Read full article on original website
Related
Displaced Bucs avoid Ian, begin preparation to face Chiefs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who moved their football operations to South Florida to avoid Hurricane Ian, remain hopeful of being able to return home to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. The team practiced at the Miami Dolphins’ training facility on Wednesday, describing the experience as different, but...
Has undefeated start changed expectation for the Eagles?
After a surprising 3-0 start should more be expected of the Eagles then we originally thought? Is it Super Bowl or bust – and if not, what should be expected from the team?
Comments / 0