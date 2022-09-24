ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Displaced Bucs avoid Ian, begin preparation to face Chiefs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who moved their football operations to South Florida to avoid Hurricane Ian, remain hopeful of being able to return home to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. The team practiced at the Miami Dolphins’ training facility on Wednesday, describing the experience as different, but...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy