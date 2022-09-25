Several tornadoes struck Florida on Tuesday night as Hurricane Ian powered up into a potentially devastating Category 4 storm. As Ian approached, tornadoes touched down on the east coast of Florida, damaging buildings and vehicles in Palm Beach County. At least two other cyclones were spotted in Broward County, while residents in Davie, Plantation, and Lauderdale Lakes were advised to take cover as another tornado moved toward Cooper City. The tornados came before the National Hurricane Center early Wednesday officially confirmed that, as feared, Ian has intensified into an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane, which is “expected to cause life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding in the Florida peninsula.”Hurricane #Ian Advisory 22: Air Force Hurricane Hunters Find Ian Has Strengthened Into An Extremely Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane. Expected to Cause Life-Threatening Storm Surge, Catastrophic Winds and Flooding in the Florida Peninsula. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 28, 2022 Read it at Axios

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 19 MINUTES AGO