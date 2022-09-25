ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

OPD investigating shooting in parking lot of Music City Mall

By Rob Tooke
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nUjVD_0i9DZAaj00

ODESSA, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ ) – Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting outside Music City Mall.

An OPD spokesperson said there was a fight in the parking lot of Music City Mall on Saturday night. One person was shot. That unknown individual was taken to MCH. Their current condition is unknown.

Officers are on scene investigating, as of 9 P.M. It’s not clear when the shooting occurred.

Check back for updates.

cbs7.com

One person shot in Music City Mall parking lot in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police have confirmed to CBS7 that a shooting happened in the parking lot of Music City Mall Saturday afternoon. Officials say that one person was shot and taken to Medical Center Hospital. Their condition is unknown. Police say that the shooting initially started as a...
