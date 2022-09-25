Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
IUSB updates city tour to share Black history
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Indiana University South Bend Civil Rights Heritage Center is relaunching an updated tour to celebrate and share local Black history. This effort was three years in the making. The center gathered 17 sites that speak to the broad experiences Black people have had in...
Former South Bend hockey coach sentenced for child solicitation
A former South Bend hockey coach will spend the next 60 days in jail. Cristen Joubert was sentenced Monday in Berrien County after pleading to child solicitation. According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, Joubert will also spend 5 years on probation and must register as a sex offender for the next 25 years.
Notre Dame's Department of Music fills campus with music at weekend open house
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Waking up campus with the sound of music. That was the goal of Sunday's open house and block party hosted by the University of Notre Dame's Department of Music. They had music staff members and other Notre Dame faculty collaborate on Terry Riley's composition,...
PHM schools in external lockdown after alleged armed robbery on Lincoln Way East
A few Penn-Harris-Madison schools were on an external lockdown today. Bittersweet, Penn and Schmucker were all placed in a precautionary external lockdown because of an armed robbery at 1st Source Bank on Lincoln Way East in Mishawaka. The school system’s Director of Safety also put Moran and Elsie Rogers on an external lockdown as well. Police say the suspect left on foot behind Martin’s Supermarket.
Fundraisers organized to preserve Elkhart railroad history
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart's Rocking the Rails event helped raise funds to restore its caboose from the early 1900s. The hope is to fix the roof, replace any wood and give the piece of railway history a new paint job. They also want to bring new life to...
Two former Starke County detectives facing multiple charges
Indiana State Police say two former detectives with the Starke County Sheriff's Department have been indicted with several charges. Police say a grand jury was presented a case involving missing evidence from the Starke County Sheriff's Department. According to the Indiana State Police, 50-year-old Adam Gray of Knox and 54-year-old...
Edwardsburg Schools Superintendent responds to controversial guest speaker
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WSBT) — “We should have provided advance notice to the parents of all high school students that an assembly would be held on Monday, September 19 and that the speaker would likely discuss matters related to the subject of reproductive health,” said Jim Knoll, Edwardsburg Public Schools Superintendent.
Man dead after being hit by vehicle outside South Bend hotel
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The St. Joseph County Police and FACT are investigating after a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning. Police were called out to the 52700 block of State Road 933 around 5:40 a.m. Sunday after a call came in about a vehicle hitting a pedestrian outside the Hampton Inn.
Socialization and food security are goals of senior nutrition center in Walkerton
WALKERTON, Ind. (WSBT) — As we get older and life wears on us, daily routines can become overwhelming. For one they know there is a food desert in this area, so, if getting a meal is a struggle, they want to provide one. But this is more than just...
Traffic gridlocks I-80/94 Tuesday morning after two separate crashes
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Two separate crashes in the overnight hours gridlocked traffic along eastbound I-80/94 for hours Tuesday morning. The first crash occurred Monday night at approximately 9:30 p.m. Police reported only minor injuries. Preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police shows that a semi-truck traveling eastbound in the...
St. Joseph County Council unanimously passes Ultium Cells LLC tax incentives
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The vote is yes, but it is not yet a done deal. The St. Joseph County Council just approved a tax abatement application for Ultium Cells LLC. Now the company needs to decide if New Carlisle will be home to its next battery plant. There...
Falloween Fest raises money for John Glenn High School seniors
A local high school is wrapping up a weekend of fall festivities. John Glenn High School held its annual Falloween Fest this past weekend. Families had the chance to enjoy festival rides, live music, magic shows and food. Students, faculty and other community groups host the event each year. The...
South Bend Clinic prepares for what doctors say could be a tough flu season
Experts across the nation say this year is predicted to be one of the harshest flu seasons we've seen in years. Here in South Bend, doctors and clinics are preparing for impact. They say this prediction comes from a number of reasons, including cases on the other side of the...
New interchange between US-31 and I-94 coming to Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — An interchange at US-31 and I-94 will soon make it easier to get around southwest Michigan. Berrien County officials believe this could have a major economic impact on the area. The above image is a look at the newly constructed roadway from Drone 22.
Hospitals keep masks as CDC guidelines change
South Bend. Ind. — Hospitals around the country can start to look at modifying their mask guidelines after new CDC recommendations. To remove masks, the CDC used to require community transmission to be in the green level. But new rulings say hospitals can make a judgement call as soon...
Dowagiac man injured after crashing vehicle into tree
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WSBT) — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one man injured. Police were called out to Rudy Road shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday after a 25-year-old man from Dowagiac ran off the road and hit a tree. The driver of the vehicle...
Thousands gather at Redbud for 75th annual Motocross of Nations
The "Olympics of Motocross" is on display here in Michiana. It's the second time Motocross of Nations has been hosted in Berrien County, bringing out the best riders in the world. WSBT 222's Photojournalist Emily Sobeki was out at the track for race day. The track was packed with spectators...
World's Largest RV Show kicks off in Elkhart after two-year hiatus
After two years of it being cancelled, the largest RV show in the world officially started today. Thousands of dealers are expected to visit and see the latest products on display. With expectations to be the biggest trade event in years, many are excited for the return of the RV...
Indiana Soccer Sectional Pairings announced
The IHSAA boys and girls soccer state tournaments begin next week. On Sunday the sectional pairings were announced. Two of the longest active sectional title streaks belong to area schools: Penn (15) and SB Saint Joseph(14). One of those will end this week, as the two are in the same sectional.
No. 1 Mishawaka (5A) and No. 5 NorthWood (4A) to square off in unbeaten NLC bout
MISHAWAKA — In the eyes of the No. 1 Mishawaka Cavemen... Head Coach Keith Kinder believes they are not the top team in the state. Because they're on a mission to be the best Mishawaka program they can be. And they've been pretty solid to start the season... They're...
