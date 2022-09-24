ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Suns add training camp invites Frank Jackson, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r1XS0_0i9DYUtO00

Two weeks ago, Phoenix Suns General Manager James Jones said he "may add a couple more guys" for training camp.

"Always in evaluation mode," Jones said. "Always looking. Right now, we’re at 16 guys (14 standard, two two-way). There’s a chance I may add a couple more guys for training camp, but I think we’re close to the end of where we’ll be as far as our training camp roster goes.”

Enter Frank Jackson and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot.

The Suns officially signed those two Saturday as training camp invites.

Jackson and Luwawu-Cabarrot won't count against Phoenix's 15-man standard roster.

So the Suns still have a roster spot left as training camp begins Tuesday.

Jackson averaged a career-best 10.6 points in 53 games with the Pistons last season. Averaging 8.5 points in his four seasons, the 6-3 guard started his NBA career New Orleans and spent the last two in Detroit.

Luwawu-Cabarrot started 18 games for the Hawks last season. A six-year NBA veteran, the 6-foot-7 forward averaged 4.4 points in his one season with Atlanta.

From France, Luwawu-Cabarrot has played for five NBA teams — Philadelphia, Oklahoma City, Chicago, Brooklyn and Atlanta.

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin.

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix Suns players talk about summer of Kevin Durant trade rumors

This was one crazy summer for the Suns. Their offseason had overwhelmed with distractions that put many basketball-related questions on the back burner during their Media Day on Monday. They included the ongoing fallout from the shocking Game 7 blowout home loss to the Mavericks, majority owner Robert Sarver's decision to sell the franchise after a scathing NBA investigation concluded extensive workplace behavior offenses, Deandre Ayton's max contract situation and power forward Jae Crowder wanting out of town. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pistons#Hawks
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy