Tuscaloosa, AL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Sam Pittman talks bounce-back game this week vs. Alabama: 'They can beat you before you ever run out on the field'

Sam Pittman and Arkansas are trying to turn the page on the Texas A&M loss as Alabama comes to Fayetteville this week. “We’re going to not make a mountain out of a mole hill, we should have played better, we shouldn’t have made those mistakes, but we’ve gotta move on and we’ve got to learn from it and if we can do that, then we’ll be fine,” Pittman said.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Alabama On 'Upset Alert' For 1 Game

Before Week 5 of the college football season kicks off, Paul Finebaum was asked which games he's looking forward to. At the top of his list is an SEC showdown between Alabama and Arkansas. In fact, Finebaum suggested the Crimson Tide could be a bit vulnerable as they travel to take on the Razorbacks.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Kick-off Time Set in Stone

The Alabama Crimson Tide's most anticipated home game of the season officially has a kickoff time. The Tide welcomes Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a primetime showdown. Alabama and Texas A&M are scheduled as the second game in a CBS double-header and is...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods

Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

In-State Softball Pitcher Commits to Crimson Tide

Class of 2024 in-state softball pitcher Braya Hodges has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hodges plays for the Houston Academy Raiders out of Dothan, Ala. As a sophomore, she pitched a perfect game, recording 18 strikeouts and aided the Raiders to the 2022 3A AHSAA state title where the Raiders beat Mobile Christian 5-3. She won the tournament's MVP award and made the 2022 Class 3A All-State Tournament Team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Person
Bryce Young
105.1 The Block

It’s Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court

Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thebamabuzz.com

12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19

We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility Renovation...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Tuscaloosa police investigating Saturday shooting death

A man is dead after a Saturday night shooting is Tuscaloosa. At around 11 p.m. Saturday, the Tuscaloosa Police Department was called out to the River Road Apartments at the 400 Block of 8th Ave. N.E. There, one male was found shot and deceased. The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Violent Crimes...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
altoday.com

America First bus tour headed to Alabama

America First Agenda bus tour will be making a stop in Hoover, Alabama, this Monday, September 26t at 12 pm at Hoover Tactical Firearms. The tour highlights the America First Agenda, the America First Policy Institute’s 10-pillar policy plan that debuted at the America First Agenda Summit this past July with former President Donald Trump.
HOOVER, AL
