Hurricane Ian has strengthened into an ‘”extremly dangerous” Category 4 hurricane, according to the US National Hurricane Center. The center said the air force hurricane hunters, who perform aerial weather reconnaissance, have found that it’s strengthened to Category 4. A Category 4 hurricanes pack winds of between 130 and 156 mph and can cause “catastrophic damage”. Well-built framed homes may lose roofs or some exterior walls, most trees will be snapped or uprooted and power poles downed, according to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. More follows

