Read full article on original website
Melody Kilby
2d ago
She should have been arrested then like anyone else but she got paid leave while under investigation. 2 sets of rules 1 for us and 1 for officers.SMH
Reply
10
Debbie Wallace
2d ago
So employed 15 years does that mean 15 years of impaired decisions and legal actions?
Reply
14
Victor Lara
2d ago
So she gets paid for impaired driving and crashing (only in America).
Reply
13
Related
Winfield man dies in Jeep crash Tuesday
A 49-year-old Winfield man died when his Jeep crashed a couple of miles south of Winfield Tuesday.
KWCH.com
1 critical in vehicle-pedestrian collision
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has suffered critical injuries in a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision at Broadway and MacArthur Tuesday morning. The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. Eastbound and northbound lanes at the intersection were shut down as authorities responded to the scene. The pedestrian was riding an electronic powerchair.
KWCH.com
Woman sought in connection with 2020 deadly shooting arrested for murder
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Records from the Sedgwick County Jail show a woman wanted in connection with an August 2020 deadly shooting at the Baby Dolls club in north Wichita is in custody. Booking details with the jail show first-degree murder among the arresting charges against 31-year-old Autumn Shanequa Metcalf.
Wichita Police detective arrested for DUI
Off duty Wichita Police Detective MaryAnna Hoyt showed signs of impairment. For transparency purposes, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate and booked her for DUI.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita man arrested for stabbing another man over 30 times
A man from Wichita has been arrested by the Wichita Police Department (WPD) after stabbing another man over 30 times.
Police: Kansas felon stabbed victim 30 times
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a violent attack and have a suspect in custody. Just before 6:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a stabbing that occurred in the 400 block of West Central in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. While en route to the call, officers learned a...
McPherson County Crime Stoppers looking for burglar who hid in bathroom ceiling
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — McPherson County Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspected burglar. According to Crime Stoppers, on Monday, Sept. 19, the McPherson Police Department (MPD) was called to a Dollar General store in the 1400 block of N. Main St in McPherson for a commercial burglary alarm going off inside the store. Upon […]
KAKE TV
Wichita police asking for help identifying man who allegedly took photos of women in changing rooms
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - WPD is asking for your help identifying this person, who they say was reported to have been unlawfully taking photos of women in changing rooms at an east Wichita department store. They say the incident occurred on Sept. 7 at around 6:30 p.m. If you have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wichita man sentenced in fatal 2017 swatting
In May, Shane Gaskill pled guilty to one count of wire fraud. On Monday, a judge sentenced him to 18 months in prison.
Motorcycle chase leads to crash at Sedgwick County Park
It started around 11 p.m. Saturday near 17th and Tyler. A driver called 911 to report several motorcyclists kicking and surrounding his car. When Police arrived and located the motorcyclists, the chase began.
Wichita Police investigating Friday shootings
The first shooting was reported in the 5000 block of E. Osie, near Harry and Oliver. The second shooting was reported in the 1700 block of N. Lawrence, near 17th and Woodlawn.
KAKE TV
'This is very traumatic for us': Family of Wichita man remember his life following deadly shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The family of a 21-year-old Wichita man who police say was shot and killed nearly two weeks ago at a south Wichita mobile home park say his loss has been difficult to process. The shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. on September 15 in the 4500...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wichita police seek help after teenager found shot and not breathing
Police worked to resuscitate the teen who was then taken to the hospital in “extremely critical condition,” police said. They’re asking for help finding two male suspects.
Donkey shot and killed in Haysville, owner looking for answers
A beloved pet donkey was shot and killed while in a pasture in Haysville. Now, the owner is looking for answers.
classiccountry1070.com
2 Injured In Friday Night Shootings
Wichita police responded to two separate shootings that occurred less than an hour apart Friday night. The first shooting happened in the 5600 block of E. Osie (near Harry and Oliver) after a fight broke out at a party. An 18-year-old was reportedly shot outside of a home and was taken to the hospital in “extremely critical condition.”
One critically injured after Kansas apartment fire
HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an apartment fire Sunday in Newton. The fire at Fox Meadows Apartments, 720 West 12th Street, included 12 units and was isolated to one fourplex building, according to Newton Fire and Rescue. EMS transported one person in critical condition to a Wichita hospital....
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County woman killed, no felony charges filed
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of a young Sedgwick County woman hit and killed on the side of a Colorado interstate says the man responsible faces only misdemeanor violations, but they want him charged with her death. Factfinder 12 sat down with the family Thursday, ahead of a court appearance scheduled in Colorado Friday (9/23).
Gun video on social media gets Wichita man prison time
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who posted a video on social media of himself with guns is going to prison. Police saw the video and arrested Alejandro Morales, 19, for criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The WPD Violent Crimes Community Response Team got a search warrant. As police were […]
KAKE TV
Scheels set on July 2023 for new store opening in east Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - SCHEELS is on track to open its new east Wichita location in July 2023, the company said. The sports retailer announced in last summer that the store in Towne East Square will open in spring 2023. New ads on social media state the company will open the store in July. An exact date was not provided.
Mural at historic Wichita building set to be demolished, but artist wants to save it
Steve Murillo says the mural at Eaton Place can be removed and stored until a new home can be found.
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 14