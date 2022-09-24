Read full article on original website
Penguins Forward Options as They Look for Change
Throughout Mike Sullivan’s tenure as head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins, he has been known to deploy his main forwards in pairs. Penguins fans know the commonly Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel are glued at the hip; and for a while Teddy Blueger rolled with Zach Aston-Reese. The trend...
Blue Jackets to face Penguins twice on Sunday
Gaudreau, Laine to play in Nationwide Arena after Columbus plays a road game in the afternoon. Columbus will play its first two exhibition games of the season Sunday, hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Nationwide Arena opener at 7 p.m. after taking on the division rival in the Steel City at 1 p.m.
Blues 4, Stars 0
DALLAS -- Josh Leivo had two goals and an assist for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-0 win against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Monday. Logan Brown had a goal and an assist for St. Louis, which has won its first two preseason games. Thomas Greiss made 10 saves in the first period, and Colten Ellis made 23 saves to complete the shutout.
NJD@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens will open the 2022-23 preseason with a game against the Devils at the Bell Centre on Monday night. A few new Habs will be donning bleu-blanc-rouge for the first time in the outing, including 2022 first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky and newly-signed forward Kirby Dach, both of whom weren't in the lineup on Sunday for the team's Red vs White intrasquad scrimmage presented by IGA. Jake Allen is expected to get the start in net for the home team.
CAMP NOTEBOOK - 26.09.22
On Monday, Andrew Mangiapane was a full participant in practice after being held out of group skates for the first four days of training camp. The winger, who signed a three-year extension with the club in the off-season, was sidelined with a minor lower body injury, prompting the club to take a cautious approach to his first team skate of the year.
Recap: Avs Begin Preseason Against Minnesota and Vegas
The Colorado Avalanche began their preseason schedule with split-squad an away contest against the Minnesota Wild in the afternoon and a home match against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night at Ball Arena. The Avalanche suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota in the afternoon, while the home squad...
What we learned in the early days of Blue Jackets training camp
At the very least, Brad Larsen knows he has options. The Blue Jackets head coach entered OhioHealth Training Camp last week with no shortage of players who can make the opening night 23-man roster. Of the 68 players in camp (40 forwards, 21 defensemen and seven goalies), 33 of them...
Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five
Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
Preds Split Preseason Doubleheader with Panthers
Nashville's Goaltending Depth on Display, Plus More Takeaways from Monday's Exhibition Games. Hockey returned to Smashville Monday as the Predators hosted the Florida Panthers for not one, but two exhibition games at Bridgestone Arena. The Preds dropped the first game 4-3 in overtime but responded with a 4-0 shutout victory in Game 2.
PREVIEW - FLAMES @ KRAKEN
Ya, ya, ya - it's only the preseason. Sure, the game's mean nothing in the grand scheme of things, as folks are always quick to point out. But winning is always better than losing, no matter what time of year it is. NEED-TO-KNOW. ONLINE 50/50. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets...
Game Preview: 09.27.22 Preseason vs. DET
WATCH: PITTSBURGHPENGUINS.COM (U.S. ONLY) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. Following Sunday's split-squad games against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Penguins return to PPG Paints Arena to host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, September 27 at 7:00 PM. Doors to the arena will open at 6:00 PM. Last season, the Penguins went 2-0-1 against Detroit, which gives Pittsburgh a 7-1-1 record against the Red Wings dating back to the beginning of the 2018-19 season. The last time the two teams met, six different goal-scorers, including a two-goal game from Evgeni Malkin, propelled the Penguins to a 7-2 win on April 23rd in Detroit. During their final two matchups last season, Pittsburgh outscored Detroit 18-4.
High compete level, physicality apparent at training camp
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- If the purpose of the first two days of training camp were to get the Detroit Red Wings back into the groove of practice, day three was focused on dialing it up a notch. The Red Wings ran through special teams drills on Saturday at Centre...
Peter Mahovlich recalls gesture of sportsmanship at 1972 Summit Series
Forward gave Soviet goalie Tretiak stick tap on pads following Canada's tournament-clinching goal. Over 28 days in September in 1972, during 480 minutes of Summit Series hockey that changed the game forever, it is maybe three seconds. Team Canada players are mobbing Game 8 hero Paul Henderson on the rink...
Jones Counting Down the Days to NHL Return, Ducks Opening Night
Throughout the corridors of Great Park Ice and Honda Center, there is a boisterous, urgent energy surrounding the Ducks with mere weeks between the club and its season opening action, Oct. 12 against Seattle. Sure, every team would say the same with building anticipation for games that actually matter, but...
SAY WHAT: 'GOOD TO BE BACK'
The buzz around the rink before tonight's home-and-away split-squad games against the Canucks. "It's good to get some different opponents out there instead of seeing your own guys, so it's good. First opportunity to get the rust off from summer here and we dressed a pretty good squad so I think you want to get right into and certainly couldn't can get a better game."
Notebook: Schedule Talk & Stromwall's Second Chance
RALEIGH, NC. - On-ice sessions at Carolina Hurricanes Training Camp began on Thursday, but just as quickly as they started, the next benchmarks followed shortly behind. Sunday morning the team made its first roster reduction, assigning prospects Bobby Orr, Bryce Montgomery and Jakub Vondras to their respective junior clubs for the upcoming season.
STONE COLD FINISH
VANCOUVER - Talk about kicking things off on the right note. Getting the earlier start of the Flames' split-squad games against the Canucks, the BC-bound roster came out with plenty of fire in Rogers Arena and left with a 3-2 overtime victory over their divisional foes. Michael Stone scored the...
Preview: Ducks Open Preseason Slate Today vs. Arizona
The Ducks officially begin the 2022 preseason this afternoon, taking on the Arizona Coyotes at Tucson Convention Center. Puck Drop: 2 p.m. | Listen: Ducks Stream | NHL GameCenter | Stats. Today's audio broadcast will be available exclusively on Ducks Stream, as it will be for the entire 2022-23 season...
Preseason Preview: September 27 vs. Tampa Bay
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes open their preseason schedule Tuesday at PNC Arena, welcoming the Tampa Bay Lightning. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. THE QUICK HITS:. Saving The Best For Last: 28 teams have opened their preseason schedule and tonight it's finally the Canes' turn. The roster...
Knight agrees to three-year contract with Panthers
Goalie could have become restricted free agent after season. Spencer Knight agreed to terms on a three-year contract with the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed. The 21-year-old goalie is in the final season of his three-year, entry-level contract and could have become a restricted free agent...
