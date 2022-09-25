Read full article on original website
WIBW
2 arrested, police continue to search for downtown Lawrence stabbing suspect
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people have been arrested, however, police are still searching for the suspect and information about a stabbing in downtown Lawrence. The Lawrence Police Department says around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, officers were called to an incident at the intersection of 7th St. and Vermont with reports of a stabbing.
Drunken street fight in Lawrence ends in 3 arrests
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Kansas Police Department announced that three people were taken into custody following a fight in Downtown Lawrence. According to the LKPD, a fight broke out near the intersection of East 9th Street and Massachusetts Street on Monday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. The police received a call from a person about […]
KCTV 5
Triple shooting in KCMO kills 1, injures infant and adult
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A triple shooting in Kansas City on Monday afternoon killed one person, and left an infant and adult injured. Just before 1:45 p.m., police say, officers received a call about the sound of gunshots in the 2500 block of Hardesty Ave. While officers were on the way, it was upgraded to a shooting call.
Topeka man arrested in connection to recent shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An arrest has been made in connection to a recent shooting in Topeka that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Topeka Police Department, Bo Thomas Shipley, 31, of Topeka, was arrested on Monday and taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. He was charged with aggravated battery and […]
Kansas man with a history of violent crime arrested again
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest. On Monday, police arrested 33-year-old Jeremiah E. Crouch of Atchison on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Earlier this month, police arrested him on a requested charge of domestic...
Child critically injured in deadly triple shooting in KCMO
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a deadly triple shooting that critically injured a child on Monday afternoon.
KCTV 5
Man charged in Labor Day weekend boating crash that injured 2 people
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - A 46-year-old man has been charged with boating while under the influence and two counts of aggravated battery in connection with a crash over Labor Day weekend. A probable cause document alleged James Michael Allen was driving a boat on Gardner Lake at a high rate...
KCTV 5
KC mother relieved son’s suspected killer is facing charges after fatal shooting near 19th & Vine last year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City mother says that, after waiting more than a year, she is relieved her son’s suspected killer is facing charges for a deadly shooting near 19th and Vine on Sept. 8, 2021. Her son, Mortez Falkner, was killed minutes after his 32nd...
New details released after child hit on local highway
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 12-year-old was hit on Highway 40 Monday afternoon, the Shawnee County sheriff’s office said. Detectives said a 64-year-old was driving a white 2013 Kia Optima when it struck the child in the road. The accident happened in the 8100 block of Highway 40, east of Topeka, in an area surrounded by […]
WIBW
Suspect arrested in Topeka shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested a man suspected in a shooting last week in Central Topeka. TPD says Bo Shipley, 31, was arrested for aggravated battery and criminal possession of a firearm. Shipley is accused of shooting another man on September 21 in the 1600 block of...
fox4kc.com
Grocery store worker accused of videoing women in restroom
PARKVILLE, Mo. — Platte County prosecutors charged a grocery store employee after police say he admitted to taking pictures of women as they shopped, and also videoing them using the store’s bathroom. Bruno Alejandro Barrera Lumbreras, 29, faces a felony invasion of privacy charge. Police responded to McKeever’s...
WIBW
One arrested after shots fired in SW Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been arrested after shots were fired in Southwest Topeka and the suspect was found over the weekend. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Justin Ryan Russell, 41, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 25, after a shooting in Southwest Topeka on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
WIBW
Wamego Police search for missing 17-year-old
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl. The Wamego Police Department says it has asked for the public’s assistance on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to find missing 17-year-old Sarah White. WPD indicated that White left her Wamego home several days ago and has not...
Lawrence stabbing circumstances under investigation
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department was called to a disturbance after a man was found with a stab wound to his arm. Officers arrived to the scene at 7th and Vermont around 6 p.m. Saturday. None of the individuals detained cooperated with police, including the victim, the LPD said. Police say they found […]
Child struck by vehicle east of Topeka critically injured
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect a correction to the address of where the crash took place. TOPEKA (KSNT) – A child was hospitalized with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle east of Topeka on Monday. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, they received a report around 7:20 p.m. that the […]
4-year-old with minor injuries after car flips in Shawnee Co.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 4-year-old child was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital after a car overturned on the Kansas Turnpike. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 4-year-old boy sustained minor injuries following a crash on I-470 in Shawnee County Monday just before 2 p.m. The driver was heading west on I-470 when he lost […]
WIBW
Employee killed at Topeka Goodyear plant identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in an accident at the Topeka Goodyear Plant on Saturday. Officials say that Timmothy Cole, 59, of Topeka died from injuries sustained while on the job. Emergency responders arrived at the facility, located in the...
Kan. woman accused of domestic battery jailed 3 times in a month
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged domestic incident and have a woman in custsody. On Friday, police arrested April J. Thomas, 48, Atchison, was arrested on a Community Corrections detain order, according to police Chief Mike Wilson. On August 24 and September 13, she was jailed on...
northwestmoinfo.com
Platte City Man Arrested ON Drug Charge Saturday Night
A Platte City man is facing a felony drug charge after being arrested by the Highway Patrol Saturday night. According to the arrest report, 55-year-old Platte City resident Stanford G. Barton was arrested at 6:25 P.M. Saturday in Holt County on a charge of possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana, driving while suspended or revoked, and operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Kansas man with a pellet gun allegedly threatened woman
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged aggravated assault. Just after 9p.m. on Thursday officers investigated an altercation that had occurred in a parking lot in the 700 block Kansas Avenue, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. A 39-year-old victim reported being threatened by a...
