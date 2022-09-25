Read full article on original website
Podcast: Review of ASU 34-13 loss to No. 12 Utah
On the latest episode of The Sun Devil Source Report podcast, host Ethan Ryter is joined by site publisher Chris Karpman and reporters Cole Bradley and Noah Furtado as they discuss Arizona State's fourth game of the season where it lost 34-13 at home against No. 12 Utah. Covered on...
Idaho lands commitment from talented ATH Drew Faulkner
Western (Calif.) athlete Drew Faulkner picked up a scholarship offer from Arizona State earlier in the week and has high interest in the Sun Devils.
Updated betting odds for No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford
No. 13 Oregon (3-1, 1-0) begins week five as a 16.5-point favorite over Stanford (1-2, 0-2) after an impressive come-from-behind victory over the Washington State Cougars (3-1, 0-1). On Saturday, Bo Nix and Troy Franklin connected on a 50-yard touchdown to put the Ducks ahead late in the game before...
WATCH: Christian Gonzalez excited for matchup against Stanford's offense
Oregon star cornerback Christian Gonzalez discusses the upcoming matchup against Stanford's offense, facing off against star wide receiver Chris Wilson, and the challenges the Ducks will face against the unique offense of Stanford. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your...
Tuesday practice notes and observations
Here are our notes and observations from Arizona State’s Tuesday morning practice in its preparation for USC. Players were in shells (shoulder pads), with the practice held outside at the Kajikawa Practice Facility. Media members were allowed to watch warm-ups and two subsequent periods — about 20 percent of the practice — but not the installation portions that take place before warm-ups. It was about half of what reporters observed in the previous three weeks.
247Sports
Stanford running back E.J. Smith, son of Emmitt Smith, out for season with injury
Stanford running back E.J. Smith, son of NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, will miss the rest of the season with an unspecified injury, 247Sports' Jackson Moore reported on Tuesday. The news comes as the Cardinals were gearing up for big matchups with No. 13 Oregon, Oregon State and Notre Dame over the next three weeks.
PODCAST: An early look ahead towards No. 13 Oregon vs Stanford
The Oregon Ducks will be hosting one of their toughest opponents to get a win over the last decade this coming Saturday when they play Stanford. The Cardinal have won six of the last ten, including last year's massive upset over No. 3 Oregon. How are the Ducks preparing for this year's tilt? What's the injury status for Oregon? Matchups to keep track of? DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm and Jared Mack break it all down on this edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast.
High school football transfers' Wild West is in Phoenix, Arizona
The scene can be traced back to the 1990s, when open enrollment arrived in Phoenix as a hedge against charter schools
What Kyle Whittingham said following Utah's victory over ASU
Notable quotes from Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham following the victory over Arizona State.
WATCH: Steve Stephens IV talks challenges of Stanford's offense
Oregon junior starting safety Steve Stephens IV breaks down Oregon's upcoming matchup against the Stanford Cardinal this weekend, plus he breaks down Oregon's continuation of its development to get better each week. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail...
ksl.com
'It doesn't look good': How losing Brant Kuithe will impact No. 12 Utah
TEMPE, Ariz. — Senior tight end Brant Kuithe hobbled off the field in obvious pain to his right knee at the end of the first quarter on Saturday after pulling down a catch to secure the first down. In a game that was never in doubt for a visiting...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona ranks No. 3 for biggest decrease in home prices
After two years of skyrocketing growth, home prices are dropping in Arizona, according to an analysis from QuoteWizard. Our team of analysts found that the average price of a home in Arizona has decreased by $5,075 since June — that’s the 5th largest drop in the nation, and No. 3 in the nation for biggest decrease in home prices by percentage.
azbigmedia.com
11 best neighborhoods in Phoenix for housing investments
Since making Arizona their preferred location in recent years, investors of all skill and monetary levels are finding the state’s real estate market to be a fantastic investment decision. Investors have a wide variety of properties to choose from, and the region also boasts a burgeoning population, a booming tourism industry, first-rate amenities, construction of major industrial and commercial centers, and reasonably priced housing. But what are the best neighborhoods in Phoenix for real estate investments?
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale, Arizona is a picturesque desert community east of Phoenix. The city contains a vast array of fine dining experiences ranging from seafood to Italian, from vegetarian to Mexican, and everything in-between. I have compiled the following list through online customer reviews and articles about each particular restaurant. I paid...
AZFamily
New polls shows close race for Arizona governor
Maricopa County Attorney won't prosecute women looking for abortions, but unclear about doctors. Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says her office wouldn't prosecute women looking to get abortions, but didn't clarify if they would go after doctors. Arizona doctors react to recent ruling on territorial abortion ban. Updated: Sep. 26,...
What will the Valley look like in 2040? The answer may surprise you
PHOENIX — Think about the Valley in 2002. No State Farm Stadium, Y2K, downtown Phoenix was a ghost town after 3 p.m. Now imagine what the Valley will look like 20 years from now. “We're projecting we're going to add another million and a half people to Maricopa County...
azbigmedia.com
Will Arizona see a recession? Here’s what experts say
Arizona State University economist Dennis Hoffman is fascinated by weather. In a different life, he’s an oceanographer, focused on running simulation models to predict weather patterns or events. Instead, Hoffman’s reality is grounded in numbers, although forecasting is a major part of his career. As an economist, Hoffman runs business cycle models to predict the state of the economy. So, what’s the economic forecast? And will Arizona see a recession?
12news.com
Arizona gas prices are up 20 cents in a week. Experts explain why
ARIZONA, USA — Gas prices are up another 8 cents on Tuesday, with the average price for a gallon of gas in Arizona up 20 cents from a week ago, according to AAA. It’s now more than $4.18 a gallon statewide. In Phoenix, gas prices are now 50...
foxla.com
These are the California cities with the fastest cooling housing markets
OAKLAND, Calif. - Four cities in California topped a national list of housing markets that are cooling the fastest. Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego made the top 10 list of housing markets that are chilling out, amid rising interest rates and a slowing stock market, according to Redfin.
Here's The Best Grocery Store In Arizona
LoveFOOD determined each state's best grocery store.
247Sports
