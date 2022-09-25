ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

4 slain in Delhi bank robbery | Enquirer historic front pages from Sept. 25

By The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
Take a look back at history through the front pages of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Every day we look at 10 pages that show the local, national and international headlines.

Today’s pages cover news reported in The Enquirer on September 25 in years ranging from 1949 to 1988. Headlines include four people slain in the Delhi bank robbery in 1969, President Dwight Eisenhower suffering a heart attack in 1955 and the claim that buying girls the wrong dolls can lead girls down a wrong path in 1965.

Check out more editions of Today in History at Cincinnati.com. Get full access to more than 180 years of The Enquirer’s print archives at Newspapers.com.

