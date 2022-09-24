Read full article on original website
"I'm not a gold digger." An 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murderCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Man arrested for alleged threat on the Fort Bend County FairCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
Sugar Land animal shelter employees fired after 38 cats and dogs improperly euthanized, city says
"They knew what they were doing was wrong, and they did it anyway," said a city spokesperson.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County begins demolition on ‘eye sore’ home after years of complaints
Piles and piles of trash have become an eye-sore for residents in one Aldine neighborhood. Since 2016 neighbors have been complaining about the home they say is being used for drugs and other illegal activities. "By dealing with these issues at a community level, you change the quality of life,...
1 killed at motel fire that firefighters say was intentionally set in northwest Harris County
Fire marshals say a sprinkler system saved multiple other lives, containing flames to just one room at a motel that was intentionally set on fire.
fox26houston.com
Sugar Land animal shelter euthanized nearly 40 animals without authorization
SUGAR LAND, Texas - The Sugar Land animal shelter is under investigation after several staff members allegedly performed unauthorized euthanizations. According to the city, since April, there have been at least 38 unauthorized euthanizations of dogs and cats at Sugar Land Animal Services. Many departments are working together to perform an extensive investigation to understand what happened.
Click2Houston.com
Woman describes waking up to horrific acid attack inside Montrose apartment
HOUSTON – A Montrose woman is recovering at Memorial Hermann Hospital after some sort of chemical was poured onto her face. Angela Helinger, 53, told KPRC 2 she has undergone four surgeries to try and repair the damage done to her head and face. “I relive this every day,...
Man accused of killing brother during fight about moving car in the Heights, HPD says
"It kind of escalated this morning over nonsense, I would call it." Family members told police the brothers had an ongoing history of domestic violence toward each other.
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo discusses possible impact of an underfunded hospital, health care system
HOUSTON – Judge Hidalgo and public health officials held a news conference Monday to discuss the possible impact on the health care system, as well as on other county districts, if the county does not make quorum at commissioners court. This livestream has ended. Video will be added shortly...
KENS 5
Life-saving service dog grants Tomball family peace of mind
TOMBALL, Texas — Last year, we introduced you to Heather Moccia and her now 16-year-old daughter, Kayley. Kayley suffers from nighttime seizures that can be deadly. "First thing I do in the morning as a mother is check to make sure my daughter is still breathing," Heather said when we spoke to her last year.
KENS 5
Search for missing Texas teacher continues after car found in New Orleans
ALVIN, Texas — The search for a missing Alvin ISD teacher is ongoing after her car was found in New Orleans, according to her husband. Michelle Reynolds, 48, a teacher at Fairview Junior High, has not been heard from since Thursday afternoon. Her husband said that was the last time she was seen.
Police investigating after 2-year-old falls down the stairs and dies at NW Houston home, HPD says
According to HPD, an investigation is still ongoing as detectives are trying to determine what led to the child's deadly fall.
KENS 5
Alvin volunteer firefighter dies in line of duty, fire department says
ALVIN, Texas — A firefighter with the Alvin Volunteer Fire Department died in the line of duty after responding to a structure fire on Friday, the department said. AVFD said Captain Charles D. Krampota worked with Alvin ISD for more than 30 years and was a member of the Alvin Volunteer Fire Department for more than 20 years.
Texas boy’s death while showering under investigation
Police are investigating a drowning incident involving a young boy in a bathtub in a southwest Houston home on Sunday morning.
Investigation underway after 9-year-old boy drowns in bathtub at SW Houston home, HPD says
Authorities said the child's grandfather pulled the boy out of the bathtub when he found him unconscious.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wants a new county jail
AUSTIN, Texas — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it’s time to take a serious look at investing in corrections infrastructure in one of the nation’s largest counties, including a new jail in one of the most rapidly growing areas in Texas. Law enforcement experts say the...
Boy, 9, drowns while showering inside Houston home, police say
HOUSTON — A 9-year-old boy died while taking a shower in his Houston home late Saturday, police said. According to the Houston Police Department, the incident occurred at a residence in southwest Houston, KHOU-TV reported. Houston Police Commander Kristine Anthony-Miller said the boy’s grandfather found him unresponsive in the...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SHOOTING IN MAGNOLIA
Montgomery County Detectives are en route to a shooting on Beyette Road in Magnolia. A male was reported to have been shot multiple times. He was transported by ambulance. Condition unknown.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
ONE DEAD IN MOTEL FIRE NEAR 290 AND FM 1960
An evacuation is underway after a man was killed in an intentional fire at a motel in northwest Harris County on Sunday morning, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office. HCFMO Capt. James Singleton said crews responded to a fire in the 13300 block of West FM 1960...
Click2Houston.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect seen on video shooting man outside food truck in SW Houston
HOUSTON – A man was shot several times in the abdomen after an argument took place outside of a food truck in southwest Houston early Sunday morning, Houston police said. It happened around 2:20 a.m. in front of the Cluth City Cluckers food truck located in a gas station parking lot in the 9500 block of Main Street near Buffalo Speedway.
witzamfm.com
Houston Man Charged with OWI in Jasper
Jasper- A truck was driving recklessly, which led to the arrest of a man from Houston by Jasper Police Officers. According to reports, officers were dispatched after receiving multiple reports about a 2022 Dodge pickup driving recklessly, striking the curb and nearly hitting a building on Indiana Street. Officers located the driver, 27-year-old Francisco Javier Garcia Jr. of Houston, TX, and suspected he was intoxicated.
Click2Houston.com
Woman shot while riding bicycle in Galveston County, deputies say
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – Galveston police are searching for the person who allegedly shot a bicyclist early Friday. According to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 4:02 a.m. to a shooting in the 4400 block of 5th Street in Bacliff, Texas. They arrived to find a...
