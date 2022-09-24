ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

Trump On His Motive To Run In 2024 Reportedly Told Book Author He Gets To Make 'Rich Friends' As President

Former U.S. President Donald Trump cherished his rich friends and viewed their association as one of the best things that emerged out of being in office, according to excerpts from a forthcoming book titled “Confidence Man: The Making Of Donald Trump And The Breaking Of America,” written by New York Times White House Correspondent Maggie Haberman, Atlantic reported.
POTUS
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Community Policy