ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WSVN-TV

1 taken to hospital after car ends up in canal in Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was taken to the hospital after being caught in a watery wreck in Tamarac. It happened on Tuesday, near State Road 7 and Commercial Boulevard. The car drove into the canal with two people inside. One person was pulled out of the car and...
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Truck crashes into Sheridan Street overpass in Hollywood; Turnpike shut down

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A truck traveling in the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike struck the underside of the Sheridan Street overpass, shutting down traffic. The truck has since left the scene of the crash while crews continue to clean up debris, Tuesday afternoon. This happened near Hollywood Boulevard/Pines...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
cw34.com

Man killed after driving off road and hitting tree in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pompano Beach was killed after he drove off the road, cleared two train tracks and hit a tree. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said 33-year-old Johnnie Young was driving his 2010 Dodge Charger sedan on West McNab Road on Sept. 24. As Young was approaching the intersection of South Dixie Highway, he proceeded straight through the intersection and off the roadway.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
Miami-dade County, FL
Accidents
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WSVN-TV

Sandbag distribution locations

The City of Lauderhill will have sand and sand bags available Tuesday while supplies last and weather permits. Locations: Veterans Park (7600 NW 50 St.) and Wolk Park (1080 NW 42 Way) From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents must provide proof of residency to obtain sandbags. Miramar:. Limit 6...
LAUDERHILL, FL
Click10.com

Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man in Pompano Beach on Saturday. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to a crash around 1:20 am at the intersection of West McNabb Road and...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Accident#Fire Rescue#Sunbeam Television Corp
WSVN-TV

Child found wandering alone in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department received a call from a passerby regarding a small child who appeared to be walking alone. They found them around 7:30 a.m., Monday. Officers are now with the child in the area of Northeast Third Avenue and Northeast Sixth Street.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Man Dies After Overnight Shooting in Northwest Miami: Police

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in northwest Miami on Sunday that left one man dead. Miami Police said officers arrived at the scene near Northwest 3rd Avenue and 11th Street just after midnight following a ShotSpotter alert. Officers found a man, who was not identified, suffering from gunshot wounds.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Inside MIA's Fire Rescue Team Seen in Action at Plane's Fiery Crash Landing

When every second counts and lives are on the line at Miami International Airport, there’s no room for error. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue recently provided NBC 6 with exclusive access to show how they get ready for moments such as this one scene in June, when a Red Air flight from the islands had its landing gear collapse and it struck an antenna when going off the runway.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Caught on camera: Car catches fire in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY,Fla. – Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the report of a vehicle fire in western Broward County on Friday morning. The fire occurred around 12:00 p.m. and the vehicle was in the Northbound lanes of I75 at Mile Marker 44. When firefighters arrived on the scene,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSVN-TV

City of Miami Beach declares State of Emergency

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Beach on Tuesday declared a State of Emergency as Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the city with tropical storm conditions, which includes flooding in low-lying areas and strong wind gusts. “While Miami Beach is not expected to experience any direct...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Sandbag locations set up to help residents ahead of Hurricane Ian rainfall

MIAMI - Cities across South Florida passed out sandbags on Tuesday ahead of heavy rain expected from Hurricane Ian. In Miami Gardens public works staff shoveled sand into bags in the rain beginning at 6:30 a.m. "You want to be prepared you don't want to get flooded or anything like that that can cause major damage so you want to make sure you're prepared," said Jermaine Joseph who came out to get sandbags after hearing from city officials. "Just taking precautions. The city said so, I just followed," he added. The site off of NW 183rd...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy