ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Comments / 14

Melody Kilby
2d ago

She should have been arrested then like anyone else but she got paid leave while under investigation. 2 sets of rules 1 for us and 1 for officers.SMH

Reply
10
Debbie Wallace
2d ago

So employed 15 years does that mean 15 years of impaired decisions and legal actions?

Reply
14
Victor Lara
2d ago

So she gets paid for impaired driving and crashing (only in America).

Reply
13
Related
KWCH.com

1 critical in vehicle-pedestrian collision

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has suffered critical injuries in a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision at Broadway and MacArthur Tuesday morning. The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. Eastbound and northbound lanes at the intersection were shut down as authorities responded to the scene. The pedestrian was riding an electronic powerchair.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Woman sought in connection with 2020 deadly shooting arrested for murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Records from the Sedgwick County Jail show a woman wanted in connection with an August 2020 deadly shooting at the Baby Dolls club in north Wichita is in custody. Booking details with the jail show first-degree murder among the arresting charges against 31-year-old Autumn Shanequa Metcalf.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
County
Sedgwick County, KS
City
Sedgwick, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Sedgwick County, KS
Crime & Safety
Hutch Post

Police: Kansas felon stabbed victim 30 times

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a violent attack and have a suspect in custody. Just before 6:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a stabbing that occurred in the 400 block of West Central in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. While en route to the call, officers learned a...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Office#Blue 2010
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
classiccountry1070.com

2 Injured In Friday Night Shootings

Wichita police responded to two separate shootings that occurred less than an hour apart Friday night. The first shooting happened in the 5600 block of E. Osie (near Harry and Oliver) after a fight broke out at a party. An 18-year-old was reportedly shot outside of a home and was taken to the hospital in “extremely critical condition.”
WICHITA, KS
St. Joseph Post

One critically injured after Kansas apartment fire

HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an apartment fire Sunday in Newton. The fire at Fox Meadows Apartments, 720 West 12th Street, included 12 units and was isolated to one fourplex building, according to Newton Fire and Rescue. EMS transported one person in critical condition to a Wichita hospital....
NEWTON, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County woman killed, no felony charges filed

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of a young Sedgwick County woman hit and killed on the side of a Colorado interstate says the man responsible faces only misdemeanor violations, but they want him charged with her death. Factfinder 12 sat down with the family Thursday, ahead of a court appearance scheduled in Colorado Friday (9/23).
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Gun video on social media gets Wichita man prison time

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who posted a video on social media of himself with guns is going to prison. Police saw the video and arrested Alejandro Morales, 19, for criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The WPD Violent Crimes Community Response Team got a search warrant. As police were […]
KAKE TV

Scheels set on July 2023 for new store opening in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - SCHEELS is on track to open its new east Wichita location in July 2023, the company said. The sports retailer announced in last summer that the store in Towne East Square will open in spring 2023. New ads on social media state the company will open the store in July. An exact date was not provided.
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy