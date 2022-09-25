Read full article on original website
Related
WNDU
Morris Performing Arts Center to celebrate Phase 1 projects
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Morris Performing Arts Center is getting ready to show off some of its upgrades from its recent renovation project!. Phase 1 has recently been completed with new upgrades to the seating, among other changes. The renovation comes as part of the Morris 100 project,...
WNDU
Street sign installed in honor of Frank Vite in Elkhart
(WNDU) - On Monday, the City of Elkhart honored longtime resident and community contributor Frank Vite. The street sign was installed at the corner of E. Emerald Street and Cassopolis Street. Vite helped establish Junior Achievement in Elkhart, served on Indiana’s Commission for Higher Education, and led many other projects that benefited the area.
WNDU
3rd annual ‘Recover Michiana Fest’ held in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - September is National Recovery Month, and all across the nation, recovery organizations are ramping up their efforts to help save lives from drug addiction. And here in Michiana, local organizations make these lifesaving resources readily available. Recover Michiana hosted its 3rd annual Recover Michiana Fest...
abc57.com
2022 Best. Wednesday. Ever. takes place on South Bend's west side September 28
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The 2022 Best. Wednesday Ever. will take place on Wednesday starting at 4 p.m. on South Bend's west side. The event is part of the city's Best. Week. Ever. celebration running throughout the week. From 4 to 8 p.m., a number of activities, including inflatables, vendors,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
South Bend receives feedback on community survey
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - While South Bend residents say they are satisfied with several things in the city, they think South Bend can do a better job when it comes to growth. On Monday, the city released the results of the 2022 Community Survey. About 650 residents replied. Mayor...
WNDU
Ribbon-cutting held for Mishawaka’s new historic district
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka Historic Preservation Commission celebrated the city’s newest historic district with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday!. Community leaders gathered in front houses just north of the Cedar Street bridge, which comprises the new historic district where the ceremony was held. The preserved homes are located at 315, 321, and 403 Cedar Street.
WNDU
Portion of Portage Avenue in South Bend closed for paving
This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot. Updated: 2 hours ago. A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
WNDU
Brain Lair Books hosting book drive for Wilson Primary
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a book lover, there’s a spot in South Bend you may want to check out. Brain Lair Books opened a storefront on Portage Avenue back in March, but they aren’t new to South Bend. Owner Kathy Burnette said the goal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
Baugo Schools launches fundraiser for new Jimtown Community Center
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Brick-by-brick, Baugo Community Schools is trying to raise enough money to put an historic school building back into use. The 1929 Baugo Township High School gym, located next to the district headquarters, will become the new Jimtown Community Center. It cannot be torn down due to being listed on the Indiana Landmarks list.
WNDU
Board & Brush Mishawaka celebrates 4th anniversary
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka business is getting ready to celebrate a special anniversary. Board & Brush Mishawaka opened its doors on University Drive in 2018. To celebrate, there are a host of events taking place this weekend and through the fall months. Owner Kayla Skirvin said the community...
WNDU
Companies, students connect at IUSB career fair
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Indiana University South Bend gave it’s students a chance to get ready for their future at their career and internship fair. The event saw multiple companies including us here at WNDU looking for students that could fill full-time, part-time, and internship spots, as well as network with these businesses.
Body found in Lake Michigan in Southwest Michigan
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A man’s body was found floating in Lake Michigan near the Indiana border. The body was found around noon Monday, Sept. 26, in the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive in Berrien County’s Village of Michiana. The victim is a white male, or black...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee passes
This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
whtc.com
US 31 Now Complete After Final Stretch Near Benton Harbor Opens
BENTON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 27, 2022) – The connection between DeZwaan in Holland and the Golden Dome in South Bend is now complete. Governor Whitmer and Congressman Fred Upton were among the dignitaries on Monday, for a ceremony just east of the Benton Harbor/St. Joseph vicinity, celebrating the completion of US-31 in Michigan, from the Indiana state line to near Mackinac City. A nearly two-mile stretch just south of I-94 was never worked on when the highway was built in the late 1970’s, due to the belief that it would impact the habitat of the endangered Mitchell’s Satyr Butterfly. This meant that motorists had to use detours to get around that habitat. After working directly with environmentalists and conservationists from the Sarett Nature Center in Benton Harbor, state officials announced that the project would be restarted in 2020.
Central Indiana ‘Demon Home’ is So Terrifying, Some Paranormal Investigators Won’t Ever Go Back
Remember the movie Poltergeist where the house was built on an old burial ground and the spirits of the buried didn't like it? Well, something like that has to be going on with this house. Evil spirits linger in the house terrorizing all who've ever lived there or gone inside.
WNDU
South Bend Medical Foundation needs Type O blood
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation is urgently calling for blood donations from people with Type O blood. A recent increase in the need to use Type O positive or Type O negative blood and low donor turnout has resulted in the inventory falling to a seriously low level.
etxview.com
Winning ticket for CA$H 5 lottery jackpot sold in Northwest Indiana
VALPARAISO — Another winning lottery ticket worth six figures to the person holding it has been sold in Northwest Indiana. The Hoosier Lottery announced a winning CA$H 5 ticket for an estimated top prize of $110,000 was purchased for Friday's drawing at Luke #202, 151 E. U.S. 6, Valparaiso.
95.3 MNC
Ground-breaking for an apartment building in South Bend
A ground-breaking took place on Thursday, Sep. 22, in the Near Northwest Neighborhood of South Bend for the construction of a four-unit apartment building that city leaders say will provide affordable housing to low-moderate income families. The building will be constructed in the 800 block of Cushing Avenue. Anybody interested...
WISH-TV
Operator of Dairy Queen franchises faces $42K fine for child labor violations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An operator of 11 Dairy Queen franchise locations in Indiana and Michigan has been fined more than $42,000 after a federal investigation found they violated child labor provisions, according to a news release from the U.S Department of Labor. The release says the U.S....
wkvi.com
Food Distribution Events Scheduled in Starke County
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be in Starke County on Wednesday and Thursday this week for food distribution events. The first distribution event is Wednesday, September 28 from 10 a.m. to noon CT at the James R. Hardesty Hamlet-Davis Township Fire Station and Community Center at 15 W. Indiana Ave. in Hamlet. This event is sponsored by the Hardesty Memorial Endowment Fund through the Starke County Community Foundation.
Comments / 0