Sugar Land, TX

fox26houston.com

Sugar Land animal shelter euthanized nearly 40 animals without authorization

SUGAR LAND, Texas - The Sugar Land animal shelter is under investigation after several staff members allegedly performed unauthorized euthanizations. According to the city, since April, there have been at least 38 unauthorized euthanizations of dogs and cats at Sugar Land Animal Services. Many departments are working together to perform an extensive investigation to understand what happened.
SUGAR LAND, TX
KENS 5

Life-saving service dog grants Tomball family peace of mind

TOMBALL, Texas — Last year, we introduced you to Heather Moccia and her now 16-year-old daughter, Kayley. Kayley suffers from nighttime seizures that can be deadly. "First thing I do in the morning as a mother is check to make sure my daughter is still breathing," Heather said when we spoke to her last year.
TOMBALL, TX
#Euthanization#Animal Shelter#Sugar#Animal Services
KENS 5

Alvin volunteer firefighter dies in line of duty, fire department says

ALVIN, Texas — A firefighter with the Alvin Volunteer Fire Department died in the line of duty after responding to a structure fire on Friday, the department said. AVFD said Captain Charles D. Krampota worked with Alvin ISD for more than 30 years and was a member of the Alvin Volunteer Fire Department for more than 20 years.
ALVIN, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SHOOTING IN MAGNOLIA

Montgomery County Detectives are en route to a shooting on Beyette Road in Magnolia. A male was reported to have been shot multiple times. He was transported by ambulance. Condition unknown.
MAGNOLIA, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

ONE DEAD IN MOTEL FIRE NEAR 290 AND FM 1960

An evacuation is underway after a man was killed in an intentional fire at a motel in northwest Harris County on Sunday morning, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office. HCFMO Capt. James Singleton said crews responded to a fire in the 13300 block of West FM 1960...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
witzamfm.com

Houston Man Charged with OWI in Jasper

Jasper- A truck was driving recklessly, which led to the arrest of a man from Houston by Jasper Police Officers. According to reports, officers were dispatched after receiving multiple reports about a 2022 Dodge pickup driving recklessly, striking the curb and nearly hitting a building on Indiana Street. Officers located the driver, 27-year-old Francisco Javier Garcia Jr. of Houston, TX, and suspected he was intoxicated.
HOUSTON, TX

