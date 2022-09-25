ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

Morris Performing Arts Center to celebrate Phase 1 projects

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Morris Performing Arts Center is getting ready to show off some of its upgrades from its recent renovation project!. Phase 1 has recently been completed with new upgrades to the seating, among other changes. The renovation comes as part of the Morris 100 project,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Street sign installed in honor of Frank Vite in Elkhart

(WNDU) - On Monday, the City of Elkhart honored longtime resident and community contributor Frank Vite. The street sign was installed at the corner of E. Emerald Street and Cassopolis Street. Vite helped establish Junior Achievement in Elkhart, served on Indiana’s Commission for Higher Education, and led many other projects that benefited the area.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

3rd annual ‘Recover Michiana Fest’ held in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - September is National Recovery Month, and all across the nation, recovery organizations are ramping up their efforts to help save lives from drug addiction. And here in Michiana, local organizations make these lifesaving resources readily available. Recover Michiana hosted its 3rd annual Recover Michiana Fest...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend receives feedback on community survey

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - While South Bend residents say they are satisfied with several things in the city, they think South Bend can do a better job when it comes to growth. On Monday, the city released the results of the 2022 Community Survey. About 650 residents replied. Mayor...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Ribbon-cutting held for Mishawaka’s new historic district

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka Historic Preservation Commission celebrated the city’s newest historic district with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday!. Community leaders gathered in front houses just north of the Cedar Street bridge, which comprises the new historic district where the ceremony was held. The preserved homes are located at 315, 321, and 403 Cedar Street.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Portion of Portage Avenue in South Bend closed for paving

This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot. Updated: 2 hours ago. A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Brain Lair Books hosting book drive for Wilson Primary

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a book lover, there’s a spot in South Bend you may want to check out. Brain Lair Books opened a storefront on Portage Avenue back in March, but they aren’t new to South Bend. Owner Kathy Burnette said the goal...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Baugo Schools launches fundraiser for new Jimtown Community Center

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Brick-by-brick, Baugo Community Schools is trying to raise enough money to put an historic school building back into use. The 1929 Baugo Township High School gym, located next to the district headquarters, will become the new Jimtown Community Center. It cannot be torn down due to being listed on the Indiana Landmarks list.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Board & Brush Mishawaka celebrates 4th anniversary

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka business is getting ready to celebrate a special anniversary. Board & Brush Mishawaka opened its doors on University Drive in 2018. To celebrate, there are a host of events taking place this weekend and through the fall months. Owner Kayla Skirvin said the community...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Companies, students connect at IUSB career fair

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Indiana University South Bend gave it’s students a chance to get ready for their future at their career and internship fair. The event saw multiple companies including us here at WNDU looking for students that could fill full-time, part-time, and internship spots, as well as network with these businesses.
SOUTH BEND, IN
MLive

Body found in Lake Michigan in Southwest Michigan

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A man’s body was found floating in Lake Michigan near the Indiana border. The body was found around noon Monday, Sept. 26, in the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive in Berrien County’s Village of Michiana. The victim is a white male, or black...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
WNDU

Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee passes

This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
MISHAWAKA, IN
whtc.com

US 31 Now Complete After Final Stretch Near Benton Harbor Opens

BENTON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 27, 2022) – The connection between DeZwaan in Holland and the Golden Dome in South Bend is now complete. Governor Whitmer and Congressman Fred Upton were among the dignitaries on Monday, for a ceremony just east of the Benton Harbor/St. Joseph vicinity, celebrating the completion of US-31 in Michigan, from the Indiana state line to near Mackinac City. A nearly two-mile stretch just south of I-94 was never worked on when the highway was built in the late 1970’s, due to the belief that it would impact the habitat of the endangered Mitchell’s Satyr Butterfly. This meant that motorists had to use detours to get around that habitat. After working directly with environmentalists and conservationists from the Sarett Nature Center in Benton Harbor, state officials announced that the project would be restarted in 2020.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

South Bend Medical Foundation needs Type O blood

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation is urgently calling for blood donations from people with Type O blood. A recent increase in the need to use Type O positive or Type O negative blood and low donor turnout has resulted in the inventory falling to a seriously low level.
SOUTH BEND, IN
etxview.com

Winning ticket for CA$H 5 lottery jackpot sold in Northwest Indiana

VALPARAISO — Another winning lottery ticket worth six figures to the person holding it has been sold in Northwest Indiana. The Hoosier Lottery announced a winning CA$H 5 ticket for an estimated top prize of $110,000 was purchased for Friday's drawing at Luke #202, 151 E. U.S. 6, Valparaiso.
VALPARAISO, IN
95.3 MNC

Ground-breaking for an apartment building in South Bend

A ground-breaking took place on Thursday, Sep. 22, in the Near Northwest Neighborhood of South Bend for the construction of a four-unit apartment building that city leaders say will provide affordable housing to low-moderate income families. The building will be constructed in the 800 block of Cushing Avenue. Anybody interested...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wkvi.com

Food Distribution Events Scheduled in Starke County

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be in Starke County on Wednesday and Thursday this week for food distribution events. The first distribution event is Wednesday, September 28 from 10 a.m. to noon CT at the James R. Hardesty Hamlet-Davis Township Fire Station and Community Center at 15 W. Indiana Ave. in Hamlet. This event is sponsored by the Hardesty Memorial Endowment Fund through the Starke County Community Foundation.
STARKE COUNTY, IN

