abc57.com
Pine 'Not So Haunted' Woods Walk set for October 22 in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - The annual Pine "Not So Haunted" Woods Walk will take place on October 22 in Pinewood Park. The family-friendly event, hosted by Elkhart Parks & Recreation, is free and runs from 5 to 7 p.m. During the event, families can enjoy a walk in the woods with...
WNDU
Baugo Schools launches fundraiser for new Jimtown Community Center
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Brick-by-brick, Baugo Community Schools is trying to raise enough money to put an historic school building back into use. The 1929 Baugo Township High School gym, located next to the district headquarters, will become the new Jimtown Community Center. It cannot be torn down due to being listed on the Indiana Landmarks list.
WNDU
3rd annual ‘Recover Michiana Fest’ held in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - September is National Recovery Month, and all across the nation, recovery organizations are ramping up their efforts to help save lives from drug addiction. And here in Michiana, local organizations make these lifesaving resources readily available. Recover Michiana hosted its 3rd annual Recover Michiana Fest...
WNDU
South Bend Medical Foundation needs Type O blood
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation is urgently calling for blood donations from people with Type O blood. A recent increase in the need to use Type O positive or Type O negative blood and low donor turnout has resulted in the inventory falling to a seriously low level.
WNDU
Brain Lair Books hosting book drive for Wilson Primary
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a book lover, there’s a spot in South Bend you may want to check out. Brain Lair Books opened a storefront on Portage Avenue back in March, but they aren’t new to South Bend. Owner Kathy Burnette said the goal...
WNDU
Board & Brush Mishawaka celebrates 4th anniversary
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka business is getting ready to celebrate a special anniversary. Board & Brush Mishawaka opened its doors on University Drive in 2018. To celebrate, there are a host of events taking place this weekend and through the fall months. Owner Kayla Skirvin said the community...
WNDU
South Bend receives feedback on community survey
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - While South Bend residents say they are satisfied with several things in the city, they think South Bend can do a better job when it comes to growth. On Monday, the city released the results of the 2022 Community Survey. About 650 residents replied. Mayor...
WNDU
‘Shatter the Stigma’: Recover Michiana honors trailblazers fighting substance abuse
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Recover Michiana hosts its Trailblazer Reception and honors its recovery advocates of the year at the Knollwood Country Club in Granger. The recipients include the St. Joseph County Police Department Crisis Services Unit, recovery coach of the year Heidi Heckaman, and WNDU’s very own Christine Karsten for her reporting on the substance abuse crisis and its impact on children.
WNDU
Ribbon-cutting held for Mishawaka’s new historic district
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka Historic Preservation Commission celebrated the city’s newest historic district with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday!. Community leaders gathered in front houses just north of the Cedar Street bridge, which comprises the new historic district where the ceremony was held. The preserved homes are located at 315, 321, and 403 Cedar Street.
WNDU
Street sign installed in honor of Frank Vite in Elkhart
Street sign installed in honor of Frank Vite in Elkhart
WNDU
Three Elkhart police officers honored
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Three Elkhart city police officers stood front and center before the Police Merit Commission on Monday after being lauded for saving lives and one sergeant’s meticulous work on a 2002 cold case. Chief Kris Seymore awarded commendations to Sgt. Greg Harder, Cpl. Brian Davis, and...
WNDU
Companies, students connect at IUSB career fair
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Indiana University South Bend gave it’s students a chance to get ready for their future at their career and internship fair. The event saw multiple companies including us here at WNDU looking for students that could fill full-time, part-time, and internship spots, as well as network with these businesses.
WNDU
Sniffs, slobber, and scenery: Elkhart Environmental Center hosts ‘Waggin’ in the Woods’
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Dogs are called Man’s best friend because of their overabundance of love and loyalty, and local organizations are making sure we care for our canine companions as they care for us. The Elkhart Environmental Center and Tracking in the Shadows pet rescue hosted their 2nd...
WNDU
Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee passes
Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee passes
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Bucky
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Bucky!. Bucky is a boxer mix who is about a year old....
WNDU
‘Brew at the Zoo’ returns for season in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ‘Brew at the Zoo’ makes its long-awaited return at the Potawatomi Zoo this weekend. Due to the pandemic, this is the first time since 2020 the event has taken place at full capacity. The event started around 3 p.m. Saturday, with guests 21...
WNDU
Portion of Portage Avenue in South Bend closed for paving
Portion of Portage Avenue in South Bend closed for paving
WNDU
Dairy Queen operator fined for child labor violations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division recently investigated H&H Coldwater LCC, a Fort Wayne-based operator of 11 Dairy Queen franchise locations in Indiana and Michigan. The investigation found that H&H Coldwater LCC allowed 102 minors, ages 14 and...
abc57.com
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating suspicious death
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman found at a residence on Indiana Avenue on Sunday. At 6:09 a.m., an officer with the Elkhart Police Department arrived at a residence in the 500 block of West Indiana Avenue for a call about an individual who was believed to be deceased at the home.
abc57.com
La Casa de Amistad to offer Medicaid and SNAP assistance
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- La Casa de Amistad will begin offering a new service starting Monday. Every Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Community Health Workers team from the St. Joseph County Health Department will be on-site to assist families looking to apply for Medicaid and SNAP.
