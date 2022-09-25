Toledo is a good football team. They are led by Dequan Quinn, a dynamic QB. If he leaves for a more lucrative conference after the year, it will reveal another negative consequence of the one-transfer rule. The Power 5 could relegate the Group of 5 to be a minor league system for their teams. Leaving the bigger picture of college football aside, SDSU’s 17-14 victory yesterday was important. Not only does it make reaching the postseason much more likely, but it is a good measuring stick for how good this team can be.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO