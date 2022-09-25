GOP puts forward Allred, Halverson and Bryan Miller to Gov. Gordon for secy. of state

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Republican Party, which was meeting in Pavillion, has picked its three nominees to put forward to the governor to become the next secretary of state, party and other officials have confirmed to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

According to two of the nominees who said they were not ultimately picked, the party voted to back for the statewide government post three other candidates. Those successful candidates were approved on the first ballot, and they were identified as Marti Halverson, Karl Allred and Bryan Miller. There was general agreement Halverson received among the most votes, although accounts varied.