WSVN-TV
1 taken to hospital after car ends up in canal in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was taken to the hospital after being caught in a watery wreck in Tamarac. It happened on Tuesday, near State Road 7 and Commercial Boulevard. The car drove into the canal with two people inside. One person was pulled out of the car and...
WSVN-TV
Truck crashes into Sheridan Street overpass in Hollywood; Turnpike shut down
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A truck traveling in the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike struck the underside of the Sheridan Street overpass, shutting down traffic. The truck has since left the scene of the crash while crews continue to clean up debris, Tuesday afternoon. This happened near Hollywood Boulevard/Pines...
Click10.com
Parts of southwest Miami-Dade without power following possible tornado hit
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Families living in one southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood say they’re convinced a tornado touched down. Teresita Verdaguer told Local 10 News she and her family heard the roaring winds, and saw flying debris, which has since been spread out along Southwest 4th Street Tuesday evening.
cw34.com
Man killed after driving off road and hitting tree in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pompano Beach was killed after he drove off the road, cleared two train tracks and hit a tree. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said 33-year-old Johnnie Young was driving his 2010 Dodge Charger sedan on West McNab Road on Sept. 24. As Young was approaching the intersection of South Dixie Highway, he proceeded straight through the intersection and off the roadway.
Bicyclist injured after being hit by South Florida train
A bicyclist was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a Brightline train in South Florida on Saturday.
WSVN-TV
Sandbag distribution locations
The City of Lauderhill will have sand and sand bags available Tuesday while supplies last and weather permits. Locations: Veterans Park (7600 NW 50 St.) and Wolk Park (1080 NW 42 Way) From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents must provide proof of residency to obtain sandbags. Miramar:. Limit 6...
Click10.com
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man in Pompano Beach on Saturday. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to a crash around 1:20 am at the intersection of West McNabb Road and...
WSVN-TV
Miami Beach to open parking garages for residents in flood-prone areas
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Due to the potential of heavy rain and flooding, the City of Miami Beach will be opening several parking garages for residents to park their vehicles out of flood-prone areas. Residents will be able to park their vehicles starting Tuesday at 5 p.m. through Thursday...
WSVN-TV
Child found wandering alone in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department received a call from a passerby regarding a small child who appeared to be walking alone. They found them around 7:30 a.m., Monday. Officers are now with the child in the area of Northeast Third Avenue and Northeast Sixth Street.
NBC Miami
Man Dies After Overnight Shooting in Northwest Miami: Police
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in northwest Miami on Sunday that left one man dead. Miami Police said officers arrived at the scene near Northwest 3rd Avenue and 11th Street just after midnight following a ShotSpotter alert. Officers found a man, who was not identified, suffering from gunshot wounds.
NBC Miami
Inside MIA's Fire Rescue Team Seen in Action at Plane's Fiery Crash Landing
When every second counts and lives are on the line at Miami International Airport, there’s no room for error. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue recently provided NBC 6 with exclusive access to show how they get ready for moments such as this one scene in June, when a Red Air flight from the islands had its landing gear collapse and it struck an antenna when going off the runway.
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Car catches fire in Broward County
BROWARD COUNTY,Fla. – Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the report of a vehicle fire in western Broward County on Friday morning. The fire occurred around 12:00 p.m. and the vehicle was in the Northbound lanes of I75 at Mile Marker 44. When firefighters arrived on the scene,...
WSVN-TV
City of Miami Beach declares State of Emergency
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Beach on Tuesday declared a State of Emergency as Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the city with tropical storm conditions, which includes flooding in low-lying areas and strong wind gusts. “While Miami Beach is not expected to experience any direct...
WSVN-TV
Boy found wandering alone in Fort Lauderdale brought back home
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took a boy who was found wandering alone in Fort Lauderdale back to his home, and they said his family will not face criminal charges at this time. The Fort Lauderdale Police Department received a call from a passerby regarding a small child who...
WSVN-TV
Sources: Cocaine, other drugs found in Pembroke Pines firefighter’s car during South Beach traffic stop
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines firefighter has bonded out of jail hours after, 7News sources said, Miami Beach Police officers found cocaine and other drugs in his possession during an overnight traffic stop, leading to his arrest. Sixty-two-year-old Donald Hoss walked out of the Turner Guilford Knight...
WSVN-TV
Officials measure water levels in Fort Lauderdale in anticipation for flooding in the area
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Fort Lauderdale measured about 9 inches of water as rain coupled with king tides created flooding. Since September is the prime month for king tides, tides will be higher than normal for southeast Florida. According to the acting director of the National...
Click10.com
Suspect arrested after phone placed under woman’s dress at Broward Walmart
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A South Florida man who turned 31 Monday is celebrating his birthday behind bars after authorities say he is the person who was captured on surveillance video placing a phone under a woman’s dress. The crime happened just after 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 9...
WSVN-TV
Miami preps roads for major flooding as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
MIAMI (WSVN) - The streets of Miami have cleared after rain poured onto the city, but advisories due to Hurricane Ian may lead to more flooding. A tropical storm watch was issued for inland parts of Miami at 5 a.m., Tuesday. The entrance and exit ramps of Interstate 395 are...
Sandbag locations set up to help residents ahead of Hurricane Ian rainfall
MIAMI - Cities across South Florida passed out sandbags on Tuesday ahead of heavy rain expected from Hurricane Ian. In Miami Gardens public works staff shoveled sand into bags in the rain beginning at 6:30 a.m. "You want to be prepared you don't want to get flooded or anything like that that can cause major damage so you want to make sure you're prepared," said Jermaine Joseph who came out to get sandbags after hearing from city officials. "Just taking precautions. The city said so, I just followed," he added. The site off of NW 183rd...
WSVN-TV
Crews in Cutler Bay clear out canals, storm drains in preparation for potential impact from Ian
CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials with South Florida Water Management District are preparing for heavy rainfall in Cutler Bay, a Miami-Dade town known for flooding. Cutler Bay Mayor Tim Meerbot addressed flooding concerns on Monday. “Anytime we have any significant rain event coming, we want to make sure we’re...
