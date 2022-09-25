ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Comments / 3

Related
Lompoc Record

More than 150 expected to Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Waller Park in Santa Maria

Families and friends of Alzheimer’s patients and others who support finding an end to the disease will take the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday morning in Santa Maria. After being held at Rotary Centennial Park last year, the walk will return to its original location at Waller Park, where members of the public can sign up to participate in the walk at 8:30 a.m. at 3107 Orcutt Road or just cheer for the walkers as they make laps around the grounds.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Lompoc Record

About Town: Lompoc scarecrow contest kicks off Oct. 17

Lompoc's annual scarecrow contest will take place from Oct. 17-31, with judging and voting to begin on Oct. 23. All businesses within the Lompoc Valley, including Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, are invited to participate.
LOMPOC, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lompoc, CA
Lompoc, CA
Traffic
Local
California Government
Lompoc, CA
Government
Local
California Traffic
kprl.com

Delta IV Heavy Rocket at Vandenberg 09.26.2022

Vandenberg space force base launched a Delta IV Heavy rocket on Saturday. It blasted off at 3:25 Saturday afternoon from Space Launch Complex 6 at the space force base near Lompoc. The Payload is a national security system that will deliver critical intelligence information from space that are needed by...
LOMPOC, CA
kprl.com

Fatal on Highway 41 – 09.27.2022

A fatal car crash yesterday morning on highway 41. A 20-year-old Los Osos man died early yesterday in a rollover crash off highway 41. The California Highway Patrol saying the fatal crash came in around 6:40 yesterday morning. The CHP says in a news release that the specific time of the incident is “undetermined.”
LOS OSOS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
calcoastnews.com

SLO County man injured in skydiving landing at Lompoc Airport

A 36-year-old San Luis Obispo County man suffered leg injuries and was transported to the hospital after a skydive ended in accident at the Lompoc Airport on Sunday afternoon. The man had an issue with his parachute, which resulted in a rough lading. Emergency personnel learned of the incident at about 4:30 p.m. and located the skydiver at the airport.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Asphalt#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
calcoastnews.com

SLO County gas prices skyrocketing, find the lowest prices

Gas Prices throughout the United States are now soaring, primarily spurred by refinery issues. During the past week, the average price of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased 26 cents to $5.97 a gallon, according to figures from AAA. “The main reason is higher regional prices on the West...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
kvta.com

Drunk, Wrong Way Driver, In Fatal 101 Ventura Crash Sentenced

Updated--The Santa Barbara man who was drunk, unlicensed, and driving the wrong way on the 101 Freeway in downtown Ventura last year when he killed one person and injured several others, was sentenced Tuesday. Now 30-years-old, Jesus Calles was sentenced to ten years in state prison and immediately taken into...
VENTURA, CA
Noozhawk

BizHawk: With ‘Heavy Hearts,’ Mesa Burger and Beans BBQ Announce Closures

The restaurant world is rough. Mesa Burger on Coast Village Road is among the latest restaurants to flip its last patty. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closure of our Montecito location, effective Sept. 15," the company said in a statement. "We will be forever grateful to all our wonderful guests and the entire Montecito community for their gracious support. We will miss you."
GOLETA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy