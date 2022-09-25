Read full article on original website
Related
WTNH.com
Ian now a hurricane heading toward Cuba, Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ian strengthened into a hurricane on Monday morning and is forecast to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane as it nears Western Cuba Monday night, the National Hurricane Center said. Authorities in Cuba suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and said they will begin...
WTNH.com
Recruitment program underway at Connecticut Fire Academy
(WTNH) – Connecticut has a firefighter shortage, but the Connecticut Fire Academy is trying to fix the problem. The academy’s Recruit a Firefighter Program is underway right now in Windsor Locks. Photojournalist Rya Bernat was on hand for the start of week 5. Watch the video above for...
WTNH.com
Florida officials urge new residents to take approaching storm seriously
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Emergency management officials are urging all Florida residents, especially those who are new to the area, to be prepare for a potential hurricane. Tropical Storm Ian, which rumbled through the Caribbean on Sunday, is expected to continue gaining strength and become a major hurricane in the coming days.
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Panel has deep thoughts on fair and festival season
(WTNH) – We are in the heart of fair and festival season in Connecticut and the Capitol Report panel has some deep thoughts on the food, rides, exhibits, and animals. The panel discusses their favorite things about fairs. Watch the video above for the full segment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: CBIA releases new report on outlook for CT’s economy
(WTNH) – As we roll towards the election, what’s the outlook for Connecticut’s economy? The Connecticut Business & Industry Association released its new report. Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina was at their annual economic summit and is discussing the new report. Watch the video above for the...
WTNH.com
Remains of Virginia teen who disappeared 47 years ago ID’d
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) – Police have confirmed that human remains found in Virginia are those of a teenager who disappeared in 1975. Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as “Choubi,” was 17 years old when she went missing. Decades later, on Sept. 27, 2001, a construction crew found Gildawie’s remains and some clothing near a ditch behind an apartment complex in McLean. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the person died from a gunshot wound to the head.
WTNH.com
Going to the Big E for the first time? Here’s Reddit’s tips
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — What should you do for your first trip to the Big E?. Dozens of suggestions came in after Reddit user lillybells13 asked for advice Tuesday in the Connecticut subreddit. The consensus: It’s all about the food. Other suggestions included trying chocolate-covered bacon, wine...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: An update on the gubernatorial race
(WTNH) – Two days from now, Governor Ned Lamont and Bob Stefanowski will go head-to-head in their first debate. The latest Quinnipiac University Poll was released last week and it shows Lamont with a whopping 17-point lead on his Republican challenger. Bob is losing traction with women and he’s also losing ground with male voters.
Comments / 0