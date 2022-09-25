Read full article on original website
Body recovered from Maquoit Bay confirmed by police as missing teen
PORTLAND, Maine — A body has been recovered from Maquoit Bay, in the area where wardens and law enforcement officials have been searching for a missing Freeport teenager. Theo Ferrara, 14, has been missing since Thursday evening, and search efforts have been underway since Friday morning. A marine patrol...
Body Found Identified as Missing Freeport, Maine, Teen
In a press conference held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, the Freeport Police Department confirmed that the body found by a Marine Patrol plane earlier Tuesday afternoon is in fact that of missing 14-year-old Freeport, Maine resident Theo Ferrara. Theo had been missing since Thursday afternoon. Around noon time,...
NECN
Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old in Maine
Police in Freeport, Maine, are seeking the public's assistance as they search for a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since Thursday. Theo Ferrara was last seen at his home in Freeport around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, police said. Flyers have been posted around town as police officers and game wardens continue to search for the missing teen.
Maine Man Allegedly Assaulted Deputy With Vehicle Door
A Maine man is in trouble after he allegedly assaulted a Cumberland County Sheriff's deputy with the door of his vehicle and then fled the scene. According to WGME, 29 year old Zachary Laney, of Bridgton, was pulled over on the Naples causeway on Sunday for multiple violations. The article explains that Laney was reportedly uncooperative and refused to give the deputy that stopped him any information.
Maine State Police investigating 'hazardous materials' found at South Portland apartment complex
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Technicians from the Maine State Police Bomb Squad were called to Redbank Village in South Portland to investigate "hazardous materials" inadvertently left behind by a former tenant, South Portland Police Chief Daniel Ahern said. Ahern told NEWS CENTER Maine it could be fireworks in a...
Pedestrian who died in Lewiston crash involving a truck has been identified
PORTLAND, Maine — A pedestrian was fatally injured when he was hit by a truck Monday evening in downtown Lewiston. Donald Bourget, 49, was near the intersection of Sabattus and College streets at about 7:15 p.m. when he was hit by a truck driven by 58-year-old Stephen Hairston of Lewiston.
Auburn police respond to train, pedestrian crash
AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police are at the scene of a crash involving a train and a pedestrian. It happened in the area of Washington Street, according to an email from Auburn Police Chief Jason Moen. Moen said Auburn police are assisting Railroad Police at the scene. He added...
Theo Ferrara missing in Freeport update – body found in same area police searching for Maine teen
A BODY has been found in the search for a missing 14-year-old who mysteriously vanished from his home last week. High school freshman Theo Ferrara was last seen walking on Flying Point Road in Brunswick, Maine, on Thursday afternoon. More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking...
wabi.tv
Moose spotted outside Bangor day care, bakery
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Summit Learning Center in Bangor welcomed an unexpected visitor Monday. This bull moose was spotted outside the center on State Street!. Staff say the kids were super excited. Bangor Police also shared photos of the moose dumpster diving outside Frank’s Bakery, further up State Street.
Victim of secondary crash in West Gardiner identified
WEST GARDINER, Maine — Maine State Police have identified the man who died in a secondary crash after his vehicle was rear-ended in West Gardiner on Saturday morning as William Stevenson, 53, of Stonington, Maine. An initial two-vehicle crash occurred at mile 107 northbound in Farmingdale around 11:11 a.m....
coast931.com
Sheriff’s deputy in Maine struck, injured by car door as suspect reportedly flees
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was injured when they were struck by a car door as a suspect tried to get away. The sheriff’s office says the deputy pulled 29-year-old Zachary Laney of Bridgton over at the Naples Causeway due to multiple violations. The deputy...
Missing Freeport teen still believed to be in 'general area,' officials say in Monday press conference
FREEPORT, Maine — Law enforcement officials are continuing to ask members of the public to come forward with information that could potentially help them find 14-year-old Theo Ferrara, but they are also still urging the public to leave active search areas to the professionals. Theo was last seen at...
wgan.com
Maine jail inmate found dead as result of “life-threatening situation”
Corrections officials say an inmate at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor died on Sunday. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says the inmate was found to be in a “life-threatening situation” during a routine population check around 5 a.m. The sheriff’s office said the death was not...
Morning Commute Made Messy On Interstate Tuesday Due To Crash
Rescue crews were called to the scene of a minor 3-vehicle accident on Interstate 95 Tuesday morning. It happened just before 8 AM, a time when a lot of folks are heading to and from work and school along that route. According to Bangor Assistant Fire Chief, Casey Perry, while...
Maine prosecutors drop indictment amid allegations investigator ‘monitored’ attorney calls
Allegations included complaints that an investigator with the Kennebec and Somerset District Attorney's office spoke with a defendant without lawyers present and later monitored phone calls a jailed client made to a lawyer. Photo by Samantha Hogan. Maine prosecutors this month dismissed a felony indictment against a man accused of...
Corinna man goes on trial for charges stemming from the near-fatal fentanyl overdose of baby daughter
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, Maine — A man will go on trial for the near-fatal overdose of his baby daughter Tuesday morning. According to police, Zachary Borg's 11-month-old daughter was found in cardiac arrest when first responders arrived at the family's home in Corinna back in June of 2021. Police discovered fentanyl on the baby’s bottle. She was taken to the hospital and survived, then placed in state custody.
Maine man sentenced in decades-old Alaska cold case
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A Maine man charged in connection with a 1993 rape and murder in Alaska was sentenced to 75 years in prison on Monday. Steven Downs, 47, of Auburn, was a freshman at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1993 and a dorm resident where 20-year-old Sophie Sergie was found dead in a bathtub.
wabi.tv
Farmingdale woman injured in Hallowell crash
HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A Farmingdale woman was injured in a crash in Hallowell Friday. According to the Kennebec Journal, 96-year-old Mary Cunnion of Farmingdale was taking to the hospital after the crash at the intersection of Litchfield and Smith Roads. They say she was driving on Smith Road in...
WMTW
Aircraft used in latest phase of search for missing Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine — The search for missing Freeport teen Theo Ferrara continued Sunday with aircraft resources. A helicopter belonging to the Maine Forest Service and a Marine Patrol plane were used to search wooded areas near the border of Freeport and Brunswick from above, according to Kent Nelson of the Forest Service.
Crews respond to all-hands fire at Moody's Collision Center in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The South Portland Fire Department confirmed around 12:40 p.m. Monday that there was an all-hands fire at Moody's Collision Center on Pleasant Hill Road in Scarborough. Scarborough Fire Dept. Deputy Chief John Brennan told NEWS CENTER Maine that the department received an initial call at around...
