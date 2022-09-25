Read full article on original website
‘Something We Haven’t Seen In Our Lifetime': Hurricane Ian Approaches U.S.
Tampa, Florida may receive its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, forecasters warn.
Ian powers up to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane as it prepares to slam into southwest Florida on Wednesday
Hurricane Ian strengthens into a Category 4 storm on its way toward Florida as officials warn residents to get out now
[Breaking news update, published at 5:00 a.m. ET]
