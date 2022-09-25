Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian live tracker: Cuba completely without power as Category 3 storm destroys grid on path towards Florida
Track the path of Hurricane Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast
Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
Millions urged to evacuate as Florida Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla., Sept 28 (Reuters) - Florida Gulf Coast residents emptied grocery shelves, boarded up windows and fled to evacuation shelters as Hurricane Ian churned closer on Wednesday, lashing the state's southern tip with tropical storm-force winds hours before it was forecast to make U.S. landfall.
