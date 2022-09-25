Two dead in Marrero shooting

A man and a woman are dead after a shooting on the Westbank.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says his investigators are working the case as a double homicide.

According to Lopinto, deputies answered a call on Bay Adams Drive near Tambour Drive around 5:40 p.m.

Saturday. Lopinto says the deputies found the victims inside a car outside of a home. The victims each had one gunshot wound and were pronounced dead at the scene. No suspects or motives have been developed.

Lopinto says the victims’ identities are being withheld pending notification of their family.

If you have any information about the case, call the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office’s homicide section at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

This incident is the second homicide the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has worked in Marrero in the last 24 hours.