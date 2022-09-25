LSU's Jayden Daniels leaves early against New Mexico after hard hit

LSU football was well in control of a non-conference showdown against New Mexico, but the biggest hit is one that will have to be monitored.

Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels was dominating both with his arms and his legs, but one of those runs ended with the junior's helmet bouncing off the turf. Brian Kelly said after the game that the QB had "strained his lower back" and had been cleared to potentially return, but there was no need at that point in the game.

Daniels was replaced in the game by Garrett Nussmeier as the starting QB was attended to by trainers and did not return.

The Tigers were leading 17-0 when Daniels left the game, and Nussmeier finished off the drive for a 24-0 advantage. Ultimately LSU pushed their lead to 38-0 to land their first shutout since 2018. Daniels entered the week as the lone player in the SEC to be in the top 10 for both rushing and passing yards, and he continued to show that skillset with 279 yards through the air (24-for-29) and another 37 on the ground against an overmatched Lobos squad.

But the beating a running quarterback will take is something that always must be considered, and the hit that sent Daniels to the sideline was just one of the heavy hits the quarterback took on the night.

Daniels did remain on the sidelines -- with his helmet -- to watch the rest of the game with his teammates, a positive sign that the starting QB likely avoided any major issues. The Tigers are set to cut into the meat of their SEC schedule beginning next week with a road showdown against the Auburn Tigers.