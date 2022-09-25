Read full article on original website
Marquette Men’s Soccer Preview: at Saint Louis
Officially, Marquette is not in first place in the Big East right now. In fact, after drawing with #19 Xavier in their league opener, technically they’re in a four-way tie for eighth place which actually doubles as a tie for last place in the conference. However, MU is one of seven teams in the Big East that have not lost yet so far this year. That’s a kind of a tie for first place if you’d like to think about it that way.
Marquette Volleyball: Holding Strong At #19
New Monday, new AVCA women’s college volleyball top 25 poll!. Marquette volleyball is the #19 team in the country, and no that is not a repeat printout from last week or even the week before that, either. Last week the Golden Eagles were #19 in the country with 489 points. This week, they are #19 with 470 points. It’s not great, but if you’re not moving, that’s fine.
Marquette Rallies To Down Butler
For a moment, nay, a few moments in Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon, things were not looking well for Marquette women’s soccer. That’s the kind of thing you think when your squad is down 1-0 in the sixth minute and getting outshot 3-0 in the 27th minute. BUT THINGS...
Aubrey Hamilton on Big East Weekly Honor Roll
Let's turn to the Marquette press release on the topic, since that's always more informative:. Hamilton led the Golden Eagles to wins over Green Bay, then-No. 25 Illinois and Illinois State while leading the squad in points. For the week, she hit .316 with 3.09 kills and 2.73 digs per set. She finished one kill behind Jenna Reitsma for the team kills lead with 34, while recording five service aces and six blocks. Her 30 total digs were second to libero Carly Skrabak for the team lead.
2022-23 Big East Men’s Basketball Summer Check-In: Xavier Musketeers
2021-22 Big East Finish: Tied for seventh with St. John’s, but lost the season series 2-0 and thus lost the tiebreaker. Postseason? Yeah, and boy was it a weird one. They lost seven of their final nine regular season games and then their Big East tournament debut to end up as a #2 seed in the NIT. They scratched out a win over Cleveland State at home..... and then the XU administration elected to relieve head coach Travis Steele of his duties the very next day. Assistant coach Jonas Hayes then took over day-to-day direction of the team, but before their next NIT game could tip off, Xavier announced that Sean Miller would be the next head coach. With all of this going on, they beat Florida and Vanderbilt, both at home, to advance to the NIT semifinals at Madison Square Garden.... and then they beat St. Bonaventure and Texas A&M to win the entire dang thing.
Look: Four-Star Guard Jizzle James Rocks Bearcats' Uniform
The guard visited this weekend along with four-star forward Arrinten Page.
UC Basketball Assistant Coach Promoted to Associate Head Coach
The recruiting wizard is elevating UC's standing across the country.
Elder challenges Moeller in one of the GCL’s greatest rivalries
As one can see, the game already has high stakes. It will be a battle of young, talented athletes, struggling and competing in ways that are unimaginable to the normal high school football atmosphere. But, as anyone who knows these two schools would understand, this is nothing near a normal atmosphere.
Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: Catching up with NKY college football players & looking towards high school playoffs
Covington Catholic’s Colonels were having a bit of a tough time scoring Friday night at Cooper but that didn’t keep Colonel fans from talking about what a quartet of alumni did in Division I college football the weekend before. Three of them scored points – for Notre Dame, Miami of Ohio, and West Point, while a fourth got another big sack for Virginia.
Former Miami football player, head coach Reed passes away
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Former Miami University player and head coach Tom Reed passed away on Monday. He was 77 years old. Reed earned three letters with the Miami football program from 1964-66, helping the Red and White to Mid-American Conference Co-Championships in 1965 and 1966. In all, Miami was 22-7-1 in Reed's three years as a student-athlete with the program.
Five NKY school districts make list of top 25 in Cincinnati area
Niche.com released its top 25 school districts in the Greater Cincinnati Area for 2023, and five Northern Kentucky districts made the list. The rankings are based on an analysis of statistics such as state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more.
Cincinnati Once Boasted America’s Largest And Busiest Horse Market
It is mostly forgotten these days, but Cincinnati at one time boasted the largest horse market in the United States, with buyers arriving from as far away as England to bid on the quality steeds offered for sale here. Here is a summary from Daniel J. Kenny’s 1879 “Cincinnati Illustrated”:
Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
Cincinnati man receives hereditary ALS diagnosis after his father's passing
CINCINNATI — For years, WLWT has been bringing its audience stories of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis patients, helping them get access to drugs that could prolong their life and taking their fight to lawmakers. But there's another devastating reality to this disease that's 100 % fatal: the genetic impact. It's...
The Most Miserable Places in Cincinnati
We love Cincinnati… most of the time (well some of the time). But there are definitely moments when the Queen City isn’t at its best. Whether it’s sitting in traffic, waiting in line for a bar in the freezing cold, trying to pee during Oktoberfest or dealing with a Bengals loss, there are some times when our city is truly miserable.
5 scenic spots near Cincinnati to see peak fall foliage
CINCINNATI — Autumn has arrived, and that means fall foliage is right around the corner. If you're looking for a scene drive or spot to see the peak fall colors, here are the best places within driving distance of Cincinnati. 1. Hocking Hills State Park. Address: 19852 State Route...
Gramma Debbie makes a goetta breakfast casserole
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you gotta get the goetta, you might want to serve it up in a delicious breakfast casserole. Gramma Debbie from Findlay Market shows how to make hers.
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
Historic World War II warship to visit Cincinnati
A landing ship craft from the Second World War is returning to Cincinnati. LST 325 is a 328-foot long vessel that was used to carry troops and equipment to shore. LST 325 is typically on display in Evansville, Ind., but occasionally travels up and down the Ohio River. LSTs were built in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Seneca, Ill., as well as Jeffersonville and Evansville, Ind.
Cincinnati: Bill Could Increase Penalties For Swatting
