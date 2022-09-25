OPD investigating shooting in parking lot of Music City Mall

ODESSA, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ ) – Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting outside Music City Mall.

An OPD spokesperson said there was a fight in the parking lot of Music City Mall on Saturday night. One person was shot. That unknown individual was taken to MCH. Their current condition is unknown.

Officers are on scene investigating, as of 9 P.M. It’s not clear when the shooting occurred.

Check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.