Holland, MI

WOOD

List: West Michigan festivals and events to attend this Fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Fall in West Michigan is a beautiful time of year! What better time than now to get outdoors, observe the season’s foilage, and attend festive events that local organizations, businesses and groups are hosting to get us excited to take on the next few months!
WOOD

Veteran and ArtPrize artist uses quilts to cope, inspire

A combat veteran has turned his coping mechanism into an inspirational display at ArtPrize. (Sept. 26, 2022) Veteran and ArtPrize artist uses quilts to cope, …. Meet the Artists: Olaniyi R. Akindiya’s Till Death …. ‘Enough is enough’: Muskegon Heights teacher exasperated …. Grandma of slain toddler ‘won’t...
WOOD

Meet the Artists: 'Being Alone' by Stone Peng

"Being Alone" by Stone Peng is displayed at DeVos Place Convention Center for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 26, 2022) Veteran and ArtPrize artist uses quilts to cope, …. 2 of 3 suspects charged in drive-by that killed toddler. MI lawmakers consider school phone ban; at Forest …. Mel Trotter hosting ‘Seasons...
WOOD

Create a successful plan for retirement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Most of us are actively planning for our future, especially if we’re nearing or in retirement. If you are soon getting ready to make the transition from your career season to the season of retirement, you will want some guidance on executing a successful plan.
wkzo.com

Kalamazoo theatre icon James Carver passes away at age 90

KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Tributes are pouring in for James Carver, after word of his passing appeared on social media via his family. Carver, 90, joined the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre in 1958, beginning a storied career as a production assistant. Carver became the Managing Director at the Civic...
WOOD

A great hotel option offering comfort & convenience

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems like we’re always looking for a hotel to recommend, especially during times like ArtPrize when so many people are coming to town. The new Country Inn & Suites by Radisson in Grandville is a great option. The name is new but they’ve been offering comfort and convenience in that spot for years and now they’ve re-branded, and are offering more than before!
WOOD

SpartanNash hosting Immunize at ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re heading out to ArtPrize this week, you can take some extra steps to help protect your health. Members of the Spartan-Nash pharmacy team are hosting Immunize at ArtPrize. Today we have Lisa and Amy here with us to tell us what visitors need to know.
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Brooklyn Bodega in Grand Rapids serves East Coast-style subs made ‘with love’

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — At Brooklyn Bodega, customers can find sub sandwiches, bagels, homemade cream cheese, salads, breakfast sandwiches and more. The deli modeled after the corner bodegas found in New York City, prides itself on serving big sandwiches with top-quality Boar’s Head meat as well as unique menu items that are common on the East Coast, said owner Myleka Jefferson, whose husband was born in Brooklyn.
WOOD

The Wine, Beer & Food Festival is back this November

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re about a month and a half away from the 15th annual Wine, Beer and Food Festival! The festival is not only the ultimate in tasting experiences for both food and beverage but it offers entrepreneurs an opportunity to kick off their businesses with both consumers and other local businesses! Today we have Dawn Baker from the festival and two local business owner: Daryl Reece, owner of Stock Da Bar Vodka and Mario Rodriguez, owner of Soldadera Coffee.
WOOD

Spectrum Health breaks ground on orthopedic center

GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) —Spectrum Health broke ground on its new Orthopedic Health and Performance center Tuesday. The new center will be located on East Beltline Avenue at 3 Mile Road just outside of Grand Rapids. Once completed, the 117,000 square foot building will house advanced orthopedic...
