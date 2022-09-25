Read full article on original website
Look: Alabama Star Reveals Brutally Honest Message For Opponents
Alabama star Will Anderson might be the best defensive player in the country, and he has the attitude to back it up. When asked on Tuesday if he was "hateful" on the field, the 2021 Heisman candidate and projected 2023 NFL first round pick said he brings an edge with him on game days.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman talks bounce-back game this week vs. Alabama: 'They can beat you before you ever run out on the field'
Sam Pittman and Arkansas are trying to turn the page on the Texas A&M loss as Alabama comes to Fayetteville this week. “We’re going to not make a mountain out of a mole hill, we should have played better, we shouldn’t have made those mistakes, but we’ve gotta move on and we’ve got to learn from it and if we can do that, then we’ll be fine,” Pittman said.
Paul Finebaum Has Alabama On 'Upset Alert' For 1 Game
Before Week 5 of the college football season kicks off, Paul Finebaum was asked which games he's looking forward to. At the top of his list is an SEC showdown between Alabama and Arkansas. In fact, Finebaum suggested the Crimson Tide could be a bit vulnerable as they travel to take on the Razorbacks.
The wild view from the field as Alabama students sing Dixieland Delight
Alabama led Vanderbilt 48-3 but the student section was almost packed. The amped-up atmosphere of a night game in Bryant-Denny Stadium had one major element left on the plate. After scoring its second-to-last touchdown of the night, the first few notes of Dixieland Delight, a 1983 hit by the band Alabama set the crowd off.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban on what role Drew Sanders might’ve had if he stayed at Alabama
Every season Alabama sees several players enter the transfer portal as they explore other opportunities in their careers. Sometimes the writing is on the wall for certain players, but every once in a while there are some who catch people by surprise. Last season linebacker Drew Sanders entered the portal...
Alabama vs. Texas A&M Kick-off Time Set in Stone
The Alabama Crimson Tide's most anticipated home game of the season officially has a kickoff time. The Tide welcomes Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a primetime showdown. Alabama and Texas A&M are scheduled as the second game in a CBS double-header and is...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods
Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
In-State Softball Pitcher Commits to Crimson Tide
Class of 2024 in-state softball pitcher Braya Hodges has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hodges plays for the Houston Academy Raiders out of Dothan, Ala. As a sophomore, she pitched a perfect game, recording 18 strikeouts and aided the Raiders to the 2022 3A AHSAA state title where the Raiders beat Mobile Christian 5-3. She won the tournament's MVP award and made the 2022 Class 3A All-State Tournament Team.
atozsports.com
Billy Napier’s reaction on Monday after losing to Tennessee should make Vols fans smile
Tennessee Vols fans were in an unfamiliar position on Monday. Instead of mourning another loss to the Gators, Vols fans were able to continue their celebration after watching Tennessee beat Florida on Saturday. They also got to watch an opposing coach talk about what went wrong instead of an orange-clad...
Nick Saban’s latest business venture is a Nashville Ferrari dealership
Nick Saban’s latest business venture is a luxury Ferrari dealership in the Music City. The Alabama coach is part of the ownership group opening Prancing Horse of Nashville, a 43,400-square-foot showroom for the Italian sports car dealership, one of only 60 in the world. Situated on a 14.33-acre site...
thebamabuzz.com
15 top architecture firms in Alabama, including Montgomery firm behind Protective Stadium
Business Alabama has officially ranked the largest architecture firms in Alabama by total design fees for 2021, and we’ve got the scoop on which firms made the list. Keep reading to see which city makes the most appearances and see if your city has firms that made the list.
Legendary Alabama Burger Joint Now Offers The Bear Food Challenge
One of Tuscaloosa's favorite local restaurant's Oasis bar-and-grill has come back strong After temporarily shutting down due to the death of the owner Jr Hall. We received this note from Jr's wife Lindy Hall after Jr Halls passing. "I would like to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers & outpouring...
It’s Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court
Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
Remember when Michael Jackson rehearsed for the Victory Tour in Alabama?
Crowds gathered. Signs were held aloft. People waved and pointed, yelled and cheered. Birmingham has seen its share of celebrities over the years, but one of the most exciting events for entertainment fans in the Magic City didn’t involve a local concert, a movie shoot or a formal public appearance.
thebamabuzz.com
12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19
We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility Renovation...
Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
The home of an Alabama construction executive was targeted and vandalized last week, authorities said, apparently due to his company’s ties to Atlanta’s planned police and fire training center.
ABC 33/40 News
Patrons respond to concerns of overcrowded bars and restaurants on Tuscaloosa's The Strip
It's game day in Tuscaloosa as Alabama faced off against Vanderbilt on Saturday. "People are ready to celebrate. Everyone comes and it's so much fun," said University of Alabama senior Skyler Pitchell. Plenty of people were walking along The Strip on Saturday before the Crimson Tide's conference opener and many...
Tuscaloosa police investigating Saturday shooting death
A man is dead after a Saturday night shooting is Tuscaloosa. At around 11 p.m. Saturday, the Tuscaloosa Police Department was called out to the River Road Apartments at the 400 Block of 8th Ave. N.E. There, one male was found shot and deceased. The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Violent Crimes...
10 fall concerts you won’t want to miss in Birmingham
The fall concert calendar in Birmingham is coming in strong, with a wide variety of talent at venues large and small. Here are 10 shows on our must-see list, from a vibrant soul-rock duo to a classic country rock band. UMPHREY’s MCGEE. Who: Midwest jam band, touring on 2022...
altoday.com
America First bus tour headed to Alabama
America First Agenda bus tour will be making a stop in Hoover, Alabama, this Monday, September 26t at 12 pm at Hoover Tactical Firearms. The tour highlights the America First Agenda, the America First Policy Institute’s 10-pillar policy plan that debuted at the America First Agenda Summit this past July with former President Donald Trump.
