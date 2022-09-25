Read full article on original website
Trump rips 'fat,' 'phony,' 'whiny' DeSantis as he aims to clear 2024 GOP field
Former President Donald Trump offered a stunning rebuke of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as polls show the latter posing a significant obstacle to the former's 2024 plans.
Hurricane Ian Declared Category 4 After Tornadoes Tear Through Florida
Several tornadoes struck Florida on Tuesday night as Hurricane Ian powered up into a potentially devastating Category 4 storm. As Ian approached, tornadoes touched down on the east coast of Florida, damaging buildings and vehicles in Palm Beach County. At least two other cyclones were spotted in Broward County, while residents in Davie, Plantation, and Lauderdale Lakes were advised to take cover as another tornado moved toward Cooper City. The tornados came before the National Hurricane Center early Wednesday officially confirmed that, as feared, Ian has intensified into an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane, which is “expected to cause life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding in the Florida peninsula.”Hurricane #Ian Advisory 22: Air Force Hurricane Hunters Find Ian Has Strengthened Into An Extremely Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane. Expected to Cause Life-Threatening Storm Surge, Catastrophic Winds and Flooding in the Florida Peninsula. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 28, 2022 Read it at Axios
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Kyrsten Sinema Has Plans to Make Life Even Harder for Democrats
At an event with Republican Senator Mitch McConnell on Monday, Sinema vowed not to back down from her position on the filibuster.
Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'
Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
abovethelaw.com
Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth
Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
No, Ron DeSantis was not a Navy Pilot nor was he a SEAL.
Ron Pretending to be a Navy Pilot(public use) After a disastrous media ad where DeSantis dresses up in a fighter pilot costume and pretends to be a ‘top gov’ in an obvious attempt to infringe on the commercial rights of the famous movie, ‘Top Gun - Maverick’, some people are questioning Ron DeSantis’ entire military career. In the ad, according to Boing Boing, “he flexes his big boy muscles as he struts around in military garb acting like the toxic schoolyard bully that he is.” Before you start screaming ‘fake news’, lets find out the truth.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Forecasters say Hurricane Ian has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s west coast. The. U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said at 5 a.m. Wednesday that Ian now has top sustained winds of 140 mph (220 kph) and is centered about 75 miles (125 kilometers) west-southwest of Naples, Florida. It said Ian is moving north at a forward speed of 10 mph (17 kph).
Feds want psychological tests for parents of separated kids
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is asking that parents of children separated at the U.S.-Mexico border undergo another round of psychological evaluations to measure how traumatized they were by the Trump-era policy, court documents show. The request comes in a lawsuit filed by migrants seeking compensation from the...
