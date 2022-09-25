ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

22 WSBT

IUSB updates city tour to share Black history

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Indiana University South Bend Civil Rights Heritage Center is relaunching an updated tour to celebrate and share local Black history. This effort was three years in the making. The center gathered 17 sites that speak to the broad experiences Black people have had in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Former South Bend hockey coach sentenced for child solicitation

A former South Bend hockey coach will spend the next 60 days in jail. Cristen Joubert was sentenced Monday in Berrien County after pleading to child solicitation. According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, Joubert will also spend 5 years on probation and must register as a sex offender for the next 25 years.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

PHM schools in external lockdown after alleged armed robbery on Lincoln Way East

A few Penn-Harris-Madison schools were on an external lockdown today. Bittersweet, Penn and Schmucker were all placed in a precautionary external lockdown because of an armed robbery at 1st Source Bank on Lincoln Way East in Mishawaka. The school system’s Director of Safety also put Moran and Elsie Rogers on an external lockdown as well. Police say the suspect left on foot behind Martin’s Supermarket.
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Fundraisers organized to preserve Elkhart railroad history

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart's Rocking the Rails event helped raise funds to restore its caboose from the early 1900s. The hope is to fix the roof, replace any wood and give the piece of railway history a new paint job. They also want to bring new life to...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Two former Starke County detectives facing multiple charges

Indiana State Police say two former detectives with the Starke County Sheriff's Department have been indicted with several charges. Police say a grand jury was presented a case involving missing evidence from the Starke County Sheriff's Department. According to the Indiana State Police, 50-year-old Adam Gray of Knox and 54-year-old...
STARKE COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Edwardsburg Schools Superintendent responds to controversial guest speaker

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WSBT) — “We should have provided advance notice to the parents of all high school students that an assembly would be held on Monday, September 19 and that the speaker would likely discuss matters related to the subject of reproductive health,” said Jim Knoll, Edwardsburg Public Schools Superintendent.
EDWARDSBURG, MI
22 WSBT

Man dead after being hit by vehicle outside South Bend hotel

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The St. Joseph County Police and FACT are investigating after a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning. Police were called out to the 52700 block of State Road 933 around 5:40 a.m. Sunday after a call came in about a vehicle hitting a pedestrian outside the Hampton Inn.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Traffic gridlocks I-80/94 Tuesday morning after two separate crashes

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Two separate crashes in the overnight hours gridlocked traffic along eastbound I-80/94 for hours Tuesday morning. The first crash occurred Monday night at approximately 9:30 p.m. Police reported only minor injuries. Preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police shows that a semi-truck traveling eastbound in the...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Falloween Fest raises money for John Glenn High School seniors

A local high school is wrapping up a weekend of fall festivities. John Glenn High School held its annual Falloween Fest this past weekend. Families had the chance to enjoy festival rides, live music, magic shows and food. Students, faculty and other community groups host the event each year. The...
WALKERTON, IN
22 WSBT

Hospitals keep masks as CDC guidelines change

South Bend. Ind. — Hospitals around the country can start to look at modifying their mask guidelines after new CDC recommendations. To remove masks, the CDC used to require community transmission to be in the green level. But new rulings say hospitals can make a judgement call as soon...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Dowagiac man injured after crashing vehicle into tree

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WSBT) — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one man injured. Police were called out to Rudy Road shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday after a 25-year-old man from Dowagiac ran off the road and hit a tree. The driver of the vehicle...
DOWAGIAC, MI
22 WSBT

Thousands gather at Redbud for 75th annual Motocross of Nations

The "Olympics of Motocross" is on display here in Michiana. It's the second time Motocross of Nations has been hosted in Berrien County, bringing out the best riders in the world. WSBT 222's Photojournalist Emily Sobeki was out at the track for race day. The track was packed with spectators...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

World's Largest RV Show kicks off in Elkhart after two-year hiatus

After two years of it being cancelled, the largest RV show in the world officially started today. Thousands of dealers are expected to visit and see the latest products on display. With expectations to be the biggest trade event in years, many are excited for the return of the RV...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Indiana Soccer Sectional Pairings announced

The IHSAA boys and girls soccer state tournaments begin next week. On Sunday the sectional pairings were announced. Two of the longest active sectional title streaks belong to area schools: Penn (15) and SB Saint Joseph(14). One of those will end this week, as the two are in the same sectional.
MISHAWAKA, IN

