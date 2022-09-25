2021-22 Big East Finish: Tied for seventh with St. John’s, but lost the season series 2-0 and thus lost the tiebreaker. Postseason? Yeah, and boy was it a weird one. They lost seven of their final nine regular season games and then their Big East tournament debut to end up as a #2 seed in the NIT. They scratched out a win over Cleveland State at home..... and then the XU administration elected to relieve head coach Travis Steele of his duties the very next day. Assistant coach Jonas Hayes then took over day-to-day direction of the team, but before their next NIT game could tip off, Xavier announced that Sean Miller would be the next head coach. With all of this going on, they beat Florida and Vanderbilt, both at home, to advance to the NIT semifinals at Madison Square Garden.... and then they beat St. Bonaventure and Texas A&M to win the entire dang thing.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO