HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -A vehicle believed to have been used in an Amber Alert incident out of Miami Florida was found in Houlton. 6-year-old Jorge Morales, known as “JoJo” was last seen at his mother’s residence in Miami, Florida on August 27th. According to Maine State Police, the Vehicle with connections to the abduction was found on the Foxcroft Road in Houlton on August 29th. Jorge Del Rio is a Private Investigator based out of Miami who is working the case.

HOULTON, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO