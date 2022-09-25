Read full article on original website
Mr. Garrison’s SDSU Aztecs grades vs Toledo
Toledo is a good football team. They are led by Dequan Quinn, a dynamic QB. If he leaves for a more lucrative conference after the year, it will reveal another negative consequence of the one-transfer rule. The Power 5 could relegate the Group of 5 to be a minor league system for their teams. Leaving the bigger picture of college football aside, SDSU’s 17-14 victory yesterday was important. Not only does it make reaching the postseason much more likely, but it is a good measuring stick for how good this team can be.
SDSU basketball’s 2022-2023 season officially begins
One of the most anticipated years in San Diego State basketball history has officially begun. According to the NCAA, the Aztecs moved from “out of season” to “in season” this week, making Monday’s practice the first of the 2022-2023 season. Since the start of the...
Rusty Smith Dominates First Ever Sportsman/Modified Dirt Duel
WAUSEON, OH – Oakshade Raceway hosted the first ever Sportsman/Modified Dirt Duel pitting the weekly Sportsman class against UMP Modifieds that would culminate in a $1,000 to win feature. It was Rusty Smith in a Sportsman that would best the field of 40 drivers and become the first Sportsman/Modified...
Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Dinosaur Adventure to return to Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dinosaur Adventure is making its return to Toledo next month. The event will take place at the Glass City Center, located at 401 Jefferson Ave., on Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. According to the...
GM Adds EV Part Manufacturing To Toledo, Ohio Transmission Plant
GM’s EV plans get even more serious. GM’s made a big deal out of its EV push, and now the brand’s electric vehicle efforts will affect its ICE efforts, too. Its Toledo, Ohio transmission plant now will also produce electric vehicle drive units, announced GM. Now called...
All Aboard! The Proposed A2TC Train Project is Full Steam Ahead
A rail project that began in 2011 has gained momentum, thanks to recent federal grant funding provided by the US Department of Transportation. Dubbed the A2TC Train, this commuter rail service has the potential to connect Ann Arbor to Traverse City, with stops in several small towns along the way.
Florida woman still missing 52 years after she escaped a Michigan prison
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Sylvia Torgow was 18 years old when she escaped the Huron Valley Women’s Prison in 1970, officials still don’t know where she went. According to MDOC, Torgow escaped prison on Sept. 17, 1970. She had a scar on her forehead, a scar on her left arm and a tattoo on her right hand.
Veterans condemn Majewski's alleged misrepresentation of military experience
Military veterans in Ohio are reacting with disappointment and anger following congressional candidate J.R. Majewski's alleged misrepresentation of his Air Force service.
13abc, The Blade to host debate between Lucas County statehouse hopefuls
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two candidates looking to secure a spot in the state legislature for the first time will debate their policy differences this week. 13abc and The Toledo Blade, the station’s media partner, are teaming up to host a debate Thursday between Josh Williams and Nancy Larson, the candidates in the race for Ohio’s newly-drawn 41st House District.
Michigan gas price averages see double-digit increase
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, drivers in Michigan are now seeing a 13-cent increase in gas price averages. Drivers statewide are now paying an average of $3.94 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. This price is 7 cents more than this time last month and 70 cents more than this time last year. At the national level are paying nearly a quarter less at $3.71 per gallon.
Toledo man sentenced in fatal Alexis Road crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was sentenced on charges stemming from a fatal car crash on Alexis Road on Monday. According to court documents, Austin Sparks was sentenced to 48 months in prison for aggravated vehicular homicide. Spark was charged after a crash that killed Terrance Robb, 62,...
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
Gas prices soar 24 cents a gallon in Toledo following deadly refinery fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices are jumping back up following several refinery issues across the country, including a deadly fire at the BP Toledo refinery last week. The average price for a gallon of gas in Toledo increased 24 cents in the past week, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations in the city. This is 8.3 cents higher than a month ago and 62.6 cents higher than a year ago.
Best Brunch in Toledo, OH — 15 Top Places!
Nestled by Lake Erie, Toledo sets the stage for a delightful brunch experience in Ohio. Foodies will enjoy both the delicious dishes and the fascinating views around. Vegetarians won’t have a difficult time either since many healthy eateries are available. It’s alright if you’re quite unsure where to go...
Why the BP refinery fire is leading to increased gas prices
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A BP refinery fire near Toledo last week killed two people and shut the site down. This shut down is starting to, and will have widespread effects on the gas prices throughout the state. According to James Garrity with AAA East Central, gas prices around Ohio...
Michigan State Police trooper shot, in critical condition
According to police, the trooper was hit by an 'unknown suspect' and he was taken to the hospital where he is being evaluated.
Road to be dedicated as Brandon Stalker Memorial Way
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Washington Local Schools district will be dedicating a roadway to Officer Brandon Stalker on Oct. 12. The Brandon Stalker Memorial Way will be located on Alexis Road, between Tetherwood and Herst, in front of Whitmer Criminal Justice Garage which is located on 5601 Clegg Dr.
More Places You Can (and Can’t) Eat Like it’s the ’90s
I remember sitting in a Ground Round in Toledo way back in January and thinking: I’m pretty sure people are going to like this story. In our recent feature on beloved chain restaurants that have all but entirely shuffled off this mortal menu, I identified five once-ubiquitous eateries — Rax, Ground Round, Roy Rogers, Max & Erma’s and Ponderosa — that have receded, but not quite vanished, from the suburban landscape. As soon as I posted the story to social media, however, readers were quick to weigh in with other favorites that didn’t make the story.
Toledo’s Longest Running Jazz Band Continues to Deliver Authentic New Orleans Sound
For over 50 years, bandleader and clarinetist Ray Heitger and his mates have been serving the area with the big brass sounds of classic New Orleans jazz with the Cakewalkin’ Jass Band. Using the stylized moniker, “Jass”, harks back to over a century ago, the height of the Dixieland...
