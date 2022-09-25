ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Two HRs from Hunter Renfroe help Brewers slam Reds

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YkwdE_0i9DdXIE00

Hunter Renfroe went 4 for 5 with two home runs and five RBIs to lead the visiting Milwaukee Brewers to a 10-2 win against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night.

Rowdy Tellez had two hits, including a solo home run, and scored three times for the Brewers (82-70), who won their fourth straight game after entering the day two games back of the final wild-card spot from the National League.

Brewers starter Corbin Burnes (11-8) allowed two runs and four hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked three.

Graham Ashcraft (5-4) allowed four runs and eight hits in four innings for Cincinnati (59-93). He struck out two with no walks.

Ashcraft benefited from ground ball double plays in the second and third innings, but Renfroe crushed a full-count slider into the second deck with Tellez aboard to give Milwaukee a 2-1 lead in the fourth.

Ashcraft got the second out of the inning, but Andrew McCutchen doubled, Luis Urias was hit by a pitch and Omar Narvaez and Tyrone Taylor delivered back-to-back RBI singles for a 4-1 lead.

Renfroe went deep with Tellez aboard again in the fifth to stretch the lead to 6-1.

Milwaukee tacked on three more runs in the seventh.

Willy Adames delivered an RBI double before Renfroe drove in his fifth run with a single and then scored on a single by Urias for a 9-1 lead.

Burnes faced his only trouble in the early innings after striking out the first two batters in the first.

Kyle Farmer walked after falling behind 1-2 and Stuart Fairchild followed with a single. Alejo Lopez then singled to right to drive in Farmer for a 1-0 lead.

Burnes retired 10 in a row before Matt Reynolds walked to lead off the fifth. Burnes got an inning-ending double play two batters later, however, and then retired the Reds in order in the sixth.

Reynolds chased Burnes with an RBI single in the seventh to make it 9-2, but Trevor Gott retired the next two batters without further damage.

Tellez went deep in the ninth to make it 10-2.

–Field Level Media

BRONX, NY
