs Stanford

The Oregon Ducks will be hosting one of their toughest opponents to get a win over the last decade this coming Saturday when they play Stanford. The Cardinal have won six of the last ten, including last year's massive upset over No. 3 Oregon. How are the Ducks preparing for this year's tilt? What's the injury status for Oregon? Matchups to keep track of? DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm and Jared Mack break it all down on this edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Steve Stephens IV talks challenges of Stanford's offense

Oregon junior starting safety Steve Stephens IV breaks down Oregon's upcoming matchup against the Stanford Cardinal this weekend, plus he breaks down Oregon's continuation of its development to get better each week. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail...
STANFORD, CA
247Sports

247Sports

