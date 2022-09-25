ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caribou, ME

Body Found Identified as Missing Freeport, Maine, Teen

In a press conference held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, the Freeport Police Department confirmed that the body found by a Marine Patrol plane earlier Tuesday afternoon is in fact that of missing 14-year-old Freeport, Maine resident Theo Ferrara. Theo had been missing since Thursday afternoon. Around noon time,...
FREEPORT, ME
Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old in Maine

Police in Freeport, Maine, are seeking the public's assistance as they search for a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since Thursday. Theo Ferrara was last seen at his home in Freeport around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, police said. Flyers have been posted around town as police officers and game wardens continue to search for the missing teen.
FREEPORT, ME
Maine Man Allegedly Assaulted Deputy With Vehicle Door

A Maine man is in trouble after he allegedly assaulted a Cumberland County Sheriff's deputy with the door of his vehicle and then fled the scene. According to WGME, 29 year old Zachary Laney, of Bridgton, was pulled over on the Naples causeway on Sunday for multiple violations. The article explains that Laney was reportedly uncooperative and refused to give the deputy that stopped him any information.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
Auburn police respond to train, pedestrian crash

AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police are at the scene of a crash involving a train and a pedestrian. It happened in the area of Washington Street, according to an email from Auburn Police Chief Jason Moen. Moen said Auburn police are assisting Railroad Police at the scene. He added...
AUBURN, ME
Moose spotted outside Bangor day care, bakery

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Summit Learning Center in Bangor welcomed an unexpected visitor Monday. This bull moose was spotted outside the center on State Street!. Staff say the kids were super excited. Bangor Police also shared photos of the moose dumpster diving outside Frank’s Bakery, further up State Street.
BANGOR, ME
Corinna man goes on trial for charges stemming from the near-fatal fentanyl overdose of baby daughter

PENOBSCOT COUNTY, Maine — A man will go on trial for the near-fatal overdose of his baby daughter Tuesday morning. According to police, Zachary Borg's 11-month-old daughter was found in cardiac arrest when first responders arrived at the family's home in Corinna back in June of 2021. Police discovered fentanyl on the baby’s bottle. She was taken to the hospital and survived, then placed in state custody.
CORINNA, ME
Maine man sentenced in decades-old Alaska cold case

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A Maine man charged in connection with a 1993 rape and murder in Alaska was sentenced to 75 years in prison on Monday. Steven Downs, 47, of Auburn, was a freshman at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1993 and a dorm resident where 20-year-old Sophie Sergie was found dead in a bathtub.
AUBURN, ME
Farmingdale woman injured in Hallowell crash

HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A Farmingdale woman was injured in a crash in Hallowell Friday. According to the Kennebec Journal, 96-year-old Mary Cunnion of Farmingdale was taking to the hospital after the crash at the intersection of Litchfield and Smith Roads. They say she was driving on Smith Road in...
HALLOWELL, ME
Aircraft used in latest phase of search for missing Freeport teen

FREEPORT, Maine — The search for missing Freeport teen Theo Ferrara continued Sunday with aircraft resources. A helicopter belonging to the Maine Forest Service and a Marine Patrol plane were used to search wooded areas near the border of Freeport and Brunswick from above, according to Kent Nelson of the Forest Service.
FREEPORT, ME
