State Police Investigate Possible Break-in at Limestone Public Library
Maine State Police responded to what they called a “suspicious incident” on Sunday at the Robert A. Frost Memorial Library in Limestone. A woman who cleans the library at 42 Main Street called to report she believed someone had broken into the building. The woman said she noticed that the door handle was in the open position, according to a report from Lt. Brian Harris of Troop F.
Officials: Abandoned car in Maine may be linked to missing Florida child
LITTLETON, Maine — Items believed to belong to a missing Florida child have been found inside an abandoned car in Maine. Authorities say 6-year-old Jorge ‘Jo-Jo’ Morales went missing in Miami, Florida on Aug. 27. Officials believe he was abducted by his father, also named Jorge Morales, and his grandmother Lilliam Pena Morales.
Did You Know There Is A Planetarium Hidden In Rural Maine?
When you think of first rate science education centers in New England, you probably immediately envision Boston, right? If not Boston, you probably think of Portland. Or, maybe, Bangor. But, you would never immediately think of Aroostook County. However, an amazing science center is exactly what you'd find in the...
Vehicle Used in AMBER alert out of Miami Found in Houlton ; Child Still Missing
HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -A vehicle believed to have been used in an Amber Alert incident out of Miami Florida was found in Houlton. 6-year-old Jorge Morales, known as “JoJo” was last seen at his mother’s residence in Miami, Florida on August 27th. According to Maine State Police, the Vehicle with connections to the abduction was found on the Foxcroft Road in Houlton on August 29th. Jorge Del Rio is a Private Investigator based out of Miami who is working the case.
