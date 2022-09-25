Read full article on original website
Related
Lompoc Record
Los Olivos Elementary paves way as first U.S. school district with electric-powered bus
Los Olivos Elementary School is paving the way as the first U.S. school district to own a 100% zero-emission school bus fleet — starting with "The Achiever." While its name signifies a nod to the scholarly passengers who will soon ride the Type A electric school bus, it also symbolizes a pioneering drive into the future.
Lompoc Parks to offer Santa Clause visits
Lompoc residents are able to sign up to receive at-home visits from Santa Clause this Christmas season. The post Lompoc Parks to offer Santa Clause visits appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Record
More than 150 expected to Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Waller Park in Santa Maria
Families and friends of Alzheimer’s patients and others who support finding an end to the disease will take the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday morning in Santa Maria. After being held at Rotary Centennial Park last year, the walk will return to its original location at Waller Park, where members of the public can sign up to participate in the walk at 8:30 a.m. at 3107 Orcutt Road or just cheer for the walkers as they make laps around the grounds.
Lompoc Record
About Town: Lompoc scarecrow contest kicks off Oct. 17
Lompoc's annual scarecrow contest will take place from Oct. 17-31, with judging and voting to begin on Oct. 23. All businesses within the Lompoc Valley, including Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, are invited to participate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State Street to host free job fair on Wednesday
Various organizations are partnering together to host a free job fair on State Street on Wednesday, and Your News Channel will be participating with a booth. The post State Street to host free job fair on Wednesday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kprl.com
Delta IV Heavy Rocket at Vandenberg 09.26.2022
Vandenberg space force base launched a Delta IV Heavy rocket on Saturday. It blasted off at 3:25 Saturday afternoon from Space Launch Complex 6 at the space force base near Lompoc. The Payload is a national security system that will deliver critical intelligence information from space that are needed by...
kprl.com
Fatal on Highway 41 – 09.27.2022
A fatal car crash yesterday morning on highway 41. A 20-year-old Los Osos man died early yesterday in a rollover crash off highway 41. The California Highway Patrol saying the fatal crash came in around 6:40 yesterday morning. The CHP says in a news release that the specific time of the incident is “undetermined.”
Missing woman found Sunday following SBC Fire traffic stop
A missing 88-year-old Santa Paula woman was found Sunday morning after being pursued for suspicious driving with damage to their car. The post Missing woman found Sunday following SBC Fire traffic stop appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
RELATED PEOPLE
Los Osos man dies in crash on Highway 41
A 20-year-old man from Los Osos was killed in a crash Monday morning on Highway 41 between Morro Bay and Atascadero.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County man injured in skydiving landing at Lompoc Airport
A 36-year-old San Luis Obispo County man suffered leg injuries and was transported to the hospital after a skydive ended in accident at the Lompoc Airport on Sunday afternoon. The man had an issue with his parachute, which resulted in a rough lading. Emergency personnel learned of the incident at about 4:30 p.m. and located the skydiver at the airport.
Santa Barbara Co. firefighters locate out-of-area missing woman
Santa Barbara County Fire officials located an out-of-area missing 88-year-old woman Sunday morning.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in South SLO County the week of Sept. 18?
A house in Nipomo that sold for $1.9 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in South SLO County in the past week. In total, 20 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $987,500, $537 per square foot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Los Osos man dies in San Luis Obispo County car crash
A Los Osos man was killed after being ejected from his vehicle during a rollover accident on Highway 41 in San Luis Obispo County. The post Los Osos man dies in San Luis Obispo County car crash appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County gas prices skyrocketing, find the lowest prices
Gas Prices throughout the United States are now soaring, primarily spurred by refinery issues. During the past week, the average price of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased 26 cents to $5.97 a gallon, according to figures from AAA. “The main reason is higher regional prices on the West...
San Luis Coastal has a $349 million school bond on the ballot. Here’s our recommendation
“Keep in mind, there is no Plan B,” writes The Tribune Editorial Board. | OPINION
The ‘Danish Mafia,’ old money and the struggle to turn Solvang into the next Carmel
How Solvang's new generation of restaurateurs want to reshape the Danish enclave into a world-class destination.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 members of SLO County family honored in Harvest Festival parade in 1970s. Who were they?
One family member was the namesake of an elementary school in the Lucia Mar Unified School District.
Spectators enjoy over $20 million worth of cars at the Automotive Classic
The automotive classic returned to Trilogy at monarch dunes in Nipomo for the 5th year on Sunday, Sept. 25.
kvta.com
Drunk, Wrong Way Driver, In Fatal 101 Ventura Crash Sentenced
Updated--The Santa Barbara man who was drunk, unlicensed, and driving the wrong way on the 101 Freeway in downtown Ventura last year when he killed one person and injured several others, was sentenced Tuesday. Now 30-years-old, Jesus Calles was sentenced to ten years in state prison and immediately taken into...
Noozhawk
BizHawk: With ‘Heavy Hearts,’ Mesa Burger and Beans BBQ Announce Closures
The restaurant world is rough. Mesa Burger on Coast Village Road is among the latest restaurants to flip its last patty. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closure of our Montecito location, effective Sept. 15," the company said in a statement. "We will be forever grateful to all our wonderful guests and the entire Montecito community for their gracious support. We will miss you."
Comments / 3