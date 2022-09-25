ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Bay News 9

Judge 4 walks, still at 60 HR; Yankees win AL East, top Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees held a lively clubhouse party to cheer another AL East title. A celebration for home run history, that's still on deck. Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 homers, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the Yankees clinched the division by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 Tuesday night.
BRONX, NY
Bay News 9

Yankees star Judge stays 1 homer shy of Maris' AL mark of 61

A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees as he approaches major home run milestones:. Tuesday's Game: Went 0 for 1 with four walks in a 5-2 win at Toronto that clinched the AL East for the Yankees. Judge has gone seven games without a home run and remains short of the AL record of 61 set by Roger Maris of the Yankees in 1961. Judge's longest homer drought this season was nine games in mid-August. Judge continues to lead the league in batting average (.314), RBIs (128) and home runs in his bid to win the Triple Crown.
BRONX, NY

