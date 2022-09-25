ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket seen across skies on Saturday

By Courtney Ingalls, Nexstar Media Wire
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJP1H_0i9DcB0r00

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. ( WAVY ) – If you’re on the east coast, you might have caught a glimpse of a tiny bright spot flying across the sky Saturday night. It was SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket!

According to Space Flight Now , the almost 230-foot-tall rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Saturday evening and was carrying 52 new Starlink satellites to orbit.

10 On Your Side compiled a gallery of some viewer photos of the rocket soaring through the sky:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M22uz_0i9DcB0r00
    Photo Courtesy: Julie Mullet
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tXiq6_0i9DcB0r00
    Photo Courtesy: Jenn Begany
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jvtQH_0i9DcB0r00
    Photo Courtesy: Angela Thomas
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=008TkA_0i9DcB0r00
    Photo Courtesy: Caitlin Holder
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ss25M_0i9DcB0r00

This is the 41st launch from Florida this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

How to watch NASA’s DART spacecraft crash into an asteroid

ORLANDO, Fla. – For the first time in history, NASA will attempt to intentionally smash a spacecraft into an asteroid Monday, and the public will have a front-row seat. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission, or DART, is meant to demonstrate NASA’s ability to deflect a hazardous asteroid or comet. The Dart spacecraft’s target, a harmless rock named Dimorphos, is currently orbiting a larger asteroid, Didymos, about 6.8 million miles away from Earth.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

NASA to roll back Artemis rocket

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA announced Monday that the Artemis I Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft will be rolled back to the Vehicle Assembly Building. The rollback is expected to begin at 11 p.m. This comes as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. "Managers met Monday morning and made...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Cape Canaveral, FL
Industry
Local
Florida Industry
Cape Canaveral, FL
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Rocket#Starlink Satellites#Falcon 9#Nexstar Media Inc#Dc News
WESH

Artemis launch attempt called off due to Tropical Storm Ian

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Artemis launch attempt planned for Sept. 27 has been called off due to Tropical Storm Ian, which isforecast to hit Florida as a major hurricane next week. NASA announced the move Saturday, saying that crews are preparing for rollback. "During a meeting Saturday morning,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WDW News Today

Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Guests Asked to Stow All Outside Items, Guests in Tents Being Offered Alternate Accommodations Due to Hurricane Ian

Earlier we reported that the National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch for Hurricane Ian for Orange and Osceola counties. The notice affects all of Walt Disney World property. Now, Disney has notified all guests at the Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground asking them to “remove and stow...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian: Central Florida school announcements ahead of storm's arrival

Officials of schools, colleges and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area are beginning to announce their plans for the week ahead of Hurricane Ian's potential impacts on the state. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far:. ALACHUA COUNTY.
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Ian Now a Category 1 Hurricane, Hurricane Watch Issued for Tampa

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Hurricane Ian has now formed into a category 1 hurricane in the Atlantic, according to National Hurricane Center. Ian is moving toward the northwest near 14 mph. A turn toward the north-northwest is expected later today, followed by a northward motion on Tuesday with a...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
DC News Now

DC News Now

20K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy