Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
The Moment NASA's DART Probe Hit an Asteroid Captured in Epic Telescope View
When NASA deliberately crashed its DART spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday, the daring but doomed probe was sending back some pretty incredible images -- but on impact, the screen faded to black. We couldn't see just how big of a dent DART made. Fortunately, many telescopes around the world...
sciencealert.com
A NASA Spacecraft Is About to Collide With an Asteroid. Watch Live Here
On September 26 at 11.15 pm UTC, NASA's DART mission (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) will be the first to deliberately and measurably change the motion of a significant body in our Solar System. In other words, it will smash into an asteroid. The mission will provide the first test of...
How to watch Nasa’s Dart mission crash into asteroid
It is Nasa’s bold plan to crash a spacecraft into an asteroid in a test of the world’s first planetary defence system.The US space agency has predicted that its Dart spacecraft will crash into the asteroid, Dimorphos, 6.8 million miles from Earth, at around 7.14pm ET on Monday.The mission will show scientists how well the spacecraft can alter an asteroid’s trajectory using kinetic force, simulating how it would attempt to move one out of the Earth’s way to prevent a doomsday collision if that situation should ever arise.Nasa says that the vehicle that it launched into space for the high-profile...
The Verge
NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen
A NASA spacecraft slammed into the surface of a distant asteroid at 7:14PM ET on Monday night, the climax of the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). An hour before impact, the target asteroid, Dimorphos, wasn’t even visible in the images from the spacecraft. In some of the early images sent back to Earth, even Dimorphos’ larger companion Didymos, looked like a single speck against a sea of black. The DART spacecraft was moving at 14,000 miles per hour, and details quickly came into view. Viewers on Earth saw the rough surface of Didymos zip by as the spacecraft cruised autonomously towards Dimorphos. Boulders filled the screen just before it went bright red, indicating a loss of signal — DART had reached its final destination.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See
When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
Astronomers just discovered a planet that might be able to support life
Astronomers have discovered what may be an inhabitable exoplanet. The planet was discovered earlier this year, roughly 100 light-years from Earth. The planet, which scientists believe could support life, is located within the habitable zone of its start. This zone, which can be found around every star, determines whether liquid water can exist on the planet.
James Webb Space Telescope captured photos of a bizarre alien planet
James Webb has spotted a strange alien planet with sand-filled clouds. The exoplanet, which is a brown dwarf, was originally discovered in 2016. It’s known as VHS 1256 b and orbits two small red dwarf stars. Astronomers were puzzled over the exoplanet’s strange reddish glow, but James Webb gave them a better view of the stellar discovery.
Jupiter to reach closest point to Earth in 60 years while in opposition: Here’s when to catch rare moment
For the first time in nearly 60 years, Jupiter will be as close to Earth as possible on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gizmodo
Ground Telescopes Capture Jaw-Dropping Views of DART Asteroid Impact
NASA’s DART mission to ram a kinetic impactor into a harmless asteroid went perfectly yesterday, resulting in the desired destruction of the spacecraft. And as views from Earth showed, the effects of the impact weren’t subtle. The 1,340-pound spacecraft plowed into Dimorphos, a small moon around asteroid Didymos,...
Asteroid impact: Here's the last thing NASA's DART spacecraft saw before it crashed
NASA's DART spacecraft is no more, but its final view is incredible.
Meet Sky Whale: A 3-story aircraft concept that can seat 755 passengers
AWWA Sky Whale, a large, intriguing-looking flying machine, is meant to represent the pinnacle of luxury, performance, and sustainability. At a recent exhibition on future transportation hosted at Kuwait's Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Center, the design of Oscar Vinals was on display. The Sky Whale concept focuses on the...
See moment DART collides with asteroid
For the first time in history, NASA is trying to change the motion of a natural celestial body in space and has successfully slammed a spacecraft into the asteroid Dimorphos.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch world's first flying electric boat concept complete its test flight
Although wing-in-ground effect (WIG) aircraft like the Soviet-era Ekranoplan had previously shown promise, they haven't quite taken off as a standard mode of transportation. As long as they keep within their wingspan of the surface below, the air cushion between the wings and the surface gives these low-flying birds a significant lift and efficiency gain over ordinary planes flying higher in the air.
Gizmodo
Scientists Looked at Nine Cyclones Swirling at Jupiter's North Pole
Some odd storms on Jupiter discovered back in 2017 by a NASA spacecraft are particularly intriguing to scientists. New research attempted to figure out how the nine cyclones spinning at Jupiter’s north pole remain so organized. Jupiter’s iconic Great Red Spot is actually a mass of swirling storm clouds...
First Dart asteroid impact images taken by another spacecraft released
Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (Dart) spacecraft made history by smashing into the asteroid Dimorphos Monday night, but the spacecraft didn’t die alone: following just behind Dart, at a safe remove, was a tiny, microwave sized spacecraft from the Italian space agency, the Light Italian CubeSat for Imaging of Asteroids, or LiciaCube.Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (Dart) spacecraft made history by smashing into the asteroid Dimorphos Monday night, but the spacecraft didn’t die alone: following just behind Dart, at a safe remove, was a tiny, microwave sized spacecraft from the Italian space agency, the Light Italian CubeSat for Imaging...
NASA's DART asteroid crash is a rare opportunity for space-rock scientists
NASA's DART mission, which will slam into an asteroid on Sept. 26, is not just a planetary defense exercise; it's also an opportunity to learn how binary asteroids form.
Target Venus not Mars for first crewed mission to another planet, experts say
Despite its ‘hellish’ environment, scientists argue there are good reasons to focus on ‘Earth’s sister’
Thrillist
Space Telescope Reveals Neptune's Ghostly Rings in Stunning Detail
The James Webb Space Telescope continues to show off like that kid in high school who could juggle bowling pins. Though, this time, instead of peering deep into the universe's past, it has trained its eye on an object inside our solar system. The telescope has unveiled its first image...
Wow! Telescopes spot DART asteroid impact in deep space (videos)
Telescopes here on Earth captured the DART asteroid probe's spectacular deep-space death.
Acid lake atop real-life 'Mount Doom' captured in striking new image from space station
An astronaut's photo of Mount Ruapehu, the real-life "Mount Doom" volcano shows the contrast between the hydrothermal lake at its summit and the snow surrounding its peak.
Comments / 0