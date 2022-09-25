Read full article on original website
Tammy Gorman
2d ago
I actually seen this in Portland CT and tried taking a video but I was driving. I couldn't stop thinking about what it could of been all night so I'm glad to of seen this article. it was cool as hell
Bristol Press
SpaceX Starlink satellites seen over Bristol
BRISTOL – UFO? Not so. The train of lights spotted at night this past weekend was actually the SpaceX Starlink satellites being launched from Florida according to experts. Several residents took to social media upon spotting the lights, with some thinking that they were an unidentified flying object. The lights were seen in the Northwest sky throughout the U.S. and Canada, following the SpaceX launch this past Friday.
