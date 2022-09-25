Want to know how much the smartphone has changed your life? Try changing your number.

I was 18 years old when I got my first email address.

Strict parents? No.

Email addresses weren't a necessary thing in my life when I graduated from high school in 1996. I got my first one in the fall of that year when I enrolled at the University of Southern Indiana.

I don't remember it. It had "risc" and "usi.edu" on the end of it, but I can't recall the first part. Probably my name, or eight characters of it, anyway, which was some weird restriction on some schools' addresses back then.

Fast-forward 25 years from my graduation to last year, when we were supposed to have a class reunion. For a lot of folks, those things are just memories now, largely because of the technological innovations of the past quarter-century. Email. Chat software. High-speed cable Internet. High-speed wireless Internet. Social media.

We're all connected now, for better or worse. I don't have to go to a class reunion to catch up with high school friends. I see every picture of every vacation on Instagram, every update from every kid's game on Twitter. Their job status changes on LinkedIn. And lord, all of it is on Facebook.

At the center of it all is the smartphone. The little device born as a portable phone, then developed into a portable computer and now the ubiquitous tool in everyone's pocket. All those things I mentioned before − from Facebook to Twitter to email − are all likely tied to your smartphone because of the two-factor authentication security concept.

Many apps and websites today (especially the ones involving finance) require you to log in with your username (or email address), plus a password. And then it sends a six-digit code to your phone, which you punch into the app. And then you can bank your bank transfers and see pictures of your best friend's kids at their youth football game.

I know this because I recently switched out my phone number for a new one after 15-plus years. I know I could've kept my old line. Let's just say after all these years, I needed a change. That, and there are people on the Internet who think it's fun to run a celebrity's name through Google, then call any phone numbers associated with that celebrity, whether it's really him or not.

So I got the new phone, and I sat down at my desktop computer at home and started going through every website and app I use.

Reader, if I said it took me six hours, I'd probably be low. My insurance. Work credentials. Social media sites. The hospital and health care portals. Streaming logins. I'd spent the past decade and a half punching the same old phone number into all of them, and I spent a large chunk of a perfectly good Saturday trying to retrace the digital steps of my life.

The terrifying part is not that it took me six hours (at least) to make all the changes. The worry is the one or two things I am sure I've missed. I'll need to log in for something quick and crucial and it'll want to send the authentication text to a number I no longer have.

The good news, for me, anyway, is that person will also get everyone who thinks they've stumbled onto Deadpool's cellphone number.

Ryan Reynolds is interim editor of the Courier & Press. Reach him via email at ryan.reynolds@courierpress.com or follow him on Twitter, @ryanreynolds.