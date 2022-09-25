ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marrero, LA

Two dead in Marrero shooting

By Ian Auzenne
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1POWq5_0i9Dd7fp00

A man and a woman are dead after a shooting on the Westbank.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says his investigators are working the case as a double homicide.

According to Lopinto, deputies answered a call on Bay Adams Drive near Tambour Drive around 5:40 p.m.
Saturday. Lopinto says the deputies found the victims inside a car outside of a home. The victims each had one gunshot wound and were pronounced dead at the scene. No suspects or motives have been developed.

Lopinto says the victims’ identities are being withheld pending notification of their family.

If you have any information about the case, call the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office’s homicide section at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide that occurred this evening in Marrero.

This incident is the second homicide the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has worked in Marrero in the last 24 hours.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houmatimes.com

TPSO Seeks Houma Man in a Deadly Overnight Shooting in Gray

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred at a private residence in the 200 block of Willowdale Drive, in Gray, La. Shortly before 9:00 p.m. on September 26, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received a...
GRAY, LA
WWL

NOPD Sergeant arrested on domestic violence charges on the Northshore

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police reports that Third District Sgt. Robert Evangelist was arrested Monday in St. Tammany Parish on two counts of battery of a domestic partner. An NOPD spokesperson said that Evangelist has been placed on emergency suspension pending the outcome of the criminal case. The NOPD Public Integrity Bureau is investigating the incident.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Jefferson Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Marrero, LA
Marrero, LA
Crime & Safety
WDSU

Tangipahoa Parish sheriff makes arrest in deadly Hammond home invasion

HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a deadly home invasion that killed a father and injured his 12-year-old daughter. Chief Jimmy Travis said Omarion Hookfin was arrested and faces murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Donte Perry.
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

Neighbors fearful after three separate shootings kill four in Marrero

NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating three separate shootings that killed four people in Marrero over the weekend. The first deadly shooting happened late Friday night on 4th Street near Ames Boulevard. Investigators found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds a short distance away, where he was later pronounced dead.
MARRERO, LA
NOLA.com

Mother, 2 children carjacked at gunpoint in Harvey parking lot

A Marrero woman who was carjacked at a Harvey retail store said she barely had time to get her young son out of the vehicle before a gunman sped off in it. The woman was putting groceries in the trunk of her vehicle, a red Honda CR-V sport utility vehicle, when the crime happened Monday at about 7 p.m. Neither the woman nor her sons, ages 1 and 6, were injured.
HARVEY, LA
WWL-AMFM

Jefferson Parish 911 malfunctioning

Authorities have notified us that there is something wrong with the 911 emergency number in Jefferson Parish. “The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently experiencing intermittent difficulties with the 911 system
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Lopinto
WDSU

Woman accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint with 3 children present

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking assistance in locating a suspect who is accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint with three kids present in Algiers. According to police, Deijon Thomas, 25, is accused of robbing the passenger of her vehicle with children present at the 3600 block of MacArthur Boulevard on Sept. 23 around 7 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Man arrested for home invasion, shooting husband of WWOZ DJ

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department announced an arrest in the home invasion and shooting of the husband of WWOZ DJ. Police booked 28-year-old Tyrin Wiltz in connection with the attempted murder of Joe Cooper in May in the 4400 block of St. Roch Street. Wiltz was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans sergeant arrested in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The New Orleans Police Department announced that a sergeant was arrested Monday night in St. Tammany Parish. According to NOPD, Third District sergeant Robert Evangelist was arrested and faces two counts of battery of a domestic partner. Evangelist was placed on emergency suspension pending...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
WDSU

NOPD searches for toddler taken from legal guardian

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a 3-year-old who was taken without permission on Monday from her legal guardian. Detectives said Jream Macklin, 3, was taken around 11:30 a.m. without permission from her legal guardian's home by her biological mother, 33-year-old Addinesha Estem. Police...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in shooting in parking lot of Marrero business, JPSO says

A man was killed in a shooting late Sunday in the parking lot of a Marrero business, Jefferson Parish authorities said. His name and age have not been released. The shooting was reported to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office at 11 p.m. in the 600 block of Ames Boulevard (map). The man was found on the ground in the parking lot and died at the scene, authorities said.
MARRERO, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

GSU police investigate threats against victim

A New Orleans woman was arrested Thursday by Grambling State University Police after she allegedly threatened to harm the victim in a recent assault case. Four witnesses reported hearing Mia Elaine Pierre, 19, of New Orleans make threats to beat up the victim in a September 18 sexual assault. The victim had told investigators the suspect, who was known to her, engaged in the assault while she was too intoxicated to resist.
GRAMBLING, LA
NOLA.com

Two killed in shootings ID'd by New Orleans Coroner

Two men who were killed in shootings last week were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. Daniel Arzu, 21, died after he was shot multiple times in the Village de L'Est area. Police were called to the 14400 block of Peltier Drive at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday, where they found Arzu with multiple gusnhot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where authorities said he died the following day.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
lafourchegazette.com

Detectives investigating Sunday night shooting in Thibodaux

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an Sunday night shooting in the Marydale community of Thibodaux that left one man injured. Sheriff Craig Webre said that just before 7:30 p.m. on September 25, deputies were called to a report of multiple shots fired in the area of Carol Street in Thibodaux. A man was struck by at least one round and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
THIBODAUX, LA
WWL-AMFM

More bullets flying on the I-10

There’s been another shooting on the interstate in New Orleans. It happened Sunday afternoon, shortly before 2:00pm. Initially police did not report the shooting as having happened on the I-10, but today confirmed it did occur on the interstate.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy