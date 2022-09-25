Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen Walters
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenSaugatuck, MI
Free Courts for One of the Fastest-Growing Sports Opening Up On Grand Rapids’ West Side
Las Canchas (Spanish for The Courts) are set to open at on Grand Rapids West Side this October. What sport can you play on the new courts? Fustal!. According to United States Youth Fustal, the sport dates back to 1930, when Juan Carlos Ceriani, a teacher in Uruguay, created a version of indoor football for recreation in YMCAs.
WOOD
List: West Michigan festivals and events to attend this Fall
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Fall in West Michigan is a beautiful time of year! What better time than now to get outdoors, observe the season’s foilage, and attend festive events that local organizations, businesses and groups are hosting to get us excited to take on the next few months!
WOOD
Veteran and ArtPrize artist uses quilts to cope, inspire
A combat veteran has turned his coping mechanism into an inspirational display at ArtPrize. (Sept. 26, 2022) Veteran and ArtPrize artist uses quilts to cope, …. Meet the Artists: Olaniyi R. Akindiya’s Till Death …. ‘Enough is enough’: Muskegon Heights teacher exasperated …. Grandma of slain toddler ‘won’t...
WOOD
‘Enough is enough’: Muskegon Heights teacher exasperated amid shortage
Fallout continues over a teacher shortage at Muskegon Heights Public Schools Academy. (Sept. 27, 2022) ‘Enough is enough’: Muskegon Heights teacher exasperated …. Meet the Artists: Olaniyi R. Akindiya’s Till Death …. Grandma of slain toddler ‘won’t condemn’ suspects: …. ‘To The Point’ with 3rd...
Grandville Roller Rink Accused Of Throwing ‘Racist’ Homecoming Dance
A Grandville roller rink is being accused of racism after posting an exclusive invite list for a 'homecoming' event that included only predominantly white districts. Why are people upset with Tarry Hall Roller Rink in Grandville?. An online post from Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink advertised a 'High School Homecoming...
WOOD
Meet the Artists: 'Being Alone' by Stone Peng
"Being Alone" by Stone Peng is displayed at DeVos Place Convention Center for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 26, 2022) Veteran and ArtPrize artist uses quilts to cope, …. 2 of 3 suspects charged in drive-by that killed toddler. MI lawmakers consider school phone ban; at Forest …. Mel Trotter hosting ‘Seasons...
WOOD
Meet the Artists: Rebecca Zeiss's 'Cross My Heart'
"Cross My Heart" by Rebecca Zeiss is displayed at Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 26, 2022)
WOOD
Create a successful plan for retirement
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Most of us are actively planning for our future, especially if we’re nearing or in retirement. If you are soon getting ready to make the transition from your career season to the season of retirement, you will want some guidance on executing a successful plan.
lanthorn.com
Drugging incidents in Grand Rapids clubs spark concern among GV community
Following a Facebook post from a Grand Valley State University student claiming that three of her friends had been drugged while at a bar in downtown Grand Rapids, students and community members have been on increased alert. The post described the women as being careful and keeping an eye on...
wkzo.com
Kalamazoo theatre icon James Carver passes away at age 90
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Tributes are pouring in for James Carver, after word of his passing appeared on social media via his family. Carver, 90, joined the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre in 1958, beginning a storied career as a production assistant. Carver became the Managing Director at the Civic...
WOOD
A great hotel option offering comfort & convenience
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems like we’re always looking for a hotel to recommend, especially during times like ArtPrize when so many people are coming to town. The new Country Inn & Suites by Radisson in Grandville is a great option. The name is new but they’ve been offering comfort and convenience in that spot for years and now they’ve re-branded, and are offering more than before!
WOOD
SpartanNash hosting Immunize at ArtPrize
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re heading out to ArtPrize this week, you can take some extra steps to help protect your health. Members of the Spartan-Nash pharmacy team are hosting Immunize at ArtPrize. Today we have Lisa and Amy here with us to tell us what visitors need to know.
Parents can get free Pack n' Plays and car seats through West MI organization
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eligible parents in Kent County can receive a free Pack n' Play and car seat through Family Futures. It's part of an initiative during National Baby Safety Month. "Two to three babies die every day due to unsafe sleep-related causes in Michigan," said Blakelee Dunkleberg,...
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Brooklyn Bodega in Grand Rapids serves East Coast-style subs made ‘with love’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — At Brooklyn Bodega, customers can find sub sandwiches, bagels, homemade cream cheese, salads, breakfast sandwiches and more. The deli modeled after the corner bodegas found in New York City, prides itself on serving big sandwiches with top-quality Boar’s Head meat as well as unique menu items that are common on the East Coast, said owner Myleka Jefferson, whose husband was born in Brooklyn.
WOOD
The Wine, Beer & Food Festival is back this November
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re about a month and a half away from the 15th annual Wine, Beer and Food Festival! The festival is not only the ultimate in tasting experiences for both food and beverage but it offers entrepreneurs an opportunity to kick off their businesses with both consumers and other local businesses! Today we have Dawn Baker from the festival and two local business owner: Daryl Reece, owner of Stock Da Bar Vodka and Mario Rodriguez, owner of Soldadera Coffee.
WOOD
Dream 18: Harbor Shores Golf Course's Seventh Hole
The par-4 seventh hole at Harbor Shores Golf Course in Benton Harbor is one of the most picturesque in all the Midwest. You’ll negotiate a tee shot over wetlands to reach a small green that sits atop a dune. (Sept. 26, 2022)
localsportsjournal.com
Youth football players from Muskegon, Hesperia, Fremont experience big stage at Ford Field
Although it was technically just considered a scrimmage, in the eyes of a number of area youth football players, having the opportunity to play at Ford Field on Sept. 11 and 18 was indeed their Super Bowl. The 9-and-under and 11-and-under teams from the Muskegon Elite football program, the Fremont...
WOOD
Spectrum Health breaks ground on orthopedic center
GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) —Spectrum Health broke ground on its new Orthopedic Health and Performance center Tuesday. The new center will be located on East Beltline Avenue at 3 Mile Road just outside of Grand Rapids. Once completed, the 117,000 square foot building will house advanced orthopedic...
