ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Hurricane Ian Declared Category 4 After Tornadoes Tear Through Florida

Several tornadoes struck Florida on Tuesday night as Hurricane Ian powered up into a potentially devastating Category 4 storm. As Ian approached, tornadoes touched down on the east coast of Florida, damaging buildings and vehicles in Palm Beach County. At least two other cyclones were spotted in Broward County, while residents in Davie, Plantation, and Lauderdale Lakes were advised to take cover as another tornado moved toward Cooper City. The tornados came before the National Hurricane Center early Wednesday officially confirmed that, as feared, Ian has intensified into an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane, which is “expected to cause life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding in the Florida peninsula.”Hurricane #Ian Advisory 22: Air Force Hurricane Hunters Find Ian Has Strengthened Into An Extremely Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane. Expected to Cause Life-Threatening Storm Surge, Catastrophic Winds and Flooding in the Florida Peninsula. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 28, 2022 Read it at Axios
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Business Insider

Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth

Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
POTUS
Matthew C. Woodruff

No, Ron DeSantis was not a Navy Pilot nor was he a SEAL.

Ron Pretending to be a Navy Pilot(public use) After a disastrous media ad where DeSantis dresses up in a fighter pilot costume and pretends to be a ‘top gov’ in an obvious attempt to infringe on the commercial rights of the famous movie, ‘Top Gun - Maverick’, some people are questioning Ron DeSantis’ entire military career. In the ad, according to Boing Boing, “he flexes his big boy muscles as he struts around in military garb acting like the toxic schoolyard bully that he is.” Before you start screaming ‘fake news’, lets find out the truth.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ian powers up to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Forecasters say Hurricane Ian has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s west coast. The. U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said at 5 a.m. Wednesday that Ian now has top sustained winds of 140 mph (220 kph) and is centered about 75 miles (125 kilometers) west-southwest of Naples, Florida. It said Ian is moving north at a forward speed of 10 mph (17 kph).
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy