ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 5

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Dump truck strikes Turnpike overpass in Hollywood, leading to closures

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A dump truck struck an overpass on Florida’s Turnpike in Hollywood Tuesday afternoon, causing major traffic delays and leading officials to close part of the highway. The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. at the Sheridan Street overpass over the northbound lanes, according to the...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Accidents
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
Miami-dade County, FL
Accidents
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
Click10.com

Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man in Pompano Beach on Saturday. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to a crash around 1:20 am at the intersection of West McNabb Road and...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Police searching for missing jet skier from Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help to locate a jet skier who may have been attempting to reach Bimini. Authorities say Charles Walker was last seen around 5 p.m. on Friday in the 3200...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

City of Miami Beach declares State of Emergency

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Beach on Tuesday declared a State of Emergency as Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the city with tropical storm conditions, which includes flooding in low-lying areas and strong wind gusts. “While Miami Beach is not expected to experience any direct...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csx#Freight Trains#Traffic Accident#Tri Rail#Location Related
NBC Miami

Inside MIA's Fire Rescue Team Seen in Action at Plane's Fiery Crash Landing

When every second counts and lives are on the line at Miami International Airport, there’s no room for error. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue recently provided NBC 6 with exclusive access to show how they get ready for moments such as this one scene in June, when a Red Air flight from the islands had its landing gear collapse and it struck an antenna when going off the runway.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Hurricane Ian’s rain bands increase possibility of tornadoes in Miami-Dade, Broward

As Hurricane Ian heads for landfall in western Florida on Wednesday, the storm’s rain bands increased the possibility of tornadoes in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. In Broward County, the National Weather Service confirmed there was a tornado at about 7:20 p.m., in Cooper City and at about 7:50 p.m. in Hollywood. There were tornado warnings in western Palm Beach County until 1:45 a.m.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Deputies stop possible active shooter at Publix in South Florida

GREENACRES, Fla. – Palm Beach Sheriff deputies put a stop to what they said would have been an active shooter situation at a Publix in Greenacres. Deputies were called to the Publix at the 4800 block of South Military Trail on Monday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies...
GREENACRES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Click10.com

South Florida hurricane closures include Miami-Dade, Broward schools

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools will close Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian zeroes in on Florida, officials said Tuesday. Broward schools had originally announced a Wednesday closure, but later extended its shutdown to include Thursday. Additionally, Miami-Dade County will close “non-essential” services,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami braces for flooding caused by king tides

MIAMI (WSVN) - King tides and Hurricane Ian’s outer bands is expected to dump heavy rain throughout South Florida. South Florida may be out of the cone of concern, but we’re not in the clear just yet. Parts of Miami have already dealt with flooding throughout the day,...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Reward of up to $10K offered as search continues for missing Miami boy

MIAMI – Authorities are offering a substantial reward as the search continues for a missing South Florida boy. US Marshals are now offering up to $10,000 for information leading to arrests in the case of six-year-old Joege “JoJo” Morales. Tuesday marked one month since the boy disappeared.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police investigate shooting in Miami that sent man to hospital

MIAMI – A man was hospitalized following a shooting in the city of Miami on Sunday. Authorities said they received a call at approximately 2 p.m. regarding a man who had been shot. It happened in Miami’s Wynwood area, around Northwest First Court and 23rd Street. “All I...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man Dies After Overnight Shooting in Northwest Miami: Police

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in northwest Miami on Sunday that left one man dead. Miami Police said officers arrived at the scene near Northwest 3rd Avenue and 11th Street just after midnight following a ShotSpotter alert. Officers found a man, who was not identified, suffering from gunshot wounds.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy