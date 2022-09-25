ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The First Trunk-or-Treat of the Year in Newburgh, NY

Why wait until October 31st to start dressing up and grabbing candy? One of the first trunk-or-treat events of the year has been announced in Newburgh, NY... more than a week before Halloween. Trunk or Treat in the Hudson Valley, NY. Trunk-or-treat events have become a massively popular option in...
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Special ‘Greektober’ Festival Coming Soon to the Hudson Valley

You can say cheers or opa. There are so many cool festivals going on right now in the Hudson Valley and it can be hard to keep track of them all. I usually see a sign for one and in the moment say "I have to check that one out", but then I completely forget to go. I'm trying to change that and this one might be the most unique one festival I've ever heard of and it definitely seems like it will be a great time.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
City
Newburgh, NY
Newburgh, NY
Government
wpdh.com

Hudson Valley Family Loses Everything In Fire Above Grocery Store

A fire burning above a supermarket in the Hudson Valley has left a mother and her 2-year-old child without a home or belongings. Here's how the Hudson Valley can help. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
PHOENICIA, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Family Restaurant With Historic Past Is Closing

A family restaurant in the Hudson Valley with ties to a longtime eatery shocked customers by announcing the restaurant is closing for good. On Saturday around 6 p.m., the owners of Laura's Family Restaurant posted news on Facebook that disappointed residents. The eatery that's located inside the Hudson Plaza at 2585 South Road in Poughkeepsie, New York is closing.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Noteworthy Memorial Garden Spotted Near Popular Newburgh Spot

It seems very sweet, but what's the story behind it?. I always enjoy spending time on the Newburgh waterfront, it's so beautiful and there are a ton of cool restaurants to enjoy. I was recently grabbing lunch down there and when I was trying to find a place to park I noticed something very interesting on the side. There was some kind of garden, it had older furniture and interesting lawn pieces in it.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Popular Home Store Finally Opening in Newburgh this Week

I found out just a couple of weeks ago that there would be a new store opening in Newburgh. They were so close to done that I thought they were open and almost ran in to go shopping. Then I realized there were only a bunch of work guys in there and they were opening “soon”. From what I understand, they’ve been opening soon since the spring. Which isn’t a terribly long time. So why do I say finally opening?
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Missing 14-Year-Old Found After Exhaustive Manhunt

The Internet has been relentless in its pursuit of a missing 14-year-old Hudson Valley girl who's now safely home with her family. Last week police asked for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since September 20. The Town of Wallkill Police in...
WALLKILL, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Casting Company Looking for Extras for Thriller in Saugerties, NY This October

Lights. Camera. Action! Production crews will be heading to Ulster County this fall and they're looking for extras. Filmmaker Lucas Veltrie, who is from Saugerties according to IMDB, is working on a thriller that examines "the polarization in our country and its relationship to technology through multiple intersecting storylines that converge around a nationwide cyber-attack." Veltrie is set to film in the Saugerties area this October.
SAUGERTIES, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

5 Months Later, Derek Jeter’s Home Is Still For Sale

It looks like the housing market may be cooling off for everybody in the Hudson Valley, including the super-rich. Nearly six months after hitting the market, a spectacular Greenwood Lake, NY home that once belonged to Yankee star Derek Jeter still doesn't have a buyer, and it's not alone. The literal castle in Orange County, NY joins the most expensive homes in Dutchess and Ulster Counties that have also sat unsold for months. What gives?
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

