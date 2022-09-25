FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) – Police have confirmed that human remains found in Virginia are those of a teenager who disappeared in 1975. Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as “Choubi,” was 17 years old when she went missing. Decades later, on Sept. 27, 2001, a construction crew found Gildawie’s remains and some clothing near a ditch behind an apartment complex in McLean. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the person died from a gunshot wound to the head.

MCLEAN, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO