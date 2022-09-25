A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees as he approaches major home run milestones:. Tuesday's Game: Went 0 for 1 with four walks in a 5-2 win at Toronto that clinched the AL East for the Yankees. Judge has gone seven games without a home run and remains short of the AL record of 61 set by Roger Maris of the Yankees in 1961. Judge's longest homer drought this season was nine games in mid-August. Judge continues to lead the league in batting average (.314), RBIs (128) and home runs in his bid to win the Triple Crown.

BRONX, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO